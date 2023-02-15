Operation Dost reaffirms PM Narendra Modi’s steadfast commitment to the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

When a massive earthquake struck Kutch on 26 January 2001, it left behind a trail of disaster. More than 20,000 died in that earthquake, and many thousands of houses collapsed, thus rendering several thousand homeless. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then a national general secretary of BJP based in Delhi, did whatever he could in coordinating relief work. Subsequently, in October 2001, when Modi took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat, he focused not just on the ongoing rehabilitation program but embarked upon a plan to completely transform the devastated region. Hence, in long-term measures, Modi took steps to boost economic activities to generate employment.

A lot of industries were brought to Kutch. He promoted tourism in Kutch in a big way. The culture, handicrafts and beaches of Kutch were promoted with the augmentation of related infrastructure. In August last year, when Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the courage shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat, in a way time had come full circle for the people of Kutch.

Having witnessed the Kutch disaster closely, Prime Minister Modi was deeply impacted when he learnt of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria on 6 February. Knowing about the critical importance of time in saving lives, Prime Minister Modi was clear about what India’s response should be.

Prime Minister Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra held a meeting in the South Block of the Secretariat Building to determine what immediate relief measures would be offered to Turkey. Within hours of that, India was ready to roll out a massive rescue and relief operation. The operation came to be known as Operation Dost. India immediately sent NDRF squads for rescue operations in affected areas of Turkey as early as on the evening of 6 February 2023.

Eight days down the line, Operation Dost has emerged as the most credible, relentless and selfless rescue operation in the region, saving many lives and rendering critical treatment to the injured. Employing advanced technology, India provided Garuda Aerospace’s Droni drones to the most affected areas to identify those trapped under rubble along with modified Kisan drones carrying medications, food, and supplies. The NDRF teams were equipped with chip and stone cutters — tools that break through concrete slabs and other building materials to free victims, as well as radar for detecting heartbeats. A specially trained dog squad accompanied the IAF squads for help in detecting the injured under the rubble. In what can be considered a significant innovation, ‘Fixators’ made by Indian Army’s Colonel Vijay Pandey have played a vital role in providing relief to victims in the quake-ravaged areas. The fixator has been made with the aim to heal patients suffering from hand fractures faster.

As of today, seven Operation Dost IAF flights have reached Turkey and Syria carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment like patient monitor, ECG, syringe pumps and consumables. Ground reports from Turkey attest that the field hospital set up by NDRF in Turkey has been flocked by local survivors in very large numbers. The 96-member 60 Para Field hospital is operating out of a school building in the Hatay region and comprises orthopaedic specialists, surgeons, and maxillofacial surgeons to take care of multi-trauma cases that are expected in such a disaster. The hospital has already performed over 10 surgeries, including the amputation of a patient who had recovered from the rubble.

Prime Minister Modi has personally kept a tab on the entire operation, sharing his inputs where required.

Some sections in India were a little surprised by Prime Minister Modi’s prompt all-out response considering that Turkey has in recent part sided with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, on more than one occasion. However, those who know Prime Minister Modi, are aware of his large-heartedness for those in need and his unwavering commitment to the philosophy of One World, One Family, One Future.

Given India’s elevated global stature today, India is expected to lead by example and set a precedent for other countries. Here, it becomes important to draw a clear distinction between a political dispensation’s ideology and the welfare of the general public. While there are diplomatic and security avenues to address the former in the case of Turkey, a global leader of the stature of India, should go all out to protect people in any part of the world from the impact of a natural calamity. And this is where, every life saved by NDRF in the quake-affected region, becomes India’s gift of peace to all misguided or cynical political dispensations across the world.

If one has to invoke the teachings of Bhagwad Gita, with Operation Dost, Prime Minister Modi has performed his Nishkama Karma, a completely selfless service for the future of humanity. However, in due course of time, if the remembrance of this good karma inspires a positive change in outlook in those who have been sceptical of India it will bring to the world immense good .

As Operation Dost is still underway, here’s wishing and praying that India’s bravehearts end up with maximum success.

The writer is an author and BJP spokesperson. Views expressed are personal.

