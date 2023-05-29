This is Savarkar’s India, not Nehru’s

In the battle between the contending visions of Indian nationalism, and the consequent articulation of what constitutes India, the new Parliament building symbolises the end of the Nehruvian era. With it curtains have also come down on the jaundiced vision of India as a nation imagined against its very DNA, counterpoised against its fundamental nature as a civilizational country.

While the Left-Congress historians and sociologists kept calling India a ‘nation in the making’, they did not reveal to the multitude of India that it could not become a nation precisely owing to this way of their articulation of India.

Now, with the new Parliament building made of and by all parts and regions, peoples and cultures of India, the nation has actually come to be imagined as a whole, rather than a congeries of different states.

All of India came together in the form of the new Parliament building. It symbolises India’s collective spirit and embodies the true essence of PM Modi’s oft-repeated ever-followed principle of janbhagidari, which is, obviously, at odds with the Nehruvian sense of a copyright over a higher intellect ostensibly not possesses by the people, who are kids to be tutored and guided at every crossroad of the national life.

In lieu of the above, it must be considered closely that the new Parliament complex was inaugurated on May 28, the day Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born, and just a day after Jawaharlal Nehru died.

In the symbol of Savarkar, PM Modi has forever altered the way India will hereon be imagined and perceived. One can understand the frustration of Congress that had become accustomed to every nook and corner of the country named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. And, names go a long way in changing the consciousness of people. Yet, it can be safely assumed that this new Parliament building is not an attempt to reclaim the history and restore India to its real glory, rather a culmination of that process.

The Opposition understands that the day and its significance has turned the tables on its decades of effort to subvert the fundamental nature of India under ideological compulsions to tailor India a certain Western way, rather than accept and take forward our own nature as a civilizational people.

Conversely, since it was Nehru’s death anniversary on May 27, the significance of the symbolism of the inauguration a day after cannot be lost on anyone. PM Modi said during his inaugural speech that new laurels can be founded on new systems. It is this ‘newness’ of the Parliament building that is pinching the Opposition. This ‘newness’ of the Parliament building that is based on the ‘old’ India is what utterly baffling for the Opposition.

The Congress and the opportunistic parties that it claims to lead against saffronisation of the nation have failed to articulate properly their opposition to this newness based on the old India. So deep runs their internal dilemma that first they targeted PM Modi, and then ended up defiling the sacred Sangol, the symbol of ancient Indian power and glory.

