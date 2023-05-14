Pakistan in crisis: Should this bring people on both sides of Radcliffe Line together?

Imran Khan saga has been continuing for a long time. In addition to the numerous events forcing him to step down from the post of Prime Minister, the unrests have been continuing to include the judiciary, Pakistani Army, the current Shahbaz led government of Pakistan and the common people of Pakistan. Imran khan has been making very strong statements against the current government with special focus on the Pakistani Army.

His arrest on 09 May 23 has not been perceived by Pakistani people as an action by their current government but an action by the Pakistani Army. Though the former prime minister of Pakistan has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court, days after his dramatic arrest, the arrest and the roughed-up manner in which it was done leave more questions about the current state of Pakistan. A nation which has been badly struggling to manage its economic crises has been swept away by large scale demonstrations, arsons and disruptions in the public life not only across the entire state of Pakistan but also in some countries in the world, the United Kingdom being one. The people stand anguished, devastated and have not only targeted the civil establishments but also the Pakistani Army establishments. This clearly indicates the apparent popularity of Imran Khan on one hand but on the other hand raises an important question on the future of Pakistani people; male, female and children all alike. Should India see this as an event unfolding in its neighbourhood and be happy about it as the nation burning is our arch rival since our independence or should this opportunity be used to bring people on both sides of Radcliffe line as part of a singular nation?

The British independence act 1947 allowed India and Pakistan to become independent states from 15 August 1947. Really speaking, a country seeking independence from its occupiers need not be hostage to an act of parliament of the coloniser but it still happened in the case of India and Pakistan. The successor of British India should have been an undivided India in totality, but the Britishers let go off substantial geographical entities of its colonised area. It also fractured the leftover British India into India and Pakistan drawing the Redcliffe line which was a mathematical boundary rather than the one which factored the human linkages. Issue of Jammu and Kashmir has also been devastating both India and Pakistan since then in some way or the other.

While one can not go back in ‘time’ to convert historical realities but it is so painful to see the Pakistan burning and all pillars of its existence under serious stress. It may be a matter of time for the Pakistani Army to take over the nation by announcing the martial law which it has been desisting as a welcome change for some time resulting in continuation of a democratically elected civil government.

So what are the options for the common people of Pakistan? Should they keep suffering hunger, deprivation and dignified living which is sure to be accentuated by the current large scale protests, arson and burning targeting anything and everything? Imran Khan is no good a leader for its masses in the real sense as he also took the refuge of J&K, anti India posturing and religious refuge. There was a lot of hope when he came to power that he will be a progressive leader and will remain focused for the good of his people but it did not happen. He also did not display any noticeable leadership to take people of Pakistan from their important issues including economic disaster.

While Imran Khan, other political leaders of Pakistan and Pakistani Army will steer their own path as the current spate of events unfold , the lone sufferers will be people of Pakistan. It therefore calls for a case of serious introspection on part of people of Pakistan to look towards their future and become their own saviour. The singular option lies in defying the Radcliffe line and coming together as a single people led unification model taking relevant clues from Germany wherein West Germany and East Germany defied the Berlin wall and became a united nation as Germany. There is no narrative to state whether West Germany joined East Germany or vice versa. The only narrative remains that both parts of Germany united. This people led unification between Pakistan and India should not be seen as Pakistan merging with India but bifurcated parts of British India united to become a singular nation. There is no challenge related to this people driven unification which cannot be resolved by the people of both the countries. The apparent thought of religious divide should be surmounted in any case even if proposed unification is not considered at the moment as India can progress only when we leave aside our religious, caste, creed, regional and other identities in favour of our singular national identity.

The people who are really worried about the good of Pakistani people must create conditions for our coming together as a ‘unified nation’ as in this concept lies our happiness and shared future. The current state of Pakistan suffering from the economic disaster as well as lawlessness must act as a catalyst for the good of the people. An appropriate messaging from India is also needed wherein people of Pakistan can exercise the option of choosing their future.

The writer is a retired army veteran. Views expressed are personal.

