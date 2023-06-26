Strategic realignment: Modi's US visit and its far-reaching implications

The recent state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States is not just another diplomatic event. It is a watershed moment in the annals of international relations, especially in the context of the India-US ties. Moving past the superfluous charm of diplomatic niceties, the Modi administration, with its realist approach, has redefined the dynamics of the Indo-US relationship. The shift from ideological rhetoric to pragmatism is a practical testament of ‘realpolitik’, a doctrine brilliantly expounded in John J Mearsheimer’s The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. Like the game-changing insights presented in this seminal work, India’s unambiguous pursuit of national interests marks a clear departure from historical sentiments, signalling the advent of a new era of diplomatic strategy and execution.

Under the Modi administration’s stewardship, India-US relations have shifted from the ideological blind spots of the past to a pragmatic intersection of shared interests and values. The chemistry between Modi and Biden was visible and the promises made during the state visit were tangible. It signified a landmark moment in the mutual recognition of strategic concerns, particularly in the context of the Indo-Pacific region’s evolving geopolitics.

The consequential outcomes of Prime Minisyer Modi’s visit are multi-dimensional, spanning the spheres of defense, technology, and investment. In terms of defence, India’s $3 billion acquisition of High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs and the agreement for joint production of jet engines with GE testify to the deepening of India-US strategic ties. This defense collaboration with the US isn’t a symbolic gesture but a crucial recalibration of India’s defense supply chain, evidencing a pragmatic departure from an over-reliance on Russia.

A central goal of this visit was to advance the blueprint for defence industrial collaboration, with the objective of consolidating the ties between the defence industries and research organizations of both nations.

India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra underscored that this alliance is directed towards the conjoint development and production of military platforms and the collaboration in pivotal technologies. This approach deviates from the conventional focus on individual defence deals. Instead, it envisions an integrated framework of strategic collaboration.

This partnership is projected to amplify New Delhi’s defence manufacturing ambitions, creating a balanced regional security apparatus, thereby serving as a formidable counterpoise to the hegemonic tendencies in the region. Consequently, this collaboration underlines a major shift in the geopolitics of defence, setting a new narrative for global strategic alliances.

When it comes to technology, the accords inked during Modi’s visit represent more than mere cooperation. They symbolize a strategic alignment of technological visions, encompassing cutting-edge areas such as space exploration, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. These agreements, including the joint venture between Micron Technology and Applied Materials, signify a collective commitment towards technological innovation, elevating the Indo-US partnership to an unprecedented level.

India’s participation in the Artemis Accord, a U.S.-led initiative aiming to return humans to the moon by 2025 and subsequently expand the exploration to Mars and beyond is also an interesting development. The commitment showcases the shared vision of the two nations to advance in space technology, with NASA set to provide advanced training to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronauts.

The investment commitments made during Prime Minister Modi’s visit are not just financial transactions but represent a robust vote of confidence in India’s growth story. India’s appeal as a destination for investment by American companies has been strengthened by this visit. The Prime Minister engaged in crucial discussions with top-notch US firms. These discussions were geared towards nurturing a cooperative environment and advancing India’s formidable ambitions in the digital and manufacturing sectors, particularly in fields like semiconductor technology. The pledges from tech giants like Google and Amazon reinforce the perception of India as an attractive investment destination, promising a future surge in Foreign Direct Investment from the US.

Consequently, the US, being India’s third largest foreign investment contributor, has maintained a strong interest in the Indian market. The visit has encouraged more US companies to contemplate investing in India as they strategize to broaden their manufacturing sources beyond China.

The ease of movement agreements announced during the visit are not just travel conveniences but are indicative of the mutual recognition of the human capital that binds the two nations together. The easing of H1B visa rules, the plans for new consulates, and initiatives to make visa renewal a domestic process all underscore the strategic vision of shaping lives, dreams, and destinies rather than mere policy agreements.

The pragmatism underpinning the outcome of Prime Minister Modi’s US visit is a testament to the evolving dynamics of the Indo-US relations. It’s not about sentimental attachments but a clear-eyed assessment of mutual interests and benefits. Echoing the principles of ‘realpolitik’, the Modi administration is carving out a distinctive diplomatic trajectory, one that combines power, pragmatism, and purpose. The success of Modi’s visit, the agreements signed, and the resulting bilateral cooperation signal a pragmatic turn in India’s diplomatic approach, with far-reaching implications for the future of India’s place in global politics.

The author is Additional Private Secretary (Policy & Research), EAC-PM. He tweets adityasinha004. Views expressed are personal.

