Ukraine war and the Western objective of Russia’s dismemberment: Lessons for India

The West and NATO, led by the US, a crumbling Britain and their intelligence services, were apparently always engaged in a deeper conspiracy against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. They had directed Washington’s Ukrainian puppet Volodymr Zelenskyy to force Putin’s hand by directing him to engage in extreme provocation. Early in 2022, they had helped him assemble 250,000 troops to begin a massive assault on the rebellious Russian-speaking people of Donbas. These Ukrainian ultra-nationalist forces, included the notorious levies of the Azov brigade and other neo-fascist criminal organisations like the Aidar and Safari battalions that now dominate Ukraine’s war machine. These criminal groups are also trading in stolen arms supplied by NATO to Ukraine, which Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has warned have appeared in his region. It was this alarming situation facing the Donbas that obliged Russia to launch a preemptive attack to protect the people who have subsequently voted to become Russian citizens.

These were the Russian speakers cut off from mother Russia in 1991 by Mikhail Gorbachev whom many in Russia have since come to regard as a traitor. He was succeeded by a CIA asset, the alcoholic Boris Yeltsin who was President between 1991 and 1999. He had presided over the seizure of the former Soviet Union’s economic assets by a new breed of oligarchs. He also allowed the penetration of the former Soviet Union by Western intelligence and the creation of embedded assets, sleeper cells in other words, in the country. The economic assets of the Soviet Union, constructed painfully over many decades, were stripped and its looting was facilitated by foreign advisers. These swarmed Moscow from the West, including Washington, the EU and Stockholm, under the guise of helping reform Russia’s planned economy. It was Vladimir Putin who began taking decisive action to stop the colonisation of Russia by the West once he became the effective supreme political leader of Russia after Boris Yeltsin in 1999.

From the very outset, the Anglo-American project was always to capitalise on Russia’s withdrawal from eastern Europe after 1990 with further aggressive measures to curb its room for manoeuvre as a major power. The nefarious plans began to gather momentum once Vladimir Putin took office and began curbing subversion of Russia by Western experts sent by the CIA and the looting of the Russian economy by a new breed of criminals that had appeared after the chaotic end to Soviet communism. This is what senior officials of the country, though sceptical of Vladimir Putin, told me during a UNDP training session I once led in Moscow.

The conspiracy against Russia was not primarily to threaten Russian security by inducting Ukraine into NATO, which the Anglo-Americans knew Russia would never accept. The Anglo-American plan was much more far-reaching and audacious in its boldness. The attempt was to subvert and disempower Russia permanently as a nation since Ivan the Great began building it as a power to contend with in the fifteenth century. It is a warning to India that will pose a challenge to the West if its economy grows to levels predicted in coming decades. The plans began to unfold after 2014 and intensified when Zelenskyy was installed in 2019 by the CIA. Senior American diplomats were seen celebrating in the streets of Kyiv, sharing chocolates with neo-Nazi demonstrators in the aftermath of an effective electoral coup. It was catalysed by street protests that overthrew the legitimate incumbent government of President Viktor Yanukovych.

A revolt, supported by Moscow, began in the Donbas following successive acts of provocation from Kyiv. Ultra-nationalist policies under Presidents Poroshenko and Zelenskyy have included limiting the use of the Russian language which the majority in the region and all Ukrainian port cities, including Sevastopol and Odessa, spoke. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church was also separated from its Russian counterpart. The Russians had sought to end the deepening crisis in the Donbas by signing the Minsk agreement in September 2014, but the Anglo-Americans incited Zelenskyy to repudiate it by continuing his violence against the Donbas. The rationale of the conspiracy was to provoke a Russian invasion, which duly occurred in February 2014 when 250,000 Ukrainian neo-Nazi levies assembled to evidently commence a genocidal assault against Russian speakers of the Donbas. Such was the cynicism that Ukrainian nationalists had also been instigated to shoot down a civilian airline, Malaysia’s MH17, murdering all its passengers, over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, in order to blame Russia for the atrocity. After the Russian special operations began in the Ukraine a revealing telephone conversation took place between former US President George Bush Jr. and an imposter posing as Zelenskyy, with the former President telling him to “just kill as many Russians as possible”.

