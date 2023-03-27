Turkey presidential election: How support of Necmettin Erbakan's son is crucial for Erdogan

As Turkey is gearing up for the presidential election on 14 May 2023, it is witnessing a series of important developments. The most significant of them being the support that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is a front-runner in the presidential election, has received from Dr Necmettin Erbakan’s son, Muhammed Ali Fatih Erbakan. Dr Necmettin Erbakan is a legendary figure in Turkish politics.

Necmettin Erbakan: A legend in Turkish politics

Necmettin Erbakan, the father of Muhammed Ali Fatih Erbakan, is a name respected by all people in Turkey. Erbakan, the leader of the National Vision movement, led the Islamic struggle in Turkey for years. Erbakan, who played a very important role in helping religious people gain social life in Turkey, also served as the prime minister. Erbakan fought to prevent the US and Israel’s plans for the Middle East from coming true. While Erbakan was prime minister in the 1990s, he had to leave his post with the military coup.

Father Erbakan and Erdogan were parted

The coup that Father Erbakan suffered was one of the most important turning points in Turkish politics. While the AK Party came to power a few years after the coup, Erdogan has been ruling Turkey ever since. In the meantime, Erdogan has been involved in politics with Necmettin Erbakan for years. Although Erdogan is seen as ‘Erbakan’s student’ among the people, we should state that the paths of the two names diverged after the coup. After the coup called ’28 February’, Erdogan left the Milli Görüş movement and the name that criticized Erdogan the most after that day was Necmettin Erbakan.

Erbakan’s vote rate is at least 2 per cent

Muhammad Ali Fatih Erbakan entered the political scene after the death of Necmettin Erbakan in 2011. Erbakan, who is being followed by an important mass day by day, is expected to receive at least 2 per cent of the votes in the elections. Although this rate seems small, this is an important vote in the political scene where Erdogan is present. In short, Fatih Erbakan, who is in a position to affect the winner of the elections, decided to support Erdogan.

Erbakan’s support is crucial

The fact that Oğul Erbakan will support Erdogan became the agenda in Turkey. This means that religious citizens will more easily support Erdogan. That’s why the support given by Fatih Erbakan to Erdogan is of great importance.

Fatih Erbakan is an important figure

Expressing his support for Recep Tayyip Erdogan and withdrawing from the presidential election, Fatih Erbakan will be an important figure in Turkish politics. It is estimated that the Welfare Party, led by Erbakan, will receive a substantial number of votes in the elections. If Erbakan can continue the successful policy he has followed so far, he may even sit in the presidency in the next election. In the meantime, we must remember that; Erdogan announced that he will be a candidate for the last time in the elections. In other words, we can say that Fatih Erbakan’s support for Erdoğan will bring him a lot in the long run.

He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Communication. He is interested in foreign policy issues, especially in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. To date, many news and articles have been published. He still works in Turkish media. He also prepares content for international media. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.