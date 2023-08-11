Newsclick and beyond: Unveiling China's information warfare tactics in India

In today’s rapidly evolving world, information has emerged as a potent weapon, leading nations to grapple with the intricacies of modern conflict. China, in its quest for global influence, has harnessed the power of information warfare and propaganda to create instability within India, while simultaneously shaping a favorable image of itself in both the Indian subcontinent and the Western world. Recent revelations have laid bare an intricate network of coordinated efforts that intertwine activism, financial support, and media manipulation to advance China’s interests. Central to this narrative is the involvement of Neville Roy Singham and his news agency, Newsclick, which underscores the need for heightened vigilance against both internal and external threats.

Over two years ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation that unearthed a substantial financial connection between NewsClick and Neville Roy Singham, a tech mogul and a millionaire. The trail of funds, amounting to approximately Rs 38 crore, raised suspicions of a deeper affiliation with the propaganda apparatus of the Communist Party of China (CPC). However, recent findings from a comprehensive investigation by The New York Times have illuminated an even more intricate web of connections, revealing the existence of activist groups, nonprofit organisations, and shell companies operating in tandem with China’s propaganda machinery. Neville Roy Singham emerges as a key figure in orchestrating these efforts, serving as a linchpin in shaping narratives that align with China’s objectives.

This campaign extends beyond the confines of NewsClick, encompassing two other media outlets collaborating closely with a Chinese university. Together, these outlets serve as conduits for projecting China’s narrative onto the global stage. Their concerted efforts are evident in the creation of YouTube videos that propagate pro-Chinese messages, resulting in millions of views and an extensive reach that transcends digital boundaries.

The campaign’s sophistication is further underscored by its ability to mask propaganda as independent content. A report by the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) in 2021 uncovered a web of fake social media profiles dedicated to disseminating pro-China narratives while discrediting voices critical of the Chinese government. This strategy of camouflaging propaganda as genuine discourse blurs the lines between authentic information and orchestrated manipulation. China’s determination to shape public opinion in its favour while maintaining the veneer of objectivity poses a formidable challenge to information integrity and societal stability.

Neville Roy Singham’s involvement in these efforts extends beyond the realm of the internet and propaganda. His ideological alignment with Communist principles is evident in his admiration for Maoism and his vocal support for countries such as Venezuela and China. These sentiments converge to form a broader strategy that extends into the realm of global politics. An email task assignment, dating back to March 2020 when the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, exemplifies the orchestrated nature of this endeavor. Singham’s associates were instructed to disseminate propaganda highlighting China’s efficient response to the virus, a move aimed at projecting China as a model for crisis management.

The revelations surrounding China’s utilisation of information warfare and propaganda tactics, facilitated through entities like Newsclick, offer a sobering lesson in the complexities of the modern conflict.

In an age where narratives hold immense power and information is a prized commodity, recognising and countering the insidious influence of information warfare becomes an integral component of national security and resilience. The case of China’s endeavours serves as a stark reminder that the battle for hearts and minds is no less significant than physical confrontations. As nations endeavor to safeguard their sovereignty and the integrity of their information ecosystems, the importance of remaining steadfast, informed, and united cannot be overstated.

The landscape of information warfare has undergone a significant transformation with the advent of the Internet. In this new paradigm, information is not merely a target but also a tool for both overt and covert operations. To counter China’s information warfare tactics, India responded by banning 54 Chinese apps in June 2020, followed by additional bans in August 2020 and February 2022. These actions highlight India’s recognition of the threat posed by China’s expansionist ambitions in the region.

Notably, China has established an extensive global digital infrastructure that grants it control and monitoring capabilities over various social platforms. With over 300 Chinese diplomats spread across 120 countries, maintaining more than 500 official accounts, China maintains a strong presence on social networks like Twitter and Facebook. Additionally, China has entered into agreements with social media influencers worldwide, including those in India, to advance its narrative on critical issues.

China is adopting tactics reminiscent of the Kremlin’s playbook, aiming to exploit the ongoing culture wars and identity politics that are affecting Indian and Western societies. This strategy, as observed by experts in disinformation analysis, closely resembles the methods employed by the Russian government.

Similar to the Kremlin and state-controlled Russian media, Chinese propagandists are directing attention towards issues of racial inequality and wealth disparity in the United States as well as communal rifts in India. This approach serves to divert focus away from Beijing’s own human rights violations, notably the internment of over a million ethnic Muslim Uyghurs.

A recent study by the Atlantic Council, a think tank based in the United States, indicates that the civil unrest stemming from instances of police violence against African Americans in the US has been exploited by China to counter criticism of its own suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

Dexter Roberts, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Asia Security Initiative and the author of the report titled China’s Disinformation Strategy, notes the increasing sophistication of China’s disinformation endeavours. He highlights the growing intricacy and impact of these efforts, with clearer connections between official and fake accounts making it harder for the Chinese government to maintain plausible deniability.

Sarah Cook, research director for China and Hong Kong at Freedom House, an institute focused on democracy and human rights, concurs with this assessment. In the latest China Media Bulletin, she points out that recent studies collectively reveal a significant allocation of human and financial resources to the disinformation campaign. This campaign has become more sophisticated in its execution, and the interlinkages between official and fake accounts have become more apparent, making it challenging for the Chinese government to distance itself convincingly.

This intensified and assertive disinformation strategy reflects China’s broader approach in the realm of information warfare. It aligns with what has been termed “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, a concept that gained prominence in 2020 when Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi instructed diplomats to adopt a more assertive stance in promoting Beijing’s interests abroad and vigorously defending the Chinese Communist government against criticism.

The disinformation machinery of China might be impeccably efficient but it would not be able to create discord within the Indian society if the subversive actors on the Indian soil are not functioning as its arms. It is essential to identify and expose both the paid and unpaid agents of Chinese propaganda within the nation’s boundaries, only then would it be possible to muster a powerful front against the external enemy.

The writer takes special interest in history, culture and geopolitics. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.