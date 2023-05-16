Thrust required to quench thirst of Indian agriculture: Analysing the role of private sector

Did you know that while two litres of water are often sufficient for daily drinking, it takes about 3,000 litres to produce the daily food requirements of one person? So it is not surprising that Indian agriculture consumes about 80 per cent of the country’s freshwater. Climate change-induced disruptions have only worsened the situation, causing farmers to increasingly rely on groundwater to grow their crops. The outlook for India’s water resources is bleak, with the Water Resources Group predicting a 50 per cent water deficit by 2030. Adding to the problem, due to extreme weather events India is the most vulnerable country in terms of crop production, according to the IPCC 2022 report. By 2050, yields of important crops such as rice, wheat, pulses, and coarse cereals could drop by nearly 9 per cent.

The Indian government has been running some flagship programmes for water conservation such as the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana which has the motto of ‘Har Khet Ko Paani’. Another key initiative is the Atal Bhujal Yojana, which is the country’s largest community-led groundwater management programme and operates in seven Indian states that have the highest rates of groundwater depletion.

Companies like ITC are bolstering these government initiatives by carrying out precise interventions for water conservation and sustainable agriculture. ITC’s water stewardship programme has been long-standing and began in 2004 and aims to replenish the environment, create sustainable livelihoods, empower rural communities and address the challenges of climate change. Through its large-scale initiatives, the company empowers farming communities associated with its agricultural value chains and communities living in the neighbourhood of its production units. By setting an example with its initiatives, ITC can serve as a guide for other companies to follow and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Indian agriculture sector. Also, in such a journey committed and inspired leadership is crucial for companies to undergo a genuine sustainable transformation.

ITC’s remarkable achievements in water conservation have made it the only company in the world of similar size to be water positive for 20 years. Its Integrated Watershed Development Programme has covered a cumulative area of 1.4 million acres in water-stressed regions, bringing benefits to more than 400,000 people. The programme’s focussed demand-side management approach has resulted in water savings of over 700 million kl, with 20-45 per cent savings across 15 crops. More than 25,000 water harvesting structures have been constructed, creating a storage capacity of over 46 million kl. Furthermore, ITC’s Climate Smart Agriculture initiative has supported 700,000 farmers, covering 2 million acres in 17 states and has contributed to sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods.

ITC’s approach of forging partnerships with various stakeholders such as the government and research institutions has been a key factor in the success of their demand management interventions. Initially, these interventions were piloted and demonstrated to farmers with the help of knowledge partners like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and international research institutions like the International Water Management Institution (IWMI). After successful demonstrations, farmers were supported in adopting these practices at scale, with continuous handholding support and assistance in leveraging government schemes for equipment and micro-irrigation subsidies.

In the year 2021-22, the farmers who adopted demand management practices under ITC’s initiatives have saved approximately 496.5 million cubic meters of water in 7.28 lakh acres of land. ITC has also undertaken projects to restore river basins such as the Ghod river in Maharashtra and the Mureru river in Telangana.

ITC’s Climate Smart Agriculture programme aims to mitigate the risks faced by farmers due to erratic weather events by promoting climate-smart agricultural practices. These practices include using high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties, adopting appropriate mechanization, reducing stubble burning and providing institutional services. The initiative has benefited 700,000 farmers, covering 2 million acres in 17 states. One of the reasons for the success of ITC’s water conservation efforts is that they are linked with farmer incomes. The net returns of farmers have increased by up to 90 percent over a period of five years from 2016 to 2021.

ITC’s demand management interventions have demonstrated significant reductions in water consumption for six crops and vegetables compared to their cultivation in non-project areas using conventional practices. Secondary studies have reported a reduction of 25 percent in water consumption for rice cultivation, 20 percent for wheat, and 8 percent for onion. In some project areas, adoption of all recommended practices has resulted in high-impact outcomes, such as in sugarcane cultivation in Pune wherein a combination of pre-germinated seedlings, wider spacing, and drip irrigation has resulted in a 21 per cent increase in crop yield while using only half the water required for conventional cultivation.

ITC’s efforts in water conservation and sustainable agriculture provide a template for other companies to follow and contribute to the growth of Indian agriculture. Since agriculture is a critical pillar of the Indian economy and several industries depend on it for growth and stability, enhancing the sustainability and productivity of Indian agriculture could have a positive domino effect on other sectors. Hence it makes sense for companies across industries to take a leaf out of ITC’s book. This new journey starts by enabling more water for Indian agriculture.

The author is a leading consultant and columnist working on market entry, innovation and public policy. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.