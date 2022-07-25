On the day when Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s best friend Alia Bhatt’s husband’s big film Shamshera released, the actor made a naked attempt at diverting attention to himself.

We finally have an answer to that question which a lot of Deepika Padukone’s fans have been asking: what did she see in Ranveer Singh?

The answer, dear friends, was put out on Friday, a little too literally, when Ranveer, the forever flamboyant chronic attention-seeker went nude for a magazine. The pictures were circulated on the internet so that no one missed them. Who reads magazines these days, unless they feature India’s most flamboyant star with only his perfume on?

Whatever Ranveer does, he ensures it gets noticed.

But look at the timing of Ranveer’s nanga statement! On the day when Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer’s best friend Alia Bhatt’s husband’s big film Shamshera released, Ranveer made a naked attempt at diverting attention to himself.

A lot of Ranveer’s colleagues feel the timing of the nudes was uncanny.

“Just a few days earlier Vijay Deverakonda posed nude with a bunch of roses in his poster of his forthcoming film Liger. Now Ranveer did away with the roses too. This is the sort of game of one-upmanship that Ranveer specializes in. He makes it seem like a childlike enthusiasm to get love and attention. But it is a lot more complicated than that,” says a director who has worked closely with Ranveer.

One of Ranveer’s co-stars from the cast of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani feels he has an “attention-seeking disorder.” Apparently, Ranveer’s favourite means of getting attention by displaying unreasonable affection, is to plonk himself in people’s laps.

“He thinks it is cute to act the way he does. But it just takes away from the gravitas of his performances and reputation. One forgets how talented he really is because of his silly antics,” Ranveer’s co-star says, adding that Ranveer plays a “mock-flirtatious” game with Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani….which everyone pretends to find amusing but which makes everyone secretly uncomfortable.

This time with the nudes, Ranveer’s friends feel he has gone “too far”.

“He doesn’t listen to anyone, not even to Deepika who is quite up to her neck with his attention-seeking antics,” reveals Ranveer’s very close director-friend.

The cringe-worthy pictorial starkness has apparently pissed off Ranveer’s better-half Deepika who has been keeping studiously quiet about her husband’s ‘Elton John of India’ dress sense arguing that it’s his choice.

Deepika has so far taken Ranveer’s show(off)manship in her stride. But for how long?

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

