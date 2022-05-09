Patiala violence: A clear case of political indifference and administrative lapses

Clear directives from the government to all administrative officers for unbiased, impartial and prompt application of rule of law must be enforced with immediate effect

The violence that erupted in Patiala on 29 April was the culmination of tension that was brewing for quite some time. It is reported that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) gave the provocative call to hoist their flag in Himachal Pradesh on 29 April, which as per his claim is the so-called Khalistan Declaration Day!

This group also had similar plans for 15 April in Haryana as well. On expected lines, another outfit — Anti-Terrorist Front of India — gave a call for anti-Khalistan marches and burning of the so-called Khalistani flags outside the offices of the District Magistrate and the Superintendents of Police.

The confrontation became even more serious when anti-Khalistani protest marches started and there were calls of “Khalistan Murdabad”. This followed an ugly confrontation, and the police had to open fire in the air to control the situation. Heavy police reinforcements were deployed near the Kali Mata temple which was the scene of lawlessness. There was a call for a bandh on 30 April to protest against the violence that took place a day earlier. Four FIRs have since been registered.

The administration and the police assured prompt and deterrent action against those who disturbed the peace and indulged in violence. A few Hindu outfits called off their protest on this assurance. A prime accused, Harish Singla, the self-styled president of the Shiv Sena, was arrested and produced before the court which granted two days’ police remand to facilitate further investigation and interrogation.

It is notable that Singla used his Facebook account to mobilise support for his rally. He was in constant touch with the local newspapers and giving extensive interviews. Singla reportedly sought permission from the administration four-five days earlier to conduct his anti-Khalistan rally but this was denied because the other faction had warned that they would also take out a counterprotest if Singla was granted permission.

The police also arrested Barjinder Singh Parwana of Rajpura, a key figure and a prime conspirator as alleged by them. Parwana claims to be the head of Damdami Taksal Jatha Rajpura. Reportedly, he is the mastermind behind the violence, and the one who instigated the mob on Friday.

The police and Hindu Takht (a religious sect) allege that some outside Khalistani supporters were involved in the violence. The police have identified them as the ones who started the violence. Six persons arrived in a Scorpio vehicle from Faridkot, according to Panchanand Giri Maharaj of Hindu Takht.

Curfew was clamped for eleven hours to restore peace and maintain law and order. Mobile and internet services were suspended between 9:30 am and 4 pm on 29 April, but were subsequently restored.

The Inspector General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala were shifted immediately as a confidence-building measure and damage control. This is the first major law and order incident in Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party government assumed office. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry into the disturbances and given a stern warning that the guilty will not be spared.

The tension, it would seem, was simmering for quite some time and the uneasy calm was indicative of the fact that things were not normal and the fragile peace was the proverbial lull before the storm.

Precise and pinpoint intelligence was available to the police and district administration about the impending violence. After all, the Punjab Police is known all over the country for its professional competence and their no nonsense approach in handling law and order situations. It did rise to the occasion but with considerable delay: Was it because of an element of uncertainty, that happens after a change in government and a different work culture?

Without sitting in judgement, one would have expected that clear directions from the government should have gone down that public order is non-negotiable and those taking law in their own hands will face serious consequences. Under these circumstances when the tension was building up, preventive action should have been initiated immediately which unfortunately was neither taken nor enforced by the leadership. It is surprising that an administrative tragedy unfolded itself primarily because of poor initiative and inadequate preventive action.

Under these circumstances, the administration and the police should be extremely proactive and take steps like preventive arrests under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Unfortunately, nothing like this is reported to have been ensured and the situation was allowed to drift.

Senior police officers have since been transferred. However, this is too little too late!

Clear directives from the government to all administrative officers for unbiased, impartial and prompt application of rule of law must be enforced with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Mann’s statement is welcome, but this has to be matched by a ruthless drive against criminals and lawless elements who are out to create a division between Hindus and Sikhs who have traditionally lived as brothers for centuries. The Punjab Police must rise to the occasion, as always, and characteristically come down like a ton of bricks on all such undesirable elements.

The writer is a former Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. Views expressed are personal.