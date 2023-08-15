This Independence Day, let us vow to give Manipur what it needs most: Company and hope

When violence unfolded in Manipur on 3 May, 2023 in the Churachandpur district during a rally organised by the Kukis against a Manipur High Court order to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, no one could have anticipated that the journey leading up to India’s Independence Day on 15 August would witness over 170 deaths, more than 300 injuries, above 60,000 instances of internal displacement, 6,500 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed and 300 arrests.

Manipur and the elusive independence from ethnic clashes

As India marks its 77th Independence Day today, in the North East, Manipur stands at the crossroads, yearning for peace ahead of prosperity. Bordered by Nagaland to the north, Mizoram to the south, Assam to the west, and Myanmar to the east, this state is home to diverse communities including the resilient Meiteis, the Kukis, the Nagas, the Pangals and the Zomis. Renowned for its Vaishnavite tradition and remarkable sporting talents, Manipur finds itself embroiled in a conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Amid this backdrop, innocent lives have been tragically lost and shattered, leaving the surviving population longing for tranquility and security. Multiple narratives have surfaced, leaving no option but to reconfigure relationships, whether between communities or even between the government and its people. Regrettably, the trust, the essential bond to forge these connections, has eroded amid the chaos.

If Manipur wants better things for itself, then there is no point in pondering over the dead past or staring at the unborn future but to rectify the present. Perhaps, the process of rectification can initiate on this auspicious Independence Day. However, the conversations I’ve had with many voices from the Meitei community still echo with a sense of despair.

“Observing the current state of affairs in Manipur, the significance of Independence Day seems diminished. in this atmosphere of fear, people grapple with basic necessities, with many still residing in camps either in Imphal or Churachandpur. The notion of Independence Day holds little weight for them, as they navigate insecurity while struggling to secure essentials such as food, clothing and shelter. The prospect of these needs being met in the near future remains uncertain. The recent disheartening parliamentary discourse, despite drawing the nation’s attention to Manipur’s plight, offered no tangible roadmap from the current government for restoring peace and rebuilding the lives shattered by recurring violence. Thus, a profound sense of uncertainty clouds the populace’s perception of the future, leading to contemplation rather than celebration on this Independence Day,” said Babloo Loitongbam, a lawyer and human rights activist from Imphal who also the non-profit organisation Human Rights Alert.

“Residents of Moreh town, which is adjacent to Myanmar, found refuge in a pagoda across the border and they remain stranded there. Myanmar is recognised globally for its civil unrest and now it presents an ironic twist as people from Manipur’s Moreh had to seek safety within its borders. This paradox underscores the predicament – that individuals fleeing insecurity in Manipur now consider Myanmar a safer haven. It raises poignant questions about their sense of belonging to an independent nation, one that prides itself on being a paramount democracy, with its prime minister even elevated to the status of Vishwaguru. The stark contrast of people grappling with uncertainty within their own homeland resonates as a poignant testament to the incongruities of the times we inhabit,” said Babloo.

A history of culture and conflicts

Manipur is not about bullets and bombs alone as many news reports might unintentionally indicate. It has its classical Ras Lila performances narrating the divine love stories of Lord Krishna. Then there are beautiful traditional instruments like the Pung (drum) and the flute and lovely festivals like Yaoshang (Holi), Lai Haraoba and Ningol Chakouba. What about Manipur’s flourishing handloom and handicraft industries or Vaishnavism that plays such an important role in the life of a Meitei Hindu?

Sadly, in that rich culture, there lies a conflict camouflaged.

“The backdrop of conflict in Manipur is deeply entrenched and marked by historical tensions within many communities and inter-tribal clashes like the 1993 Naga-Kuki dispute. These conflicts, often extending beyond territorial disputes, stem largely from the intricate dynamics of sub-tribes being absorbed or separated by larger tribes. The Kuki-Paitei conflict exemplifies this, where the Paitei sub-tribe resisted embracing the overarching Kuki identity. The issue of nomenclature further compounds these tensions, as some sub-tribes grapple with whether to identify with their specific sub-group or the larger tribal identity,” said RK Yaibiren Sana, a research scholar in Assam’s Tezpur University, who hails from the Meitei community in Silchar.

“This complex landscape often sees sub-tribes aligning with larger ones due to political expediency rather than shared ideology, with some resisting such assimilation. Notably, the unity among certain tribes is more politically driven than genuine, exemplified by the amalgamated Zeliangrong community comprising the Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei Naga tribes,” said Sana.

He is himself researching on the Shumang Kumhei (courtyard play in Meitei), also known as Shumang Leela, a captivating theatre form originating from the Meitei community in Manipur. This traditional art holds profound significance in the history of Manipur, embodying the spirit of cultural resistance that the community has ardently embraced.

