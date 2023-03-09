Shadow Warrior | Conspiracy theories, lab leak redux, and manufacturing consent

The US Department of Energy recently made a statement that, “with a low degree of confidence”, it believes the Wuhan virus epidemic was the result of a lab leak, as opposed to the conventional wisdom that it appeared randomly at the Wuhan wet market. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation also said roughly the same thing.

Even though all this is couched in weasel-wording verbiage, this turn of events is significant because the DoE runs a number of scientific labs in many disciplines, and therefore perhaps has more credibility in this issue than medical gate-keepers such as the World Health Organization, and the US Centers for Disease Control, National Institute of Health etc., all of which did not exactly cover themselves with glory during the epidemic.

And it is, after all, the Biden Administration delicately disavowing years of stonewalling about the origin of the virus.

It may well be that the Deep State has decided that it is now better to throw some people under the bus. Maybe it is no longer necessary to sustain the Chinese lie about “the Wuhan wet market”. Perhaps the Deep State is punishing China for making nice to Russia over Ukraine. The WSJ opined that the reason for silence so far was US funding of the Wuhan lab. So it’s not clear as to “why”, but we can speculate.

All this has given new impetus to conspiracy theorists. An acquaintance is into the theory that the vaccine is deadly. He lives in the US and yet managed to be one of the Great Unvaxxed, which must have taken commendable persistence and dedication. Anyway, he bombards me with data and links that allegedly show ‘incontrovertible evidence’ that Americans who were vaxxed died in large numbers and therefore (leap of faith here) the vaccine killed them. I keep reminding him that correlation is not the same as causation.

I find that conspiracy theorists generally have a few standard characteristics:

Strong belief in something that is contrary to the popular narrative Feeling that one is privy to uncommon data or insights Tendency to evangelize others Irritation that others reject one’s (not necessarily validated) beliefs Fondness for correlation instead of causation.

I confess I am partial to conspiracy theories myself, as a surprisingly large number of them eventually turn out to be correct. My theory is that the virus itself was the product of a conspiracy. This is indirectly gaining support from the DoE’s and FBI’s actions. It is orthogonal to, and not a contradiction to, my acquaintance’s vaccine conspiracy theory. Both, or either, may be correct.

If the vaccine conspiracy theory is correct, then somebody made a terrible mistake, and the western vaccines (specifically Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines) that were supposed to save westerners from the virus ended up killing them.

My preferred conspiracy theory goes back to the Climatism religion. It is obvious that the more people there are in the world, the more pollution and climate change we produce. Therefore, why not depopulate the world to some extent so that pressure on the environment is relieved? We have seen variations of this sentiment in years past, for example with the Club of Rome’s Limits to Growth report fifty years ago.

Besides, colonial Europeans were quite good about depopulation (a euphemism for genocide). They did their bit in the Americas, Australia, and India. What do you think the Late Victorian Holocausts (Mike Davis, Verso) and the WWII-era Bengal Famine were all about? And the ‘indentured servants’ (a euphemism for slaves) who were shipped out in large numbers to plantations in many places, including the West Indies?

A related point about bloody-mindedness is the ruthless culling of 17 million minks in Denmark during the covid-19 epidemic.

So it would not be at all hard to imagine the powers-that-be would conspire to depopulate the world of certain people, preferably blacks and browns.

If you accept that premise about depopulation, well then, it makes perfect sense to work with the Chinese who are notoriously lax about biomedical regulations (remember the gene-edited babies?). Thus the interesting assertion from IIT Delhi in February 2020 (three full years ago) that the covid-19 spike proteins were (a) deliberately introduced into an existing virus, (b) even more alarmingly, these spike proteins were suspiciously similar to HIV spike proteins, which have a proven track record of latching on to human receptor cells: thus making the engineered coronavirus far more infectious than natural variants.

You can download the pdf of the paper at the site given below, even though it is withdrawn:

Here are a couple of startling points from this (forcibly withdrawn) IITD paper: “uncanny similarity of novel inserts… is unlikely to be fortuitous”, and these four inserts are all basically the same as HIV spike proteins found in Thailand, Kenya and India. Thanks to Arvind Kumar for pointing this out to me.

In other words, this paper said that it appears somebody deliberately inserted HIV spike proteins from Thailand, Kenya and India into a coronavirus.

Voila, almost immediately, the paper was condemned so harshly by various reviewers (or possibly astro-turfed sock-puppets) that the authors were compelled to withdraw the paper (or maybe the bioRxiv admins forced them to withdraw it).

Is that a smoking gun?

Now read this in conjunction with an essay (“Hacking the President’s DNA”) from The Atlantic from 2012, which considers the creation of highly targeted genetic bio-weapons. One could argue that if you put both these together, what we’re seeing is the creation, to order, of a bio-weapon virus that could target South East Asians, Africans, and Indians. Now that would be truly diabolical.

But that would also completely fit with my conspiracy theory that the whole point was depopulation; to be precise, the specific depopulation of South East Asians, Africans and Indians. Furthermore, which are the regions that did not get the western mRNA vaccines? Why, it’s the same, South East Asia, Africa, and India! Do you see what I am driving at?

In the event, I guess South East Asia did get some vaccines; Africa didn’t get any; India made its own (licensed AztraZeneca Covishield and indigenous Bharat Biotech Covaxin). In fairness, logistics (cold supply chain needed to maintain mRNA vaccines at -50deg C) simply didn’t exist in these regions. But beyond that, we remember how the West, especially the US, was hoarding mRNA doses.

My conclusion is that the West honestly believed that mRNA vaccines would protect them against the virus, but in an outstanding example of the law of unintended consequences, mRNA turned out to be either only marginally useful or actively dangerous because of side effects. The windfall profits for Pfizer were a nice little fringe benefit, but that need not detain us here.

The other aspect of this whole sorry spectacle was the manufactured consent. Given that some 5-10 million people died due to the Wuhan virus (depending on whom you ask) it is not unreasonable to dub this a crime against humanity, and to demand that the perpetrators be tried in a court of law.

And, that is without even considering the extraordinary amount of grief ordinary people suffered through: lockdowns, job losses, trekking for long distances to get home, being unable to even comfort your dear ones when they died – alone and frightened – in some hospital room, being unable to even attend the funerals of your friends and relatives. These have also happened to close relatives of mine.

Dr Jay Bhattacharyya of Stanford, who was himself canceled on Twitter for standing up to the manufacturing consent narrative, pointed out how the news media plumbed new lows, but it was not just them:

If you consider the total toll of human misery, the Wuhan virus episode was nothing short of war. And a war crime, if indeed it was imposed on us by some grey eminences. The Twitter user “Kaimanom Kissinger” pointed out the term madambi from Travancore Malayalam: “a power-tripping elder”.

I can think of several such in this case, but it would be libellous of me to name them. You know who they are, and they still strut about: they are confident nothing will happen to them. Along with the shopworn “liberal, rules-based international order”, these madambis need to also be defenestrated; they should also be tried and punished.

The writer has been a conservative columnist for over 25 years. His academic interest is innovation. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.