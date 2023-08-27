'Shiva Shakti' and 'Tiranga': How space missions impact psyche of nation

Fresh from his diplomatic engagements in South Africa and Greece, the Indian Prime Minister’s aircraft touched down not in the capital but in the tech hub of Bengaluru, epitomising the nation’s steadfast commitment to science and innovation. Amidst a crowd of scientists and engineers, the Prime Minister felicitated the team behind Chandrayaan-3 for achieving a historic milestone—the first-ever soft landing on the dark side of the Moon, particularly at the lunar South Pole. He said, “This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light.”

The Prime Minister also made several landmark announcements. The Chandrayaan-2’s landing site was christened ‘Tiranga,’ invoking the tricolor flag of India, while the Chandrayaan-3’s site received the poetic name of ‘Shiva Shakti,’ symbolizing the harmonious union of cosmic powers. More significantly, he declared the 23rd of August, the day the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 touched the Moon, as National Space Day, engraving it permanently in the annals of India’s scientific history.

Notably, India’s moon missions are not just feats of modern technology but also carry the philosophical underpinning deeply rooted in the country’s culture. India has a long tradition of philosophers like Aryabhata and Bhaskaracharya, who pondered celestial bodies and the nature of the universe long before modern science made it possible to touch them. By naming the landing sites ‘Tiranga’ and ‘Shiva Shakti,’ the Prime Minister has subtly tied the country’s scientific pursuits with its rich philosophical traditions. It is as if India is sending a message that science and spirituality, much like Shiva and Shakti, are two sides of the same cosmic coin, working in harmony to advance the Indian civilisation into a future brimming with limitless possibilities.

The success of missions like Chandrayaan-3 transcends the boundaries of mere scientific achievement; it elevates the collective psyche of an entire nation. When the Vikram lander softly touched the Moon’s dark surface, the event wasn’t just a testament to India’s technological prowess—it was a monumental, goosebump-inducing ode to the nation’s boundless dreams and aspirations. Every Indian, regardless of age or background, felt an ineffable surge of pride, as if the spacecraft carried with it a piece of each citizen’s heart. For the children watching the event unfold, perhaps wrapped in the soft glow of a television screen or the cooler radiance of a smartphone, the message was transformative. They learned that their nation is not just a geographical entity but an audacious cosmic explorer with the capability to touch celestial bodies. Each child looked up, both literally and metaphorically, seeing their futures in the stars, bursting with new dreams fostered by a newly ingrained scientific temperament. Chandrayaan-3 was not just a mission; it was a love letter to every Indian child who now believes fervently in the astonishing, limitless possibilities of their own future—and the future of their incredible nation.

In his address at ISRO, the Prime Minister not only celebrated India’s remarkable achievements in the realm of science and engineering but also mounted a compelling rebuttal to skeptical viewpoints, often proliferated by Western media. Critics often question the rationale behind a developing nation, grappling with poverty, investing in space exploration. The Prime Minister thoroughly discredited this simplistic argument by delineating the multifaceted benefits the country reaps from its space program. He pointed out that advances in space technology have equipped Indian farmers with more accurate weather forecasts, enhancing their agricultural planning. Further, he highlighted how the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system is invaluable in providing fishermen with timely alerts about maritime boundaries and impending natural disasters. Beyond this, he emphasized that the country’s space capabilities significantly augment disaster relief measures, making them more efficient and targeted. Additionally, the Prime Minister underscored how telemedicine and education services, powered by space technology, have been life-changing for countless Indians, especially those in remote areas. He added that due to these advancements, even children in the most isolated regions had access to educational resources like DISHA and PM eVidya, maintaining the continuity of their education despite the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The importance given by the Prime Minister to the Chandrayaan-3 Mission is not just about the scientific endeavor itself, but also about the myriad ways it impacts the country’s social fabric, educational landscape, and future prospects. Such missions are instrumental in inspiring a generation of young minds to ask questions, seek answers, and aspire for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). In a world where scientific literacy is more crucial than ever, the focus on space exploration serves to update educational curriculum, ensuring they are in tune with the latest technological advancements. This not only makes education more relevant but also more engaging for the students.

Moreover, the scientists at the helm of such missions serve as real-world role models, demonstrating the societal impact of hard work, rational thought, and disciplined curiosity. They help cultivate a scientific temperament, which is key to solving the complex challenges that modern society faces. From a socio-economic perspective, high-profile scientific missions like Chandrayaan-3 enhance national prestige and open up new avenues for international collaboration, investment, and innovation, thereby contributing to the country’s overall development.

Such missions also bring a sense of global responsibility, emphasising that scientific exploration is not just a national endeavor but a step forward for humanity. When children see their country contributing to global knowledge, it nurtures a sense of pride and an understanding of their role in a global community. This early exposure often sets them on a path of lifelong learning and adaptability.

So, the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission serves multiple purposes, from instilling a spirit of scientific inquiry and logical reasoning to enhancing national pride and global responsibility. These missions don’t just represent scientific milestones; they are, in essence, laying the foundational stones for the nation’s future by impacting its youngest citizens.

As Carl Sagan once said, “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it, we go nowhere.” The investment in missions like Chandrayaan-3 goes beyond the tangible; it fuels the imagination of a nation and its youth. By placing an emphasis on such groundbreaking endeavors, India is not merely advancing its technological capabilities but is also nurturing a generation of future leaders and innovators. The emphasis on such programs sends a strong signal that the nation is committed to the pursuit of knowledge and excellence, inspiring its citizens to dream big and aim high. Indeed, with the collective ingenuity and enthusiasm of its people, especially its youth, the sky is not the limit for India—it’s just the beginning.

The writer is Officer on Special Duty (Research), Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He tweets @adityasinha004. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

