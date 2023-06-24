Off-centre | PM Modi’s state visit to the US: A two-tier approach to secure the gains

Have President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at last broken the jinx in the India-US partnership? To answer this question, we must look not just at the historic uptick in ties after Modi’s just-concluded state visit to the US, but also at how the Indo-American relationship essentially functions at two levels.

The first is much more real, material, and consequential. It consists of deals, agreements, and outcomes. The second is the “woke” buzz and narrative noise around the relationship, characterised by lobbying by special interest groups and largely negative media campaigns. I would argue that this is the first time that the former, that is, the real, is being decoupled from the latter, the negative narrative, in a significant manner.

India’s relationship with the United States is historic, complex, and multi-faceted. The first tier of this relationship involves tangible agreements that have significant real-world implications, such as trade deals and security pacts. It is based on an alignment of the actual economic interests and geo-strategic goals of the two countries. However, there is also a second tier that is characterized by a lot of noise and interference by outside actors. This second tier includes special interest groups who lobby for their own agendas and media campaigns that can be largely negative in tone.

In recent years, the focus of India’s relationship with the US has shifted towards concrete outcomes and results, rather than being dominated by superficial noise and distractions. This shift has been driven by a recognition of the potential benefits that can be gained from a closer partnership, as well as a growing appreciation of the challenges and opportunities of the current geopolitical landscape.

India has been the beneficiary of the post-Covid unmasking of China not as a peaceful partner in the progress and prosperity of the world but as an ambitious and unscrupulous bully, with clearly stated ambitions of supplanting the US as the world’s leading superpower and creating a new, Chinese-dominated world order. Although complete decoupling from China is not possible because it is the major trading partner of most nations in the world, advanced Western countries, led by the US, are now much more wary of China’s designs. They wish to reduce their dependence on China. They want to create new supply chains and sources of cheaper manufacturing. India is the natural beneficiary.

But establishing trust between the two largest democracies in the world is crucial to this process. However, paradoxically, it is the complex and contradictory nature of these diverse democracies themselves that has often thrown a spanner in the works of better ties based on stronger trust. That is because democracies and free societies are much more vulnerable to media manipulation and sponsored narratives by adversaries. Luckily for India, its economically powerful and numerically significant diaspora, having broken the proverbial glass ceiling, is now mobilised to swing the public and political opinion in the US in India’s favour.

As a result, there has been a renewed emphasis on substantive cooperation and constructive dialogue, with both sides working together to identify common goals and pursue mutually beneficial objectives. Despite occasional disagreements and differences, this new direction indicates a promising future for US-India relations. India has set an impressive example in the Indo-Pacific region by counter-balancing Chinese hegemony by joining the Quad initiative. At the same time, the world’s most populous nation has maintained strategic autonomy, which has been noticed by both the US and China.

As India’s relationship with the US attracts more and more interest around the world, it is important to disaggregate the two distinct parts to this relationship. The first tier involves real, important deals and agreements that have real material benefits for both countries. It is on this front, especially when it comes to manufacturing jet engines and access to high-end technology, that India and the US have made a breakthrough.

On the other hand, the second tier, entangled with the more superficial aspects of the relationship characterised by lobbying and negative media campaigns on India’s human rights record or treatment of minorities, have failed to dent the definitive upturn in the relationship. It is time to move forward confidently, without reacting too much to the noise of the negative propaganda against India in US mainstream and social media.

Looking towards the future, it is essential that India and the US continue to build on the substantive aspects of their relationship. Cooperation on counterterrorism, defence, trade, and climate change have the potential to bring about significant benefits for both nations in the coming years. However, there is also a need for both countries to address the second tier of their relationship and work towards building a more positive narrative.

The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and should be more responsible in their reporting and analysis. Similarly, special interest groups must understand the importance of strong US-India ties and work towards building bridges instead of creating divisions. Ultimately, the success of the US-India relationship will depend on how effectively these issues are addressed and how well both countries work together towards common goals. Very simply speaking, India’s PR machinery needs to work better. If Western media and its leading voices are susceptible to blandishments if not bribery, India must do what it takes to have people in Washington D.C., London, Paris, Berlin, Canberra, and elsewhere, batting on its side. This would be a crucial part of India’s grand strategy.

One of the key aspects that needs to be considered in this relationship is the cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two nations. The United States and India have a long history of cultural exchange, with Indian culture being greatly appreciated in the US. This has been reflected in various cultural events and the popularisation of Indian arts and traditions in the US. A positive cultural exchange can help to strengthen the foundation of the relationship and serve as a bridge between the two nations, facilitating successful cooperation in other areas. The practice of yoga by an estimated 10 percent of the US population is just one example of India’s cultural penetration.

The writer is an author, columnist, and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views expressed are personal.

