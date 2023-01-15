NEP 2020: Why foreign universities in India will be a game changer

One of the pathbreaking facets of The NEP 2020 was to create the provision for foreign universities to establish their International Branch Campuses (IBCs) in India. IBCs represent the concept of transnational education (TNE). In Asia — China, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia are the three largest host markets for IBCs. With the ambitious targets that PM Modi had set out for the country over the next two decades, it would have been impractical to keep our education sector ‘closed’. In this backdrop, the release of draft norms by UGC for setting up of foreign university campuses in the country, brings us one step closer towards making global education in India a reality.

It must be noted here that bringing foreign universities to India is not an unheard concept. The basic idea has been in circulation off and on since the 1990s, after India unleashed the first major economic reforms. In due course of time, with the global economy being interconnected, it was only logical to explore educational reforms that would give the average Indian student a competitive edge in being global citizens. Bringing foreign universities to India could potentially be that crucial catalyst.

Moreover, there are several compelling data points, which also support the policy change.

While India has one of the largest networks of higher education systems in the world, with almost 990 universities and 40,000 colleges India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is 26.3%, which is significantly low compared to other BRICS countries like China (51%) or Brazil (50%), and much lower when compared with European and North American nations (80% or more). For sustainable long term economic growth, India’s GER must go up significantly, driven by knowledge resources. In fact, the NEP has set an ambitious target of achieving 50% GER by 2030. Foreign universities in India can only aid the process.

Secondly, IBCs may help gradually decrease the outflow of approximately Rs. 50,000 crores ($ 6.7 billion) due to the migration of nearly 200,000 students for higher education abroad every year. Availing foreign education in India will also reduce the loss of human capital from India vis-a vis availing foreign education in foreign land.

Moreover, given that the draft UGC regulations require foreign higher educational institutions to establish campuses in India with adequate physical infrastructure, there will be a significant inflow of foreign investment into the country.

As for students, the entry of foreign universities will increase the choice before students, especially in liberal arts universities, where capacity creation has been below optimal levels. For students coming from lower economic strata, it will provide the convenience of affordability.

Whereas, for those protective parents who have become wary of sending students abroad after the pandemic, it will provide the convenience of proximity. The increased opportunity for teachers is also likely to draw better talent to the profession.

Like all paradigm changes, this move too has generated its usual share of scepticism from certain quarters. Much of this criticism revolves around apprehensions of deterioration in the quality of higher education due to the commercialization unavoidable with the entry of foreign education.

However, the draft guidelines issued by UGC carry adequate safeguards and a monitoring mechanism that will perhaps only be strengthened further in the final guidelines.

As per the draft guidelines, these universities cannot offer online or distance learning programmes. They can offer only full-time programmes in physical mode. Foreign varsities will have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is at par with their main campus. Foreign universities setting up campuses in the country will get initial approval for a period of ten years. Furthermore, cross-border movement of funds will be as per Foreign Exchange Management Act. While these campuses in India will have freedom to devise their own admission process, a tab will be kept on the course curriculum to ensure that it is in sync with India’s national interests. More importantly, the qualifications awarded to the students in the Indian campus should be at par with those awarded by the institutions in their country of origin.

It must be noted here that in a country of the diversity of India, reforms are never an easy process. Similar apprehensions had been expressed before the telecom sector or the banking sector were opened up for foreign players. Yet over the years, the move has optimised the efficiency of these sectors. Over the years, the same enhancement will be visible in the education sector.

A sector that has crucial significance in shaping the foundational character of the future generations, cannot be kept isolated from natural global influences. A better way to assimilate those global influences is through a well laid out plan, which has finally been set into motion.

As India kickstarts its upsurge in the Amrit Kaal, this is the best time to usher in foreign universities in India and help our universities set up shop abroad. In the end it will complement the Indian ethos of Vasudaev Kutamakam and further strengthen PM Modi’s mission for India to be a true world leader by 2047.

The writer is an author and BJP Spokesperson. Views are personal.

