Uyghur leader speaks in Italian Senate: Terzi exposes China's atrocities in Xinjiang, urges world not to ignore

Speaking in the Senate of the Italian Republic during a press conference to present Dolkun Isa’s book The Chinese Freedom Trap, which was organized in collaboration with the “Marco Pannella” Global Committee for the Rule of Law, Senator Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata emphasized the significance of Isa’s presence in Rome. He noted that the Uyghur leader had been prevented from entering the Italian Senate for six years, where he was scheduled to hold a press conference with Senator Compagna in 2017, making it an important moment for human rights and the rule of law.

Despite the revocation of an unlawful Interpol notice, Dolkun Isa was arrested for several hours by the police under pressure from the Chinese Embassy in Rome. However, due to the four-hour detention in an Italian police station, he was unable to testify before the Italian parliament regarding the Chinese government’s persecution of Uyghur minorities and the crimes against humanity committed by Xi Jinping’s regime.

Dolkun Isa’s book The China Freedom Trap documents in detail two incidents in which Beijing has shown serious abuse of Interpol to prevent Chinese dissidents and political refugees from testifying to the UN and the bodies of the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council by using the connivance of compliant international officials. The numerous violations perpetrated by Beijing have created, as Dolkun Isa points out in his work, a huge trap for freedom for millions of Uyghur citizens of Xinjiang set by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP). All these are to eradicate the Uyghur national identity. A policy of extreme conditioning and brainwashing is aimed not only at the various ethnic groups that populate China but a Chinese strategy which aims to condition, even to the point of subjugating, the people in whose countries the silk road and the Belt and Road Initiative pass.

Taking up some ideas from Isa’s book, Senator Terzi added how the denial of Uyghur freedom, culture and language is practised above all through the imprisonment of about three million Uyghurs, one million of whom are children taken away from their families, in the so-called vocational training camps. This definition was used for what are real re-education camps similar to the Soviet or Maoist ones. Their existence was also documented by satellite reconnaissance, investigative journalism reports and by the testimonies given to the Uyghur Tribunal presided over by Sir Geoffrey Nice with a decision of December 2021. Finally, the conviction expressed by the interventions regarding the need for a parliamentary motion was unanimous that it can raise a voice against the genocide of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang.

The CCP’s “genocide” of ethnic minorities in the regional autonomy of Xinjiang “cannot be ignored” by governments around the world, and they must take further measures to protect activists who have sought refuge abroad. During the demonstration at the Sala Caduti di Nassiriya in Palazzo Madama, Dolkun Isa, president of the Uyghur World Congress (WUC), made this statement.

“Currently there are at least one million minors separated from their families and detained in camps in Xinjiang. It is a situation that cannot be ignored by the international community. To put an end to the Uyghur genocide, governments must do more, support activists and protect them from China’s transnational repression,” said Isa, who was granted German citizenship in 2006.

Also in attendance were Luigi Compagna, a former Senator, Gianni Vernetti, a former Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs and Matteo Angioli, Secretary General of the Global Committee for the rule of law “Marco Pannella”.

The author is an Indo-Italian entrepreneur and has over 24 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience across a wide range of disciplines including pharmaceuticals, technology, renewable energy, strategic consulting, not-for-profit and development in over 30 countries. He is also the founder of the Dialogue on Democracy. Views expressed are personal.

