Sachin Pilot fiasco exposes real face of Congress but time is running out for Mallikarjun Kharge

The Rajasthan crisis of the Congress party is one of the biggest challenges facing the grand old party months before the Assembly elections in the state. From 2020, the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot began, and for these three years, Congress could not go beyond photo ops of truce. In reality, the tussle is never-ending. Despite many speculations, Pilot has disappointed political pundits, as on Sunday he did not announce his intention to form a new political party or even make any statement suggesting that he would leave Congress. But he talked about “clean politics”.

This Sachin Pilot fiasco distinctively indicates what is wrong with the Congress party. It is the determination to solve the problem because in this party, the Gandhi family, which retains the real power of taking decisions, always prefers others to play first, and that is why the final call gets delayed for years. There is no doubt that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge showed decisiveness and took pragmatic decisions during the Karnataka elections. But if the Congress wants Karnataka’s victory just to remain a crucial case study of India’s contemplative politics and continue with its delaying tactics to take decisive decisions, then there is nothing more shambolic than this.

Love for the status quo

In June 2020, a political crisis erupted as Pilot and his supporters launched a rebellion against Gehlot. The crux of their grievances centred around allegations that Gehlot was not affording them sufficient power and was marginalising their influence within the government. Following their disagreement with the government, the pilot and his supporters made the decision to resign from their positions and retreat into seclusion. Following the political turmoil in Rajasthan, the Congress Party high command stepped in to mediate between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Despite the mediation efforts, Pilot and his supporters remained estranged from the government. However, later, the party accommodated Pilot loyalists in the government. However, recently, Pilot openly launched his scratching attack against the chief minister. He held several rallies and marches with several demands against Gehlot including that the government order a high-level probe into the corruption allegation against former BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Congress had an excellent opportunity to resolve this dispute but instead it chose to deal with it in a disorganised manner by maintaining a straight face.

Misreading Sachin Pilot

The ongoing power struggle within the Congress party has taken centre stage, overshadowing the potential benefits that could have been reaped from Sachin Pilot’s demands. Despite personal concurrence among party members, the ego battle persists, hindering progress for both the Congress party and the government. The recent call for an investigation into corruption allegations against Vasundhara Raje could serve as a strategic move to demonstrate the party’s commitment to combating corruption. Regrettably, both Ashok Gehlot and the Congress party’s high command refrained from openly endorsing these demands or taking any definitive action in response. It appears that the Congress party is struggling to grasp the fact that Sachin Pilot is not akin to Ghulam Nabi Azad, who departed from the party and established a new one. In the current political landscape of India, the prospects of a political party’s survival appear bleak if it fails to garner support from either the Congress or the BJP. Should the Bharatiya Janata Party throw its support behind Pilot’s venture, it would lend credence to Gehlot’s longstanding accusation that Pilot sought to destabilise his government with the BJP’s assistance.

While DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, selflessly relinquished the post of chief minister for the greater good of the state, Sachin Pilot’s actions have not mirrored those of his political counterpart. Shivakumar, a noteworthy politician, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to collaborate with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, even in the face of disagreements. Contrary to the aforementioned approach, Sachin Pilot has unequivocally stated that he will not adopt it. In the current political climate, it is imperative that Congress take a decisive and clear stance on what they are willing to offer Sachin Pilot. At present, it is abundantly evident that the Congress party cannot risk losing Ashok Gehlot and extending the position of Chief Minister to Sachin Pilot. It is a disheartening state of affairs when a political party cannot even comprehend the views of its own leader, who also happens to be a member of the party’s old dynasties.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s challenge

The recent political turmoil in Rajasthan has presented a significant opportunity for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Undoubtedly, his impact on the Karnataka elections has been significant. Within the Congress party, there is a burgeoning sentiment that he is shedding the perception of being under the thumb of the Gandhi family. The ongoing Rajasthan crisis serves as a litmus test for the reliability of the Congress president, who has held the position for over seven months now. Since day one, there has been a delay in the decision-making process regarding the Rajasthan crisis. Kharge’s indecisiveness is not limited to Rajasthan alone, as he appears to be employing similar delaying tactics in Chhattisgarh as well. After more than a quarter-century, the Congress party has finally welcomed a non-Gandhi president. The appointment of Kharge has generated high hopes among the people.

As the political landscape in India continues to evolve, it is worth noting that while the ultimate authority within Congress rests with the Gandhi family, there is also a critical role to be played by Mallikarjun Kharge. As a key figure within the party, Kharge bears the weighty responsibility of exerting pressure on the Gandhis in order to ensure that timely and effective decisions are made. As the newly appointed president of Congress, Kharge faces the daunting task of meeting the expectations of his supporters. It is imperative that he rises to the occasion and proves himself to be a true leader, one who is not content with merely being a “remote control” figurehead. The onus is on him to demonstrate decisiveness and courage in his actions and to show that he is fully committed to the cause of the party.

Amid Rahul Gandhi’s fervent lectures on the supposed crumbling state of democracy in India under the BJP, it is a bitter irony that his own family and high command have failed to resolve a leadership dispute in a state for more than five years. As the political landscape continues to shift, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Congress party is facing a challenging reality. While the recent success in Karnataka may be cause for celebration, it’s important to acknowledge the growing turmoil in Rajasthan. If the party fails to recognise this, it risks losing sight of the bigger picture. For the upcoming Assembly election, the Pilot and Gehlot factions must resolve their ongoing tussle in order to mount a successful campaign. In the coming days, the Rajasthan Congress may face significant damage and devastation as a result of the ongoing rebellion by Pilot and the apparent ego of Gehlot.

The author is a columnist and doctoral research scholar in media and politics. He tweets @sayantan_gh. Views expressed are personal.