Revelations by retired US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN weapons inspector, Scott Ritter, have exposed an Anglo American plan to embroil Vladimir Putin in a prolonged conflict like the Afghan imbroglio that had precipitated the historic collapse of communism. However, the real purpose of instigating the Ukrainian war and Russia’s invasion was to precipitate a populist domestic revolt within Russia owing to its human and economic cost. It is to be another Orange revolution, described by Britain’s MI6 as ‘Moscow Maidan’, to halt Vladimir Putin’s policies to restore Russia’s position in global geopolitics. The political strategy of public unrest and street protest, ostensibly to uphold human rights and democracy, has already been used successfully to destabilize regimes in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

During India’s CAA protest and the farmer’s siege of Delhi, the Indian government had a taste of how deceptively easy it is to instigate such unrest. International support for them was mobilised from an inconsequential pop singer, since found to have a highly suspect Indian connection through marriage, and the environmental campaigner, Greta Thunberg. The hugely ambitious goal of the so-called Moscow Maidan conspiracy was to create an overpowering public protest to destabilise and demoralise the government of Vladimir Putin and allow Western intelligence assets, already present in Russia, to seize political power.

This revolt was supposedly to be promoted by a massive propaganda campaign for which the entire Western media has been mobilised. The Western media, in unison, has been spreading lies that Russia is facing total defeat in the Ukraine, running out of ammunition and suffering massive casualties, contrary to all the evidence. But contemporary Russia is also saddled with the phenomenon of small families who have few offspring and therefore are very reluctant to lose an only son. This is what had earlier led to protests by Russian mothers during the Afghan war.

Another dimension of the strategy was to anger powerful Russian oligarchs and turn them against Vladimir Putin by seizing all their assets abroad in violation of international law. Such has been the American determination to undermine Putin’s Russia that it also unprecedentedly seized Russian foreign exchange reserves. The Anglo-American conspirators are now trying to interdict the export of Russian oil to countries like India by denying shipping insurance, without which oil tankers will be refused passage through Turkey’s Bosporus and Dardanelles straits.

The war against Russia begun by NATO is effectively a resumption of the WWII Nazi genocidal assault against the Soviet Union in 1941. Winston Churchill had sought to continue the Nazi genocide against the Soviet Union in 1945 itself, in a plan known as Operation Unthinkable, which had been formulated months before Germany surrendered in May 1945. The reason why Operation Unthinkable was abandoned, which is not known by most, was the British conviction that large numbers of Indian troops could no longer be mobilised for a fresh British imperial venture on European soil. Indians had been the second largest group of allied soldiers who fought in WWII but could no longer be relied on to participate in Britain’s sordid imperial ventures. This hurdle was the result of surging demands for Indian independence and Subhas Chandra Bose’s incitement of armed rebellion and mutiny by British Indian troops.

Thus, the Ukraine war planned by the CIA and Britain’s MI6 was not, ultimately, about merely bringing NATO troops to Russia’s border, with its second-largest component, German troops, to threaten Russia directly once again after June 1941. The plan is to engineer the internal seizure of Russia by implanting in Moscow Russian collaborators in power. It is being anticipated they would comply with Western demands like so many others across the world under US neo colonial tutelage. The situation really does have an alarming parallel with Adolf Hitler’s plans to seize Russian territory and physically liquidate the Slavic race, which led to the loss of upwards of forty million Soviet citizens and the total devastation of much of the USSR. The impact of WWII was a massive socio-economic and demographic catastrophe from which the Soviets never fully recovered and was a significant underlying reason for its collapse in 1991.

The entrapment of contemporary Russia through the invasion of Ukraine by menacing its very integrity, which no Russian government could tolerate, was a prelude to attempted regime change in Moscow. The Anglo-American aspiration would constitute an unprecedented global change of historic proportions, facilitating seizure of the vast mineral and natural resources of Russia by Western companies. In effect, it would have been akin to the discovery of the Americas by Christopher Columbus in the fifteenth century and the conquest of Peru by Francisco Pizarro in the sixteenth and would echo the colonisation of Africa by Europeans or the conquest of India by the East Indian Company.

