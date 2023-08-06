Sound of Freedom: Why a Hollywood movie on child sex trafficking has left Leftists and Liberals aghast

One would expect that all would welcome the news that a successful Hollywood movie on child sex trafficking succeeds in sensitizing people about the evil of pedophilia. Well, all except Leftists and Liberals. They are aghast that Sound of Freedom, the American action film about the heroism of a former US government agent’s crusade against sex traffickers in Colombia, has become a big grosser.

Directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, it is the fictionalized version of the heroism of Tim Ballard, a former US government agent who crusaded against child sex traffickers in Colombia. The movie stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp.

Much of the criticism of the movie emanates from the fact that Caviezel is a QAnon believer. According to BBC, “At its heart, QAnon is a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory that says that [former US] President [Donald] Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government, business and the media. QAnon believers have speculated that this fight will lead to a day of reckoning where prominent people such as former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be arrested and executed.”

That a section of Trump supporters believe in QAnon has caught the imagination of Leftists and Liberals (There is little difference between the two groups these days). In fact, QAnon is one of the terms intellectuals use to demonize anyone they don’t like, the other terms being ‘far-Right’ and ‘alt-Right’: There is no such thing as the Right in the ideological spectrum these days, only far-Right and alt-Right.

The situation is similar to the one that prevailed in India in the 1970s, the 1980s, and even the 1990s: Those who were disliked by the intellectual establishment were maligned as RSS sympathizers, as ‘knicker-wallahs,’ even if those people themselves despised the RSS!

However, Liberals are not raving and ranting against Sound of Freedom just because of the protagonist’s belief; their depravity is far deeper and more insidious; it is unconscionable. For they have been imbibing the Left’s ideas on children and child sex—and all these ideas are, well… radical, in every possible sense of the word.

Radical professors, academics, and educationists have little regard for anything traditional, rational, or commonsensical, so they don’t value the innocence of childhood. Indeed they want to mutilate it for ideological, political gains. The fact that their doctrines inform much of the Biden government’s policies makes their task easier. In their desire to have a head start in the race to win the hearts and minds of people, they want to corrupt the impressionable minds of kids, even the prepubescent ones, with the perverted Leftist theories on sexuality and gender.

This has been happening for quite some time. In 2022, the Federal government probed into Georgia’s Forsyth School District’s decision to temporarily remove eight books from school libraries for review for pornographic content. It even threatened to stop federal funding. In their probe, the Federal officers found that the “books were reviewed in January 2022 for explicit sexual content, specifically graphic details of sexual acts and not just references to sex or sexual acts”. Also, “Superintendent had authorized the removal of sexually explicit books, making clear that the books had not been reviewed for LGBTQI+ content or moral dilemma issues, just sexual explicitness.”

Imagine pornographic books in the libraries of Indian schools!

Such is the power and influence of the Left on the Biden administration that conservatives have to fight at all fronts to shield kids from pornography. In March 2022, Florida lawmakers passed a Bill prohibiting educators from offering instruction “on sexual orientation or gender identity… in kindergarten through grade 3”. Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also running for the Republican nomination for the presidential election next year, signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill into law.

“The Bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” DeSantis’s spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted.

Evidently, the mainstream media in America supports child grooming. It regularly slams restrictions on sexually explicit books in school libraries as an assault on freedom of expression. As if educators have the right to teach preteens the intricacies of sexual intercourse!

The anger of the Left and Liberals against Sound of Freedom should be seen against this backdrop. Owing to their predilection for child grooming, they don’t seem to get horrified by something as egregious as pedophilia. An international media platform, for instance, chose a Leftist pervert to review the book. The guy had earlier tweeted that “pedophiles are essentially a stigmatized group”. Poor pedophiles! Let’s not denigrate them!

Other media platforms have been equally harsh on Sound of Freedom. One of them called it a “QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America”. The movie is also accused of fueling a “moral panic”.

One wonders what moral standards are used to equate concern for millions of sexually abused children with a moral panic. According to the International Labour Organization, 27.6 million people were in forced labour in 2021. Of them, 12 per cent were children. More than half of these children were in commercial sexual exploitation. That’s over one million victims of pedophilia.

Unfortunately, Leftists and Liberals don’t see that as a big problem.

The author is a freelance journalist. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