From British Rule to Indian Union: A jolt in power shift

“While 14 August holds deep significance as Manipur’s Independence Day (the day when the Britishers left the state in 1947), it’s vital to consider the complexities stemming from the Manipur Merger Agreement of 21 September, 1949, signed between the Governor General of India and Maharajah Bodh Chandra Singh. However, this accord raised contention as it didn’t align with the aspirations of Manipur’s populace, given its history as a princely state unassimilated into the Indian Union even during the British colonial era. Manipur’s independence persisted after the British departure in 1947, evidenced by the Manipur State Constitution Act of 1947, rendering it a constitutional monarchy until September 1949,” the research scholar said.

The merger agreement is often viewed as a coercive annexation of Manipur by the Indian Union, contributing to ongoing insurgency and separatist movements within the state. Numerous insurgent groups and civil society organisations in Manipur continue to commemorate 14 August as their independence day, reflecting the complex sentiments surrounding the state’s historical identity and autonomy it enjoyed before being part of the Indian Union.

Demotivation to the core, from academics to economy

Irrespective of the causes behind these ethnic clashes, it is everyday life that has borne the brunt. From education to commerce, every essential aspect of life has endured significant setbacks.

“As a student, the situation has significantly impacted me, particularly during my time studying at the Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal for my graduation course. The unrest greatly disrupted my entire exam schedule. For instance, on 9 July, I had to manage an exam and an interview, necessitating travel to a different location due to the lack of internet. Even younger students, like those in primary classes such as Class 1 and Class 2, had to endure the consequences. The aftermath of COVID-19 had already taken a toll on their studies, and as they were gradually recovering in the post-pandemic phase, this recent turmoil unfolded. Regrettably, they find themselves unable to attend school once again,” said Belinda Keisham, a first-semester student pursuing her post-graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Added to the violence, the economic blockades imposed by the Kuki community have only harmed the situation even more.

“Blockades have significantly impacted our lives. On 29 July, my cousin had an exam scheduled, but due to an organised rally by a certain organisation, the exam had to be cancelled. Subsequently, the blockade led to the postponement of the exam. Moreover, scarcity of food has become a pressing issue in several areas, especially within relief camps. I am uncertain about the extent of government assistance, but I hope they are providing aid. It has now been over 100 days and the government should take effective measures to facilitate the return of these affected families to their homes,” said the 21-year-old Belinda who is from the Imphal East district.

Education invariably bears the brunt during conflicts or blockades in Manipur often leading to school closures even in minor disputes. Presently, government intervention has enabled the resumption of higher classes from grade 9, while commencement for lower grades is awaited. The education sector consistently suffers the most in Manipur whenever unrest unfolds, a trend highlighted by prolonged economic blockades that previously led to school closures. Frequent disruptions punctuate the educational landscape, prompting determined governmental efforts to restore educational normalcy, underscoring its paramount importance.

“The internet was severely affected due to a government-imposed shutdown. To access my entrance exam results, I had to visit government offices and request their internet connection. Any task requiring the Internet became a necessity to be done through government offices. Securing admission to Tezpur University posed considerable challenges for me due to the lack of internet access. The ongoing turmoil has severely impacted the education of numerous students in Manipur, irrespective of their grades. While a handful of institutions have resumed, many remain closed,” said Nganba Soibam, who is now a first-semester student at Tezpur University in Assam.

A Meitei from Bishnupur district in Manipur, Nganba had to fly from Imphal to Guwahati coughing out a significant amount of money and then travel by road to Tezpur, as the road journey to Guwahati from his state posed serious security concerns.

Both large and small businesses in Manipur experienced substantial losses due to the complete breakdown of law and order over a span of three months.

“The impact on working-class families was substantial. Daily wage earners found themselves without workplaces leading to significant hardships. Close friends of mine were confined to their homes for three months. The cost of living surged during this time, with prices soaring unpredictably,” said Nganba.

Clashes and lessons on coexistence

“Whether you like it or not, you can choose your enemies, but you cannot choose your neighbours. Meiteis, Nagas and Kukis have lived together for thousands of years and they will continue to do so for thousands of years. Even if you argue that the Kukis have come from outside the territory of Manipur, they are still neighbours. It doesn’t matter if you are from one political entity or another; you will have to find a way to stay together. As human beings, we must find a way to live together in peace and harmony. We expect the government to have the responsibility to create an environment for people to work out things among themselves. However, the government has completely abdicated its responsibility and people had to take charge themselves to find a way out,” said Babloo.

When asked what this Independence Day brings for Nganba, a complete silence occurred over the phone until he thoughtfully, perhaps agonizingly said, “As for the significance of this Independence Day, I find myself perplexed and lacking a clear answer. Confusion best describes my sentiments.”

Amid the shadows of despair, Manipur and its resilient Meiteis must rise. Let this Independence Day become a poignant chapter, where the nation collectively extends its hand to help rebuild their lives from the ashes of adversity.

Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.