Quite amazingly, Britain, virtually on its knees, has found time and money to actively participate in the attempted subjugation of Russia, attempting to turn it into a Western vassal state. It is a shocking testament to the abysmal quality of the British political class, which can harbour such demented fantasies. The disgraced prime minister, Liz Truss is a sample of this insolvent political class, messaging US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with the memorable word “done” after British operatives blew up a section of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

In an unparalleled act of stupidity, the singularly incompetent and arrogant Liz Truss had used her personal mobile phone to send the message, which the Russians had hacked. NATO advisers have also started bombarding Russian territory from Ukraine in a major escalation of the war. This constitutes a dangerous widening of the war beyond Ukraine itself. Russian assets worldwide are also candidates for seizure in blatant contravention of international law to further provoke Russian oligarchs, and to incite them to participate in a coup d’état against Vladimir Putin

International relations take place in a dog-eat-dog world with only the contingent circumstances germane for the horrors that can be visited on a country and a people. All international rules are conditional to major protagonists and subject to their abandonment if necessity dictates. Instances of physical erasure of a country or entire people or the attempt to do so are too numerous to mention. All peaceful interaction between nations is fundamentally opportunistic and subject to the calculation of their utility, especially by major protagonists. They are the sponsors of international bodies like the UN system after WWII and the League of Nations before it.

These international institutions surely have their concrete and laudable functions and the ethical rationale for expanding them to enhance cooperation is compelling. This is particularly the case where national boundaries do not coincide with problems that cannot be ignored. Yet, major powers also pretty much do as they please, ignoring the rules they themselves create for international institutions. Indeed, in the case of the UNSC, the real decision-making body of the UN, cooperation requires the consent of major powers.

This is why countries turning on each other, including erstwhile friends and allies, is to be judged the norm in international relations though the threat of it happening is usually obscured by the honeyed deceptions of prior diplomatic double speak. In recent times, countries and regimes have disappeared and Muammar Gaddafi was the victim of a particularly brutal and undignified murder, with a knife thrust into his rectum, celebrated on camera by a US Secretary of State. Other prominent leaders, like Saddam Hussein, have ended their lives at the end of an American sponsored hangman’s noose or beaten to death under the aegis of the CIA. This is what happened to Congo’s Patrice Lumumba despite the high esteem in which he was held by his countrymen.

This digression is a necessary backdrop to warning that if Russia’s Vladimir Putin was to be overthrown by the CIA and MI6, regime change in India would ascend up the Anglo-American agenda since only the vexatious Chinese would remain to be dealt with militarily. In fact, Indo-US relations are showing signs of having come full circle with the US once again accusing India of being a Russian minion, as it did during the Cold War. Of course, India retains its usefulness in the Indo Pacific, but so did Saddam Hussein whom the US helped during the bitter eight year-long Iraq-Iranian war immediately after Ayatollah Khomeini ejected the US from Iran in 1979. The US Secretary of Defence, Donald Rumsfeld, had visited Baghdad to warmly embrace President Saddam Hussein, only to be unceremoniously hanged later.

Already the Western media has been mobilised as an instrument of state policy against India to discredit governmental authority. What is being attempted is the incitement of domestic strife by legitimating the idea that India’s minorities are in grave danger and democracy itself has been destroyed by Narendra Modi’s administration. India could also become a victim of descent into simultaneous communal civil war and separatist conflicts that no incumbent regime in Delhi could quell.

In addition, Washington’s growing army of internal subversives within India appears to be a playbook similar to the one currently unleashed against Putin’s Russia. These foreign intelligence assets are running amok in India as think-tanks and management consultants. They have corrupted the higher reaches of the Indian bureaucracy and politicians with scholarships for their offspring to Ivy League universities and Oxbridge and jobs awaiting them on their return to India. There is unambiguous evidence that social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, are also intelligence operations for collecting data and disseminating propaganda. Unfortunately, American management consultants are employed widely across India and even much of NITI Aayog’s work is outsourced to the US, even though all such American organisations routinely report to the CIA.

History has come full circle, with the West adopting the policies of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi programme against the Russia and its people and India is, once again, accused of being a Russian pawn, an allegation made during the Cold War.

The writer taught international political economy for more than two decades at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.