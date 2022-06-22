Tales of Glory | Captain Dhanwant Sharma: A soldier who lived and died gloriously

Captain Dhanwant Sharma, Sena Medal, sacrificed his life in the service of the nation on 22 June 1994 in a gallant action against terrorists in the Kashmir Valley

This is a series of stories on officers of the Indian Armed Forces who gave their all to the Motherland. We shall be publishing these stories over the next year on the date these bravehearts performed in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces but left us forever.

“I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory.” These immortal words of Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, Ashok Chakra, perfectly fitted the life and times of Captain Dhanwant Sharma, Sena Medal, who sacrificed his life in the service of the nation on 22 June 1994 in a gallant action in the Kashmir Valley.

Dhanno, as he was fondly called, was an individual par excellence. Always bubbly and enthusiastic, he had a zest for life. He had an amazing sense of humour and would regale everyone with his jokes.

Dhanwant did exceedingly well during the three-year training in the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and passed out as the Cadet Sergeant Major (CSM) of India Squadron on 1 December 1990. The appointment of CSM is a very prestigious appointment and only the best cadets based on their previous performance in various aspects of training are made the CSMs. On the shoulders of CSM rests the administrative and training responsibilities of the entire Squadron which is reflected in various competitions and camps that the Squadron takes part in. He was in the top 50 cadets of the NDA Order of Merit of the passing out course.

Dhanno was a very fine person and a gentleman to the core and had a tremendous spirit. He was in the Academy volleyball team and was awarded the NDA Blue for his proficiency in the game. Dhanwant was the star of Battalion Entertainment and would play a lead role in plays and dramatics.

In the fifth term in NDA, Dhanwant played the role of the protagonist in a play in Battalion Entertainment, who sacrifices his life in the service of the nation. In the last scene of that play, he closes his eyes forever with the song — Kar chale hum fida jaan o tan saathiyon. Ab tumhare hawale watan saathiyon — from the movie Haqeeqat playing in the background.

Who knew that destiny would snatch away Dhanwant a few years later, in a similar manner, just short of his 24th birthday in a military operation in the Kashmir Valley fighting terrorists.

Dhanwant did well during the one-year training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, too, where he was CSM Sinhgarh Company and passed out in the coveted Second Block in the IMA Order of Merit.

Dhanwant was from the 79 NDA Course and was commissioned on 14 December 1991 in 299 Medium Regiment of the Regiment of Artillery as part of the 89 Regular Course.

On 22 June 1994 Capt Dhanwant Sharma was deployed in the Kashmir Valley under “Operation Rakshak” along with Capt Ajit Singh. The same day, Capt Ajit Singh got an intelligence input regarding the presence of some terrorists in Khanan village in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Immediately a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) party comprising two Officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 30 Other Ranks moved towards the village for CASO.

While moving towards Khanan village on the outskirts, the party came under heavy Light Machine Gun fire. The CASO party immediately retaliated and, in the process, Dhanwant suffered bullet injuries below his stomach.

With utter disregard to his own personal safety, Dhanwant led the operation from the front exercising full command and control despite being grievously injured, which led to two terrorists being killed. In the ensuing operation Capt Ajit Singh too got hurt.

As Dhanwant lay dying in the lap of a JCO who had rushed to his aid, his last words were: “Sahib, main toh chala. Capt Ajit Singh ko bacha lo” (Sahib, I am leaving forever. Please save Capt Ajit Singh).

Till his last breath, Dhanwant displayed compassion and sacrifice, qualities that legends are made of.

Dhanwant was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) posthumously for his extreme gallant action in the service of the nation. His father received the award in 1996 in a solemn investiture ceremony held in Bathinda.

Till date, 299 Medium Regiment observes “Balidaan Diwas” and organises a blood donation camp in the memory of Capt Dhanwant Sharma, SM, on 22 June every year.

Dhanwant belonged to an illustrious family with a rich legacy from Rajasthan. Dhanwant was a second-generation Gunner Officer (Regiment of Artillery Officers are also called Gunners).

Dhanwant had received the orders for probation to the elite 1 Parachute Special Forces. He was to go for probation at the end of June that year, however, before that his divine call came.

We pay homage to Capt Dhanwant Sharma, Sena Medal. You shall forever remain in our hearts and memories and will always be a source of inspiration to the nation. Our prayers for your Eternal Peace.

As a famous Greek saying goes, “Hon oi theoi philusin apothnjkei neos (He whom the Gods love, dies young).”

The writer, who retired from the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, is an alumnus of NDA, Khadakwasla and IIT Kanpur. He Tweets and Koos at @JassiSodhi24. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.