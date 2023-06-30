Pakistan’s political turbulence: Gen Asim Munir gaining firmer control but challenges remain

May 9, 2023, was a red-letter day for the Pakistan Army. It was the day former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on various charges of corruption and his party workers from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party decided to go on a rampage. Targeting civilian assets, vehicles or public property is a form of protest in Pakistan. The PTI workers decided to do just that but went many steps beyond and also entered and targeted the Lahore Cantonment. That is like crossing a Red Line, almost similar to the mistake that the terrorist group, Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) made by targeting the Pakistan Army Public School in December 2015.

The Lahore Cantonment is one of the oldest in the subcontinent, dating back to well before the Partition of India. Located there is Headquarters (HQ) 4 Corps of the Pakistan Army and its two divisions, 10 and 11 Infantry Divisions, all responsible for the security of Pakistan’s heartland and centre of gravity — West Punjab. The PTI mobs reached the Corps Commanders residence and ransacked it even with his presence there.

It was so unbelievable that it appeared the entire episode was a set up. In India we drew parallels of this situation with the senior officer residences of the Indian Army, or Flagstaff Houses in cantonments, or military stations and how they are secured. Many military personalities in India wondered whether HQ 4 Corps was entirely under the influence of the charisma of Imran Khan, such that its security could be so easily compromised. Perception prevailed that there was a serious split in the Pakistan Army along political lines with the PTI elements being permitted inside by a Pakistan Army group sympathetic to their cause.

Some of the speculation was laid to rest next morning when Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir resorted to the traditional way of making amends when a command failure occurs anywhere in most armies. He visited the Lahore Cantonment, relieved the Corps Commander, Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, from command and addressed at least two Sainik Sammelans (erstwhile known as durbar, essentially a concentration of troops for an address by a senior commander followed by interaction). He probably implored the troops and their officers to rise above narrow loyalties, stay away from the complex and developing political situation and demonstrate their professionalism. Such events are highly demoralising for troops and unless their officers make ardent and early efforts to re-inspire them tremendous harm to morale and self-esteem would accrue.

General Munir, who I assessed as shaky and lacking confidence even a few months after his appointment as the Army Chief, appears to have made amends with the various actions taken. On 26 Jun 2023 Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif said at a press conference: “…the incident of 9 May is extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country.” Rightly so, because the Pakistan Army, despite all its other demerits, has been a source of strength for Pakistan.

There is no doubt that it also laid down arms in the India-Pakistan conflict of 1971 when its 30,000 soldiers still occupied Dhaka in Bangladesh and only 3,000 Indian troops surrounded Dhaka city. However, through some clever perception management it managed to retain the confidence of the people of Pakistan. It was this contrived credibility that currently appears at stake.

The Pakistan Army decided to invoke the provisions of accountability laws to undertake disciplinary proceedings against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact. Three officers, including Corps Cdr 4 Corps, have been removed and strict disciplinary proceedings completed against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers. As per the ISPR, it was a conspiracy under which first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army.

Among those arrested was a granddaughter (noted fashion designer Khadija Shah) of late Gen Asif Nawaz Janjua who was the Army Chief in 1991-92 and had died in harness. The son-in-law of a retired four-star star general, wife of a retired three-star general and wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general, are facing the process of accountability due to irrefutable evidence. It’s to also put on notice any high-profile personalities who may think their networks are their strength. These actions showed that accountability in the Pakistan Army was carried out without discrimination, irrespective of rank or social status. In many ways this is the manifestation of the power struggle within the Pakistan Army which was triggered right from the time Imran Khan took up the case with former Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa to cancel the transfer orders of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the then DG ISI who had been posted as GOC 11 Corps Peshawar.

Imran Khan favoured Hameed and would probably have appointed him the Army Chief after Bajwa but Hameed fell foul with Bajwa. Those Indian Army officers who knew Hameed by virtue of being on courses with him abroad opine that he was a highly ambitious officer with a penchant for networking; his anti-India stance was also most noticeable.

Gen Munir legitimately came to power with a comparatively unsung profile and that has probably driven him to exercise greater authority in ensuring accountability and efficiency, so as to establish himself. He has been treading a path strewn with thorns laid out by many loyalists of Imran Khan within the Pakistan Army. He has used military courts to initiate proceedings against 102 civilian suspects involved in the uprising of 9 May 2023, an issue which has been challenged in the Pakistan Supreme Court. However, it seems on this issue Gen Munir will brow beat his way through. Any leeway he gives the Supreme Court will be perceived as weakness because the court is arrayed in favour of Imran Khan.

From all indicators Gen Munir is likely to continue gaining confidence as more decisions are taken on the political front. That he will not allow Imran Khan the leeway to participate in the elections is a given and in the coming months he will have the opportunity to appoint new Corps Commanders, almost five of them. That could be another challenge for him when he attempts to place his own favourites in positions of power. The opposition within the Pakistan Army may not yet give up so soon and that is a time for him to watch his back.

The writer is a former GOC of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps and Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

