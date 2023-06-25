PM Modi's impressive India-US diplomacy holds lessons for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, recognized for its periodic embrace of cultural and political significance from its closest neighbour, India, has indeed experienced firsthand the valuable contributions that India brings to the world. This was especially evident during the recent India-US venture that took place from 19 to 22 June 2023. The leadership of Prime Minister Modi holds immense significance in this context, as he has been a consistent advocate for strengthening India-Sri Lankan ties for nearly a decade. His unwavering commitment to cross-cultural diplomacy has demonstrated how it can effectively foster closer relations between nations. With his vision and dedication, Modi has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Indo-Sri Lankan relations and has set a valuable example for other leaders to follow.

Modi’s visit to the United States this time left a lasting impact on foreign soil, capturing the admiration and affection of the American people. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi adeptly integrated intriguing facts about Indian food and culture, showcasing the global influence of Indian roots. Additionally, he acknowledged the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was an Indian, seated behind him in the Congress hall at Capitol Hill, underscoring the strong bond between the two countries. “I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here. Over two centuries, we have inspired each other through the lives of great Americans and Indians. We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Junior. We also remember many others who worked for liberty, equality and justice,” Modi said.

In a rare and touching moment, renowned singer Mary Jorie Millben, also an actress and media personality, paid her respects to Prime Minister Modi by touching his feet after her heartfelt performance of the Indian national anthem. Millben, who has had sung for three consecutive U.S. Presidents—George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump—shared her experience on Twitter, explaining that touching the feet of elders like Modi, is a deeply ingrained sign of reverence and respect in Indian culture.

With an impressive following of 88 million on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi effectively showcased the success of Modinomics and India’s remarkable economic rise, ascending from the tenth-largest to the fifth-largest economy in the world since 2016, during his previous term as Prime Minister. In his speech, he emphasised that “AI” not only stands for artificial intelligence but also symbolises the strong bond between America and India. PM Modi highlighted the strategic partnership between the US and India, aimed at countering China’s military advancements in the Indo-Pacific region—a vision shared by the US and the West, advocating for a free and open region while opposing China’s dominance in the South China Sea.

Modi stressed the importance of revitalising multilateralism and reforming global institutions, particularly the United Nations, by enhancing resources and representation. He emphasised the need to adapt institutions to a changing world in order to prevent them from being replaced by a world marked by rivalries without rules. In his speech, Modi expressed that India and the US would lead the way as partners in shaping a new world order based on international law.

Modi’s speech not only deepened the India-US relationship but also underscored the transformative potential of these two nations in shaping the future of the 21st century, fostering global progress and prosperity.

Interestingly, the influence of the “Modiwave” extended beyond the US, resonating in neighbouring Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been deeply impacted by Narendra Modi’s leadership as the 14th Prime Minister of India since May 2014. Rajapaksa recognizes Modi’s qualities as a revered mentor and aspires to adopt a similar approach to governance characterised by humility and a commitment to democracy. However, Rajapaksa’s administration has faced allegations of nepotism and corruption, tarnishing his reputation as a leader focused on personal wealth accumulation.

The current regional dynamics, marked by strained relations with China that were introduced during the tenure of the Rajapaksas, and its significant presence in the region, have positioned Sri Lanka in a unique and challenging situation, sandwiched between powerful nations like India, the US, Japan and China. In light of this, it is imperative for Sri Lanka to cultivate stronger alliances and collaborations with India, which have now become increasingly crucial for its progress.

However, it is the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is anticipated to spearhead the implementation of the changes suggested by the Modi government. Their meeting scheduled for July 2023, holds great importance, as a plethora of advice and recommendations awaits the Sri Lankan government. Key areas of discussion are likely to include the reconciliation process, debt restructuring, and the potential for increased investments from India.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi achieved another historic feat by addressing a joint session of the US Congress on 22 June. This significant occasion marked the first time in the past nine years that a leader addressed the parliaments of 11 countries, including Sri Lanka. In 2015, Modi addressed the Parliament of Sri Lanka, emphasising the interconnectedness of regional progress and expressing his vision for a brighter future for both India and its neighbouring countries.

Modi’s previous speech in the US was on 9 June 2016, during a joint session of the US Congress. At the Biden’s State dinner there appeared a contingent of influential Indian billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani and his wife invited by Biden. The presence of over 380 guests, comprising government officials, business leaders, fashion designers, and prominent Indian Americans, further highlighted the strong ties between the two nations.

In a demonstration of their close relationship, Biden and Modi announced a comprehensive list of joint initiatives encompassing telecommunications, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and other key areas. Prime Minister Modi agreed to sign the Artemis Accords, a set of principles governing peaceful exploration of celestial bodies such as the moon and Mars. Additionally, both countries announced a joint mission to the International Space Station scheduled for 2024. As a testament to their deepening partnership, the United States and India have agreed to open additional consulates in each other’s countries.

One notable agreement was the collaboration between General Electric and the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to manufacture F414 engines in India, which power the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Furthermore, India confirmed its long-stalled $3 billion purchase of MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics. These military hardware sales could potentially reduce India’s reliance on Russian arms suppliers. The Biden administration views this meeting as a step in the evolution of India’s engagement, suggesting a shift in India’s stance on the Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Modi is known for his charismatic and diplomatic approach to the nations he visits, as well as his keenness for business opportunities. He has also been warmly received by the Indian diaspora who were seen at the State House galleries, who were chanting “Modi! Modi”! The Congressmen expressed their delight with multiple standing ovations.

While in the US, Modi met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who announced that Google is investing USD 10 billion in India’s digitization fund. Pichai further revealed plans to establish a global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. Modi’s visionary concept of Digital India, far ahead of its time, has now become a blueprint that other countries are looking to emulate.”

Amidst the intricate geopolitical landscape, Sri Lanka must proactively navigate its relationships and place strategic emphasis on strengthening its ties with India. By doing so, Sri Lanka not only can benefit from significant economic and diplomatic support but also cultivate a profound friendship with India and Prime Minister Modi. This partnership goes beyond mere monetary gains and aims to seize the opportunities that arise from Sri Lanka’s geopolitical positioning. In this endeavour, the United States, a close ally of India, will also acknowledge the strategic significance of Sri Lanka and would stand ready to provide support, fostering stability and cooperation in the region as they have always assured.

The author is a freelance journalist and researcher based in Colombo. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

