Price Islamists might pay for blasphemy blackmail, betraying India over Nupur Sharma

Islamists must realise that India does not have any place for barbarism over blasphemy. They have none to blame but themselves if there is a backlash to this rage and anarchy

Overt and covert supporters of radical Islam have a spring in their steps. A slew of Islamic nations, their own human rights and multicultural tolerance records at the bottom of the pile, have pounced on India after a couple of BJP spokespersons allegedly insulted Prophet Mohammed.

While at least in Nupur Sharma’s case it seems to be a straightforward quoting of the Hadith about Mohammed’s marriage with Aisha when she was six, Naveen Kumar Jindal went a step ahead by adding his opinion.

In any civilised society it would at worst meet with consternation from a few. But radical Islamists worldwide, egged on by India’s own jihad sympathisers in media, entertainment and intelligentsia, sent thousands of death and rape threats to Sharma. Rogue nations like Iran and Qatar who harbour terrorists summoned Indian envoys to air their displeasure.

The Indian government got down to damage control at a time when a full-fledged war is raging in Ukraine and fuel supplies are an international concern. Also, nearly 9 million Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf countries.

It assured the Middle East nations that such utterances would be dealt with. The BJP sacked Sharma and Jindal from their roles.

Those who dog-whistled an entire community to violently rise were beside themselves with joy. They even cheered the bloodthirsty crowds, legitimising calls for death over blasphemy.

But soon, a sobering thought was kicking into some of them, especially the ones who had unabashedly circulated crass sexually loaded images of the holy Shivling, brazenly insulting Hindu beliefs.

Journalist Saba Naqvi had shared a crass Shivling joke on social media. After she was booked, she seemed to have an epiphany.

We need to put this matter triggered by a former BJP spokie to rest and not gloat over nations with poor human rights records raising the insult to The Prophet. The issue of blasphemy takes us into a tricky terrain and it’s better to avoid going there as a multi cultural nation — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) June 7, 2022

A few others started pointing to rabid utterances by Muslim speakers on TV to achieve some monkey-balancing.

Slowly, some of those who cheered and instigated the violent Islamist calls realised there would be would repercussions.

What kind of repercussions?

First, India is staring at an even more massive polarisation than before. That can only mean an electoral loss for the anti-Hindutva camp.

Hindus are watching the violent protests and calls for the execution of a woman day in and day out. They have seen some Indian Muslim influencers and journalists appealing to Islamic nations, throwing out all pretence of loyalty to one’s nation. They are openly gloating and cheering for India’s humiliation by Islamists and Leftists. And on display is the pathetic hypocrisy of self-proclaimed liberals, who are either silent or siding with the hordes calling for Sharia-style justice for Sharma and Jindal.

***

All this is bound to result in sharp Hindu consolidation. The BJP will milk it in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other forthcoming elections.

Second, many Hindus groups, especially the legal outfits, are preparing to go after every real and imagined insult to their gods and religion. If the governments were quick to book and punish those who insulted Hindu gods, action against those who have offended Muslims would have been palatable.

We may see a slew of cases under Section 295A which deals with outraging religious sentiments, leading to further curbs on free speech.

Third, the BJP party and governments may try to overcompensate for capitulating to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and upsetting its core Hindutva vote bank. They may act tough on domestic issues. The Uniform Civil Code could be on the immediate horizon, and may be introduced as early as in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Lastly, the judiciary could come under pressure if it is seen taking too many pro-Muslim decisions while ignoring Hindu grouses. Judges are, after all, products of society.

It is glib and disingenuous to say both sides must exercise restraint. Hindus have been quietly watching this mass blood-thirst and blackmail over blasphemy. It is for the Islamists now to realise that India does not have any place for barbarism over blasphemy. They have none to blame but themselves if there is a backlash to this rage and anarchy. It is time for them to climb down.

