Uniform Civil Code: Time to delegitimise appeasement politics

The 22nd Law Commission recently decided to examine the need for a uniform civil code (UCC) afresh, seeking responses from various stakeholders. The Congress, in its typical style of mindlessly opposing every move of the Modi government, alleged that the Law Commission’s latest attempt to seek fresh public opinion on UCC, represents the Modi government’s desperation for continuing with its agenda of polarisation. What the persistently Hinduphobic Congress clearly forgets is that decades back in 1952 while introducing the special marriage act (SMA), then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said that SMA was a precursor to the UCC. Of Course, it is not lost on anyone that in the years succeeding 1952, Nehru and all members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty who ruled India for the longest time, conveniently overlooked the need for UCC, in their desperation to appease the Muslim vote-bank.

It is true that the 21st Law Commission under justice BS Chauhan after carrying out a review of the subject observed that it is ‘neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’ to have a uniform civil code. But that was in 2018. A lot has however changed between 2018 and now. The needless Hijab controversy last year, which has been discussed later in this piece, is yet another example of why UCC is both imperative and inevitable. The 22nd Law Commission of India has rightfully notified its intention to examine various aspects of a UCC. While diversity and differences of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, laws that are discriminatory and legitimise appeasement politics, have no place in a robust democracy, something the likes of Jairam Ramesh of the Congress fail to comprehend. Don’t forget, the Congress today is a fraction of its earlier self and has been reduced to almost nothingness. Appeasement style politics is its only weapon.

The Hijab controversy last year brought uniform civil code (UCC),back into focus. The pro-Hijab lobby tried every trick in the book to support Hijab inside classrooms, under the guise of personal choice, religious practice, privacy and more. It is not the State’s job to dictate what citizens should eat, how they dress and how they conduct their personal business, argued this pro-Hijab lobby. Well, while it is not the State’s job to regulate personal decisions and individual liberty, the State can do what it deems fit in the interests of public order, morality and health. No fundamental right is absolute and every right comes with reasonable restrictions and certain dos and don’ts. The Hijab controversy exposed the ugly side of left-fascists and radical Islamists who, under the garb of freedom to practice one’s religion granted under Article 25, wanted to challenge the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution. Had UCC been there, this pro-Hijab lobby would have never dared to tom-tom personal laws as a means to arm-twist the State, to its bidding. It is another matter altogether though, that this lobby lost out in the Karnataka High Court, which upheld the Hijab ban in classrooms. After a split verdict in the Supreme Court, the matter will now be heard before a larger bench in the SC.

Essence of secularism implies removing any trace of religion from family laws. A uniform civil code (UCC) needs to be implemented at the earliest to keep India’s diverse moral fabric intact. After the Sepoy Mutiny, while the Britishers left various personal laws unchanged — the Indian Christian Marriage Act of 1872, the Indian Divorce Act of 1869, the Married Women’s Property Act, the Hindu Inheritance (Removal of Disabilities) Act of 1928, the Special Marriage Act of 1923 and subsequently 1954, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1936 and eventually the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, were enacted to codify personal laws of various communities, pertaining to issues of marriage, succession, guardianship and maintenance.

Muslim radicals, however, resisted changes to their personal laws, leading to the Shariat Application Act of 1937. However, the Shariah was never codified, and hence, its legal standing tantamounts to nothing, despite the hullabaloo by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which in any case, is simply another NGO with no legal sanctity, set up under the aegis of Indira Gandhi in 1973, for minority appeasement.

Also, the AIMPLB is primarily a Sunni Muslim body and does not represent Shias, Bohras or Ahmadiyya Muslims. Hence, what it says is hardly representative of the broader Muslim opinion.

Ancient India’s civil codes have progressively evolved over centuries from the Vedas and Manusmriti, which are a comprehensive set of sermons and smritis by Manu, Bhrigu, Yajnavalkya and Narada, on human duties, rights, laws, virtues, inheritance and other aspects of ethics as applied to various sections of Hindu society. Regressive traditions, like polygamy, sati, child marriage, dowry and female infanticide stopped having legal or moral sanction in India.If Hinduism can evolve and become more progressive, what is stopping Muslims from doing likewise? Why this blindly illogical opposition to the UCC from rabid Islamists like Owaisi and AIMIM?

Much of the Shariah today owes its allegiance to radical schools of thought like Hanbali, Maliki, Shafi’i and the Hanafi school of thought, which was the governing diktat between 1664-1672 for the likes of Emperor Aurangzeb and other bloodthirsty Muslim invaders thereafter. Had UCC been there, instant triple talaq would have become history much earlier but Congress Party which ruled India for the longest time, always encouraged this heinous practice, for vote-bank politics.

Modi’s progressive outlook for Muslims is in sharp contrast to Rajiv Gandhi’s regressive mindset. In 1985, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi destroyed the confidence of India’s Muslim women by overturning the Supreme Court’s 1985 verdict and denying Shah Bano, a hapless Muslim divorcee, a mere monthly alimony of Rs 179. Criminalising triple talaq set the stage for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which in any case has been provided for under Article 44 of the Directive Principles. But since these principles are not legally enforceable, a suitable law is long overdue. Those who oppose UCC on the frivolous pretext that it will end India’s diversity and plurality, should know that family laws can never override the Constitution, which is the country’s only holy grail that is both legally tenable, and the one that has and always will, stand the test of time. Personal laws were, are and will always be subservient to the Constitution. Hence those who challenge UCC, are in effect challenging the very sanctity of the Constitution, which is unpardonable.

