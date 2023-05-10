One of world’s best allrounders, Imran Khan couldn’t get the timing right in taking on the mighty Pakistan military

Imran Khan has made a grave miscalculation. In his attempt to take on Pakistan’s most powerful institution, the military, he has ended up in a corner without exits. Right now, the former prime minister may face either of the two likely consequences. He may be jailed for a long, long time and disqualified from taking part in any election in the future, or in the time-honoured tradition of the Pakistani military, he may simply “disappear” from public view, and none may hear from him again.

The chance of any prolonged trial before Khan is sentenced by pliant courts is highly unlikely. That runs the risk of reinforcing his popularity even more in a country rendered dangerously unstable due to the pitched battle between Khan’s ardent supporters and the military establishment. The civilian government of Shehbaz Sharif is just a bit part player in the unfolding drama.

What may happen is a quick trial where Khan is convicted, sentenced and an even quicker incarceration. The signs are evident. The events leading to, and the nature of Khan’s arrest give an indication of what lies ahead.

Cases against Khan are aplenty, and these were filed in different corners of the country so that arrest becomes plausible wherever he goes. So far, Khan had garrisoned himself in his Lahore residence, fortified by thousands of supporters to foil such an eventuality, and was successful in his tactics.

But with non-bailable arrest warrants piling up for non-availability in courts despite several summons, Khan had to present himself sooner or later. Tuesday’s development had therefore a ring of inevitability to it, and Khan had anticipated it.

The former prime minister was submitting biometric data in a court in Islamabad Tuesday when paramilitary forces smashed their way into the premises by breaking down window panes, arrested Khan on multiple corruption charges and forcibly whisked him away to an unknown location.

A court in Islamabad in a late-night hearing Tuesday upheld Khan’s arrest as “legal” and deemed that “all formalities were fulfilled” by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while carrying out the arrest. Reports emerged that Khan was being held in custody in an ISI safe house.

Within the next few hours, different parts of the country went up in flames, and in unprecedented scenes, even military properties came under attack. Pakistan army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore were not spared by angry mobs. Interestingly, as the rioters (mostly supporters and workers of Khan’s party PTI) went on a rampage, the police or the military were nowhere to be seen.

There were widespread reports of violence and arson, even vandalism of war memorials but no large-scale arrests. The government and the military have so far been largely muted in their response. Apart from suspension of internet services and blocking of social media across the country, the feared retaliation didn’t take place. It raises speculation that the military is deliberately letting the PTI run amok so that it may become easier to take disciplinary actions against Khan and his party members.

One other point is worth noting. Bloomberg has reported that Khan’s custody hearing would be held inside Islamabad’s police headquarters “for security reasons.” According to Reuters, that cited the police, Khan will not be brought to court, instead the “guest house” where has been held will serve as the ‘temporary court’ during Wednesday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, Khan’s party members are alleging that they are unable to get in touch with him. Not only senior party leaders but Khan is even being denied legal representation. According to News18, Khan’s lawyer does not have access to his client.

Take these strands together, and it becomes clear that the military has hardened its stance on Khan. The former prime minister’s strategy of challenging the primacy of Pakistan’s military and his attempts at shifting the balance of power in the civil-military equation was not misplaced. For the first time since inception, the military establishment seemed to be at a loss in tackling Khan — which is nothing more, but a military project gone rogue.

Yet, Khan, the allrounder extraordinaire, couldn’t get his timing right. Had he been a little more patient, the decks would have been cleared. But in raising the ante against the army, targeting senior military officers through video addresses and in rallies and accusing them of “assassination plots” against him likely tied the hands of the dissenters within the army and made it easier for anti-Khan segment within the military to take him on. Just a day ahead he was arrested, the military warned Khan against making “baseless allegations”.

That said, not even Nostradamus can predict events in Pakistan. Recent events, however, indicate that Khan’s career as a politician has become extremely uncertain.

The author is deputy executive editor, Firstpost. He tweets @sreemoytalukdar

