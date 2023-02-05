Union Budget 2023-24 provides a fillip to financial investment ecosystem

India’s economy is among the prominent ones in the world to exhibit rampant growth in recent times. Financial investments are an imperative constituent of the economic progression of the nation. Capital investments quintessentially boost operational efficiency, increase market share, and increase revenue generation, contributing ardently towards the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Investments expected to grow in startups

As per industry experts, India is poised to witness an eminent GDP growth of 6.0 percent to 6.8 percent in FY2023-24, where the dynamic sector of capital investments will play a vital role. The Union Budget 2023 has duly acknowledged the significance of the financial investment industry by meticulously introducing dedicated regulations and policies which will promptly enhance the sector. It is noteworthy that the latest budgetary policies may also encourage investment networks and potential investors to invest in the country’s booming startup ecosystem.

Encouraging investors into e-commerce sector

It must be highlighted that by 2026, India’s e-commerce market is predicted to reach the milestone of $200 billion due to the revolution of technology and digitalisation of the nation. The stated development will further encourage illustrious investors to make significant investments in the eCommerce-centric avenues. In the wake of such dynamic circumstances, the finance minister has introduced a framework of diligent guidelines that are anticipated to enhance the landscape of monetary investments in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Raising Capital Expenditure

The concept of Capital Expenditure holds special significance in the versatile arena of fiscal investments. A fixed company asset, such as a building, place of business, or piece of equipment, is acquired, updated, or improved via capital expenditures (CapEx). A CapEx is distinct from a regular business, which is classified as an operating expense. In the Union Budget ‘2023, the finance minister has aptly announced raising the Capital Expenditure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh Crore allocated to the infrastructure development for FY 2023-24. Subsequently, the effective capital expenditure of the government is estimated to be Rs 13.7 lakh crore forming 4.5 percent of the GDP.

Rationalisation of taxes

Intended to uplift the investment market in the nation, the latest Budget session has introduced reformative guidelines that will encourage venture capitalists, retail investors, and angel investors to invest substantially. The tax rate for financial investors earning more than Rs 5 crore per year is 42.74 percent, which has been reduced to encourage significant investments. The effective tax rate for prosperous taxpayers has been commendably lowered from 42.7 percent to 39 percent to render monetary benefit. This might enable potential investors to save at least Rs 10 lakhs, and for individuals with significant income levels above Rs 5 crores, even more.

The investments of substantial monetary amounts possess the potential to proliferate the economic growth of the nation. The government has endeavoured to implement the mentioned aspect by imparting vital rebates to domestic and foreign investors who are keen to venture into the capital investment markets of India.

Guidelines to encourage MSMEs

The micro, small, and medium-enterprises contribute to the economic progression of India. Such industries generate numerous employment opportunities for the youth, which eventually prosper the country at the financial forefront. Commercial enterprises of medium and small scale often attract a great number of investments from various capital investors. The latest fiscal budget has introduced guidelines that will benefit the industry.

The credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs has been redefined in the Union Budget session. Notably, the revamped scheme would be effective from April 1, 2023, through the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit will be reduced by about 1 percent.

It must be accentuated that the finance minister has announced several diligent measures with a clear focus on the seven ‘SAPTARISHI’ principles that must be achieved during ‘Amrit Kaal’, namely inclusive development, reaching the last mile, increased focus on infrastructure and investment, unleashing the financial industry’s potential, green growth, youth power, and the progress of the financial sector.

The Union Budget ‘2023 with its niche guidelines to enhance the financial investment ecosystem in India is deemed a boon to capital investors.

The writer is an Angel Investor who has successfully invested in numerous large-scale startups across India, Africa, and the Middle East. Views are personal.