The case for the UCC was amply demonstrated by Justice Kehar and Justice Chandrachud, when a PIL by Catholic advocate Clarence Pais, who wanted divorce granted by Church courts to be held legally valid, was junked by the apex court in January 2017. The Court categorically stated that despite Christian marriages being solemnised by a parish priest in the Church as per the ‘canon law’ (Christian Personal Law),when it came to divorce-related matters, only divorce granted by courts under the Indian Constitution and under the Indian Divorce Act of 1869, are legally valid. Family laws or Church courts have no place in a democratic society if such personal laws interfere with the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution or relevant parliamentary legislations contained therein.

The fact that personal laws run subservient to the Constitution had in any case been decided way back in 1996 in the divorce battle between Molly Joseph and George Sebastian and the 2017 judgement against Clarence Pais, only reaffirmed the 1996 verdict. Be it making Christian divorce laws ‘gender equal’ in 2001, or amending Hindu succession laws in 2005, if there can be a common criminal code, there is absolutely no reason why India should not have a common civil code.

Coming back to Muslim personal laws,it is inexcusable how some Muslim men tried for decades to mitigate the talaq-e-biddat practice as just a mundane civil matter, whereas the truth is,this archaic practice blatantly flouted Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the ‘Right to Life, Liberty and Security’ .The problem, however, in the absence of an UCC, is that justice has to be served on a case-by-case basis, which is both impractical and time-consuming, whereas having a common civil code would remove the need to look at each case on its individual merits or demerits and ensure quicker justice. Also, very often, many victims from the minority community, or otherwise, have no access to lawyers and the courts and having a uniform civil code will be a huge boon for such women who can expect and get justice as a matter of right because it is legally ordained, via a codified law under the UCC, without having to run to the courts each time to make a case for an individual plea where they have been wronged.

An argument often cited against UCC by Muslim religious fanatics is that the government should first do away with polygamy practised by some tribal communities and tax exemptions that are availed by Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). It is both amusing and ironic that the biggest opponents to the UCC,apart from radical Islamist fanatics,are leftists,left leaning media and academia,who espouse the cause of liberal values and equality on one hand,but on the other,want women to be caged inside the Hijab. And all this,under the garb of “personal laws”,makes it even worse.

In the final analysis,a judgment relating to two warring parties of the Meena tribe,dated July 7,2021,by a single judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh of Delhi High Court,best sums up the need for a UCC where Justice Singh says–“In modern Indian society, which is gradually becoming homogenous, the traditional barriers of religion, community and caste are slowly dissipating. The youth of India belonging to various communities, tribes, castes or religions who solemnise their marriages ought not to be forced to struggle with issues arising due to conflicts in various personal laws, especially in relation to marriage and divorce.”

The Portuguese civil code of 1867 was extended to Goa, Daman and Diu by a royal decree of November 18, 1869, declaring that the code would apply to the natives subject to the local usages and customs “so far as they are not inconsistent with morality or public order”. Strictly speaking, what Goa has is not a uniform civil code but rather a loose version of it. Muslim men, for instance, who have their marriages registered in Goa, cannot practice polygamy. Also, there is no provision for a verbal divorce.

Goa has adopted a common civil code and not a uniform civil code; ‘uniform’ means the uniformity for all despite being of any religion, race, caste, sex and age. Whereas some laws in Goa code make a fine line of distinction between common civil code and uniform civil code. Bigamy means the offence of marrying someone while already married to another person; Goa civil code however prohibits bigamy for all other religions except for Hindus. The Hindu men have the right to bigamy under specific circumstances mentioned in codes of usages and customs of gentile Hindus of Goa (if the wife fails to deliver a child by the age of 25, or if she fails to deliver a male child by the age of 30). Such privileges have never been utilised by Hindu men in Goa, but that is a different matter altogether. Once a nation-wide UCC is in place, it would override the Goa common civil code too, expectantly and rightfully so.

The other thing to focus on is the Roman Catholics, who can solemnize their marriages in church after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the civil registrar in Goa. Whereas for others, only a mandatory civil registration of the marriage is accepted as a proof of marriage in Goa. The Catholics marrying in the church are excluded from divorce provisions under the civil law in Goa. For any other religion, divorce can be taken on any of the valid grounds but to the point of exception for Hindus, divorce is permitted only on the grounds of adultery by the wife,in Goa. One more point that draws a line of differentiation is that the law has inequalities in case of adopted and illegitimate children.

In conclusion, Goa being a small state with less than a 2 million population, with common civil code and not a uniform civil code, has several points of exceptions based on religion and a bit of uniformity. For bringing uniformity, a nationwide UCC is a must.

In short, UCC is an idea whose time has come and only a tall leader with a towering stature like that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can execute this progressive idea. UCC is not about destroying diversity or plurality. It is only about ensuring uniformity and strengthening our social fabric whereby personal laws are subservient to the general good, in accordance with the time-tested democratic ethos of the Indian Constitution.

The writer is an economist, national spokesperson of the BJP and the bestselling author of ‘The Modi Gambit’. Views expressed are personal.

