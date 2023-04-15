Pentagon leaks: In espionage and counter-espionage of foes and friends alike, truth and trust are real casualties

Recent leaks from the Pentagon, as reported by various media outlets worldwide, have sparked a renewed debate on the battle between information and misinformation, espionage and counter-espionage and the authenticity and dangers of leaked information.

The leaks’ most significant passages deal with Kyiv’s readiness for an anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, but there are numerous lines about other nations’ involvement in the conflict that might seriously complicate diplomatic relations for the United States.

These leaks have been widely covered by both prominent and lesser-known media outlets, with varying interpretations and angles to gain attention. The Russian media has approached these leaks with scepticism, portraying them as an attempt by the West to mislead Russia. US allies like South Korea and Israel won’t be too amused to discover being spied upon by US agencies despite being Washington’s critical allies to enforce the White House world order.

“The purpose of this planted misinformation may be to underreport the actual number of combat-ready Ukrainian units to be deployed for the offensive or to distract attention from other events related to the real operation,” said an RT report.

The arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, by the FBI in connection with leaked classified documents marks the beginning of an ongoing investigation. It remains to be seen whether Teixeira’s actions were part of a well-thought-out espionage plan, a case of misjudgment, negligence, or a foolish act of a young man’s adrenaline rush to add to merge fantasies of the gaming world with a real-world action on and off the battlefield. The investigation has a long way to go in order to ascertain the true nature of the situation even as President Joe Biden has asked his administration to limit access to classified and highly sensitive information further.

The US Department of Justice initiated a criminal investigation to determine the origin of leaked documents from the Pentagon that are considered to be highly classified. There are speculations and reports suggesting that Russia may be responsible for these leaks, potentially as a means to gain an advantage over Western countries but with Teixeira emerging on the scene this may not be the case until proven so. Meanwhile, China has accused the US of engaging in espionage against other countries and has demanded answers from Washington in response to the leaked information. However, the actual truth behind this situation remains unclear and may never be definitively known, as it is a complex and confusing situation with incomplete information and partial truths.

Psychological impact of espionage, counter-espionage and misinformation in geopolitics and war

There is no doubt that the psychological impact of misinformation in geopolitics and war can be significant and far-reaching that can be used as a strategic tool to shape perceptions, influence public opinion and gain an advantage over adversaries.

In a paper Combating Foreign Disinformation on Social Media published by RAND Corporation, it has been said: “Disinformation campaigns on social media will likely increase over the coming decade, but it remains unclear who has the competitive edge in this race; disinformation techniques and countermeasures are evolving at the same time.”

Russia is unlikely to remain passive in the face of the Pentagon leaks, as they may perceive them as unverified information. The fact that these leaks surfaced on the internet through platforms such as Discord, a social media platform for gamers, and 4chan, an internet subculture hub, raises questions about their credibility and legitimacy.

Although the US is reacting on a war footing, it is still unclear if the government agencies have no role to play at all.

However, what China said in its reaction cannot be simply dumped as another routine reaction when Washington is caught with its back leaning against a wall despite the two nations not having a sound bilateral relationship at present.

Spying on allies can have significant repercussions for diplomatic and bilateral relations. It can erode trust, strain diplomatic ties and create tensions between the involved countries. Allies typically expect transparent communication and covert spying can be seen as a betrayal of that trust. This can result in formal protests, diplomatic rebukes, or even the expulsion of diplomats. Economic consequences such as sanctions, trade disruptions and loss of business opportunities may also arise. In some cases, spying on allies can even lead to shifts in alliances as countries reassess their relationships.

Although geopolitical circumstances may limit the ability of US allies to take drastic measures, the revelation of espionage can create an atmosphere of doubt, even among close allies. This can lead to a sense of uncertainty and mistrust, impacting the dynamics of their relationship, even if they were previously considered strong allies.

Examples of misinformation in war and geopolitics are plenty

Numerous examples exist of calculated operations in which misinformation is intentionally planted to deceive adversaries, both in military conflicts and other contexts. This tactic is used to deliberately mislead opponents and gain an advantage, whether on the battlefield or in other strategic situations.

In the 1950s, there were allegations of a covert CIA operation known as Operation Mockingbird that purportedly aimed to influence and control the media in the US. It was reported that the CIA engaged in activities such as planting false news stories, manipulating news coverage, and influencing journalists and media organizations to promote its own agenda.

Similarly, the claims of the presence of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in Iraq are well-known. In 2003, the Bush administration invaded Iraq with the pretext of locating and destroying WMDs allegedly possessed by the Saddam Hussein regime. However, this ultimately resulted in widespread destruction and hardships for the Iraqi people, as the WMDs were never found.

During the Cold War, Operation INFEKTION, allegedly run by the Soviet Union’s KGB, spread disinformation aimed at discrediting the US by planting false news stories and accusing the US government of creating the HIV/AIDS virus. Russia is also blamed for interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election through disinformation campaigns, social media manipulation, and spreading false news to influence public opinion and sow discord among Americans.

Iran’s former prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh was overthrown because of Operation Ajax, which was anchored by CIA and MI6 leading to anti-Mossadegh sentiment and the coup that followed. During World War II, MI5 reportedly created a fictitious spy network called Operation Neptune to deceive Nazi Germany regarding the invasion of Normandy in 1944.

Planted misinformation by spy agencies hard to verify

Even as tools are developing to counter misinformation it is hard to verify planted misinformation by spy agencies because of their planned and highly covert nature. They are typically designed in such a way that it is near impossible to trace the origin of such intentional disinformation. From the manner in which they are released for public consumption, the intentional lack of transparency makes it difficult to verify the authenticity and accuracy of the information. With the internet, there has been a proliferation of disguising techniques like creating fake identities, using anonymous online platforms and employing encryption methods among others.

Fact-checking is usually tough on such controlled releases as the purpose is to manipulate or create confusion. In some cases, there might be legal tangles involved making it even harder for a neat verification. Usual verification techniques like educating the mass on how to identify misinformation, and referring to multiple sources for clarity and authenticity might not be very helpful in such planned operations as these angles are usually covered.

The recent leaks from the Pentagon, whether they are true or planted, are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Both sides, Russia and Ukraine, are following their battle plans, with Russian forces attempting to gain complete control of Bakhmut and Ukrainian forces defending their positions with defensive actions. Throughout this war, misinformation has been a prevalent tactic, but the recent leaks have caused a media frenzy.

US has a lot to defend

Regardless of Airman Teixeira’s intention or whether he acted alone, the repercussions of these leaks are significant. The United States now faces the crucial task of damage control, as the leaked information has created multiple challenges and consequences that need to be addressed and mitigated, particularly in isolating facts from factoids.

