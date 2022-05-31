Rise of creator economy and why India needs a new skilling paradigm

There is more to learn and explore when it comes to restructuring the current skilling revolution

Skill development is pivotal for leading the competitive world that is changing rapidly and moving fast. With the emergence of technologies like AI, Machine Learning and others, society and market industries are witnessing disruptions.

From users to managers, from a social media influencer to a product developer of a giant tech organisation, everyone is aligning their skills to meet the advancements for staying relevant.

There is more to learn and explore when it comes to restructuring the current skilling revolution. We are seeing how current tech and skilling are going hand-in-hand to bring a humane, artistic and creative space to flourish. Getting employment is one major force adhered to skilling, reskilling and upskilling, nevertheless, it is vital to take care and lift up the creative sides.

Restructuring the Indian skill sector with a new perspective

As industrial revolution 4.0 is approaching the market, there is a demand for the integration of technologies such as Meta, cloud computing, AI and machine learning into every operation. The essential hard skills might pass in the coming time. The future lies with creators, creativity and innovation.

The creative skills integrated with technologies will help people to understand their needs and the industry’s demands. Hence, the restructuring of skill learning and training is the way forward for growth and stability in the relevant industries.

This is the opportunity to rebuild the skilling sector by resetting the education, job, and essential work and improving the quality of jobs. Apart from improving the quality, creative skill development will empower the youth and their skills to strive for more.

Skilling is must

In a world where a new app or tech titan emerges every day, skilling is necessary to stay relevant in the market. Skilling will enhance your current abilities and contribute to your working life.

Companies have recognised the importance of skill development, so finding work will be simple. If you have every tech-standardised talent in the market, you may be able to land high-paying positions. To grow ahead in the industry, your skilling will aid you.

But, is there something missing? Many of our skill-building programmes allude to technical and software knowledge. We don't need programmes merely to keep high-paying employment or to retrain for any tech-standardised profession when we're talking about independent artists and creators.

India is already in the process of reorganising the skilling industry by combining new-age technology and skills for everyone. Whether Gen-Z, millennials, or Gen-X, each generation must enter the system according to their skill set.

The essential aspect that we have yet to address is how to incorporate learning creative abilities in the skilling industry.

The changing phase of Skill India Mission

We have witnessed the efforts put in by the Indian government in the areas of skill development with the help of numerous schemes, programmes, training, and management structures. The prior focus of the Skill India Mission was on skilling those people who are still in the process of receiving and imbibing advanced technological changes.

Now, with the introduction of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, the Indian Government is keen to address creative and artistic skilling. The NEP policy 2020 has become a conversation starter as it put the focus on creativity, innovation and 21st-century skills.

The creator economy has a bigger role to play in the Indian economy and nation-building. The rise of the creator economy is on its way and the demand for professionally skilled talent to take up new roles will increase in time.

The restructured Indian skill learning will identify the creative skills amongst youths in the field of dance, design, performing arts, filmmaking, fashion, etc.

Focusing on the creator economy

We've been ignoring abilities like dancing, drawing, singing, content production, and music for a long time. Now is the ideal moment and technological environment to concentrate on these skills.

These skills fuel the creator economy. Creative resources with economic, cultural, and social characteristics are the revolutionary force that is redefining the economy. The creator economy has the ability to promote good economic trends.

Creators operate the creative economy through various digital platforms and channels including filmmaking, advertising, art, dance, fashion, design, music, research and development, gaming, and many more.

The COVID-19 pandemic's longevity has resulted in an exponential increase in creative digital content consumption and production.

With great tech, great content comes!

This is not said by any relative of super-human.

With the help of social media channels, creators have unleashed their power of content creation. Apart from learning coding, computing and other hard software IT skills, hobby learning and creative arts have found their right place in the midst of economical change.

Keeping up with trends

Staying current with technology and trends can prevent skills from becoming stale and dry. The focus is on keeping up with technology allowing people to be up to date with the innovation and market demands.

When we talk about market demands, it is again not limited to those who do jobs in the IT sector. The technology and trends have transcended the boundaries of the market and industries. From creators to trainers, everyone acknowledges how skills are quintessential to survive in the coming days where technology will play a vital part. Content creators who do their research every time to keep up with the upcoming trends, it will not be so hard for them to integrate their skills with the right technology at the moment.

In the 21st century where technology and the market are working closely alongside skilled people, it becomes quintessential for everyone to remain technologically advanced.

Reskilling and pushing creative economy - the next step

The World Economic Forum issued a statement addressing the skill sector in 2020, stating that the world is facing a reskilling emergency. More than 1 billion individuals must be reskilled by 2030.

The message to organisations, governments, and society was succinct and clear: they should collaborate to guarantee that people all across the world are not left behind. The internet has made it really easy for people to learn new skills in real-time. Creators are creating their spaces in the industry with the help of technologies and individual skills.

In the future years, the creator economy will grow in tandem with reskilling and upskilling. The spotlight is on influencers these days. These skilled producers began combining technologies such as AI, machine learning, IoT, and others to create a platform for themselves.

The development of additional skills and new capabilities to move to a new role is important for an individual's growth.

The issue that arises here is, that we don’t have the right resources and available options to provide holistic development across the globe. There is no uniform strategy to drive people together to go for the fusion of art, creativity, technology and skilling.

Realisation of importance of holistic development

Our youth have recognised the value of creative abilities. They've seen influencers, innovators, and artists who are well-known not just for their material, but also for their penchant for combining new technology with their abilities.

The next generation is eager to master new talents that will allow them to express themselves creatively. Parents, on the other hand, do not have time to make their children understand what they see. Many ed-tech platforms are based on the same old school curriculum, with the addition of technology.

The solution is “Learning by Doing”

When it comes to reorganising the Indian skill industry, "practical learning" is the ideal approach. As we can see from the NEP 2020 framework, the emphasis is on the practical and creative learning of many skills.

The Internet is the driving factor behind the youth. They are impacted by the level of creativity and expertise that they observe. They tend to develop a passion, but the market lacks platforms for youths to get skills and upskill in order to join the creator economy. We must band together to provide platforms for folks who wish to test out new abilities at any time and from any location.

To join the same bandwagon, creators should come and collaborate. In today’s time where collaborations innovate, a unified platform should come up for the learners. A platform where learners come and get the desired skills they need.

A platform that can be easily accessible to anyone from anywhere at any time is the need of the hour.

The author is founder, Ucanji, a leading skill learning platform. Views are personal.

