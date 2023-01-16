Tech Tonic: Expected technology trends in the year 2023

Fulled by accelerated digitalisation, the world is at a fascinating juncture of cutting-edge tech — of super apps, big data, emerging technologies, and path-breaking innovation. The year 2022 saw the prophesized rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The Internet of Things (IoT) has ‘smartened’ our lives. Robotics became a reality, and the Metaverse is the parallel universe the world is curious about. We are on the verge of a new era. While AI, ML, and IoT will rule in 2023 and beyond, the tech trajectory will be partial towards sustainable, energy-efficient climate-saving technology.

Here’s what we can expect about the tech trends in 2023:

CEOs’ perspectives have changed, and they are moving towards creating technology applications leading to smarter living, hyper-localization and customized experiences, coupled with sustainable models, focusing on people, resources, and optimum utilisation.

* Al: all the way: It’s been hailed as the most impactful game-changing invention and will fast drive the world. Working alongside AI-powered robots and virtual assistants, driving automatic smart cars, and operating smart machines will soon be the norm. By 2023, AI (artificial intelligence) will have an estimated worth of $42 billion, and as per IDC research, worldwide spending by governments and businesses on AI technology will top $500 billion. Business, communication, computing, finance, insurance, automotive, health, infotainment, predictive analysis, cybersecurity, Metaverse – the transformational, revolutionizing technology of AI will be all pervasive and will witness heavy investment and more mature models. Due to a shortage of quality AI engineers and skilled data scientists, the demand for no-code/low-code software powered by AI will go up. AI tools that can mimic human skills/creativity are next in line. On the flip side, there will be increasing work on AI ethics to remove bias and discrimination, unfair treatment and/or any prejudice while interpreting and analyzing data where AI plays an important role in decision-making.

* Smart Moves: Smartphones, smart keys, smart cars, smart cards, smart watches smart homes — the hyper-connected world courtesy of the Internet of Things (IoT) is an ever-growing entity that will continue to flourish well into the New Year. More than 43 billion devices will be connected to the internet in 2023. The convergence of tech will also help shape IoT. Using IoT sensors, Metaverse’s gap between real and virtual worlds can be bridged. IoT-enabled healthcare has been a boon during and post-pandemic, and in 2023 the value of the market for IoT-enabled health devices is set to hit $267 billion.

* In Survival Mode: Tech that tackles climate change, produces energy efficient solutions, reduces carbon footprint, delivers sustainable models, optimizes on resources, and drives the world towards and with green technology is the mantra for 2023. Organisations will put sustainability at front and center in 2023. With the convergence of ML, AI, IoT, green tech is a possibility; For instance, AI is being used to predict natural disasters, illegal mining, deforestation, etc. Solar panel innovation, carbon capture, and storage, electric vehicles, green hydrogen electrolyzers, advancements in electricity conversion, energy storage, and optimisation through IoT – sustainable technology will rule.

* Data is the Oil: Research by MarketsandMarkets estimated that the global BDaaS market size will grow from $11.3 billion in 2019 to $42.7 billion by 2024.

Data is the backbone of emerging data-driven technologies like AI and ML, an asset to a company that aids in strategy, insights, research, and testing. It is their future and at the heart of transformative technologies, productivity, and enhanced customer experience. A world ‘well driven’ by AI will only be possible if the AI has enough data to analyse, interpret and improve upon. Its evolution depends on the volume of data fed. More and more tech, apps, and digitalization would lead to more data mining and generation, translation, and application for volume, velocity, and variety.

* The Immune System: With the rise in AI and IoT, systems worldwide will have to strengthen their networks and beef up security to deal with privacy issues and cyber attacks. Digitally immune systems will be the order of the day in 2023. Hyperconnectivity tends to render one vulnerable to cyber crimes and system exploits. Security will be a top concern and priority for tech companies across the board. Detecting, testing, and fixing flaws will be essential to improve operations, provide automatic resolution and increase the stability of systems.

An August 2022 Gartner survey in the US, UK, and Germany found that 41% of organizations had experienced an AI privacy breach or security incident. Gartner suggests companies invest in technology that protects model reliability, trustworthiness, security, and data protection.

* The Parallel Universe: For the layman, Metaverse is a virtual interactive place for both professional and recreational purposes. For instance, if one is looking to view the Taj Mahal but cannot, the augmented reality/virtual reality of Metaverse can create and produce a life-like tour of the historical monument. It is a virtual real estate that which world is curious about and will most likely invest in. Tech analyst Gartner, in its trends, define it as a collective virtual 3D shared space “created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality.” Over the next five years, Gartner predicts 2 in 5 large organizations will combine Web3, AR cloud, and digital twins to launch metaverse-based projects that seek to increase revenue.

* Chain Reaction: The multiple advantages of blockchain technology will see it grow in 2023. This immutable digital ledger of transaction’s key strength is its decentralized nature, bringing greater privacy and security capabilities, especially in cloud computing. Thanks to the blockchain network, alteration or danger to data is no longer a threat. 2023 will witness the rise of cryptocurrencies and decentralized contracts on the blockchain.

* Testing Times: How do we get this all right? While all these new technologies are being brought to life, one thing which keeps haunting the business leaders is the accuracy of the applications being built. As these applications are being used in mission-critical situations like healthcare, automobile, banking etc., any errors can prove very costly, or can actually be life threatening. That’s where software testing becomes an even more critical component and needs infusion of newer methodologies and tools to ensure smooth functioning of systems. Conventional methods of testing aren’t sufficient to address the complexity brought by technologies like AI, Metaverse, Blockchain, etc. The industry needs to rapidly innovate and reinvent themselves to develop and deliver high-quality software quickly and simultaneously by identifying ways to improve their testing procedures. For example, the right benefit of AI can only be achieved by feeding computers with the right data sets for training and testing and constantly improving the accuracy of the systems. The year 2023 will see the industry focusing on specialized skills.

The author is the CEO of TestingXperts, a next-gen QA & software testing company. Views are personal.

