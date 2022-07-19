Sri Lankan crisis: Good time to push back against China’s growing clout in India’s neighbourhood

For India, securing its neighbourhood from Chinese influence is a priority. Nations ignored its advice against joining the BRI. With the economic collapse of Sri Lanka, countries comprehended the ulterior motives of the Chinese dragon

It is well established that Sri Lanka has defaulted on its payments and is in the throes of an economic crisis. With lack of funds for imports, prices have skyrocketed, resulting in public anger. Calls for resignation of members of the Rajapaksa family initially led to the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister, as also his brother Basil, the finance minister. The President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, continued holding onto power and attempted to form a unity government. Public pressure forced him to flee and subsequently resign.

The uprising against the current ruling dispensation in Colombo was peaceful. There was no violence and no hate speeches. It was an organised people’s movement seeking a change in government. The storming of the presidential palace, the office of the prime minister and burning of the residence of Ranil Wickremesinghe, the current officiating President, were the only signs of public anger.

Rumours flowed that it was India that facilitated Gotabaya’s exit from Colombo. The Indian High Commission denied the same. It stated, “High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.” Elections for the new president are scheduled on 20 July.

Earlier, for the second time in months, the Indian High Commission denied reports about Indian troops being moved into Sri Lanka. It stated, “The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka.” Anti-India rumours are spreading across the island, aimed at disrupting Indo-Sri Lankan ties.

On the contrary, India has been supporting Sri Lanka in multiple ways. India provided Sri Lanka with aid exceeding $2.5 billion. The RBI extended a currency swap of $400 million and deferred payments owed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka worth several hundred million dollars. The Indian High Commission stated, “India's prompt assistance for the people of Sri Lanka at this hour has been appreciated by all sections of the Sri Lankan society.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated in a recent press interaction, “The situation in Sri Lanka is very sensitive and complicated. Our commitment is to support the Sri Lankan people because they are our neighbours. Our focus is on Sri Lanka's economic situation and how we can help them. We cannot respond to everything that comes on social media.” He was referring to anti-India comments flooding Sri Lankan social media.

The author is a former Indian Army officer, strategic analyst and columnist. Views expressed are personal.

