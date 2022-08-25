SC panel report: PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab was callousness of the highest order

What happened in Punjab wasn’t just unfortunate but it also raises questions on the Congress government which was in power

In January this year, the entire nation got a jolt when visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade being stuck on a flyover in Punjab splashed across TV channels and social media. The PM’s convoy was surrounded with hundreds of protesters in multiple vehicles for a full 20 minutes even as personnel of Punjab Police were seen chilling with them over a cup of tea. It didn’t make for a pretty sight as the most important leader of the country was vulnerable and his security under serious breach in one of the most critical states of the country that also shares a border with Pakistan.

PM Modi was on a visit to Punjab which from the very beginning looked compromised in terms of security. As per the convention, neither the DGP nor the chief minister of the state were present to receive him. At that time, the Congress was still in power and Charanjit Singh Channi was the chief minister of the state. The PM was originally scheduled to fly to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala; however, bad weather led to a change in plan of which Punjab Police was informed well in advance.

Shocking new facts have now come to light after an independent panel appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the security breach during prime minister’s Punjab visit submitted its report to the court. According to the Supreme Court-appointed Retired Justice Indu Malhotra committee, it was the Ferozpur SSP who failed in executing his duty of ensuring the prime minister’s security despite having the necessary information around two hours in advance. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana held Harmandeep Singh Hans, Ferozepur SSP, responsible for not acting to ensure PM Modi’s safety despite having sufficient force at his disposal and despite key inputs that hostile groups were present on the route that the prime minister was taking. The bench is now going to send the report to the Centre so that appropriate action can be taken.

Harmandeep Singh Hans is a 2015 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre and will retire from the services in 2050. He secured All India rank 101 in the UPSC exam and is also credited with eliminating drug mafia during his stint as the SP of Mohali. Hans was immediately transferred by the Channi government as a damage-control move and posted as the commandant of the third battalion in Ludhiana. It is important to note that Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) president Surjeet Singh Phool who was leading the protest had claimed in an interview that he was informed by the Punjab Police of this VVIP movement in advance. However, then CM Channi had claimed that it was a “kudrati” (natural) event.

Security around the border states is becoming critical day by day due to the changing nature of warfare. The incidents of Indian forces intercepting drones sent from across the border into Indian territory have dramatically increased. The volume of these drones and their ability to inflict serious damage are also increasing. What’s most worrying is the precision with which these drones can be used to target VIP locations and movements.

VVIP movements are taken with utmost seriousness across the world. India has already lost two of its prime ministers — Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — to lethal attacks. In July this year, the world again lost a very important leader, former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, in Japan’s city of Nara where he was assassinated while speaking during a political event in the run-up to the elections. In India, VVIP security is guided by a “Blue Book” that has elaborate instructions on ensuring security. What happened in Punjab wasn’t just unfortunate but it also raises questions on the Congress government which was in power.

Political games aside, security of the prime minister is non-negotiable. It remains to be seen the action that the Centre will take against those responsible. We can only hope that a tough example is set.

The author is a PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University. Her research focuses on the political economy of South Asia and regional integration. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

