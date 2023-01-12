National Youth Day: 5 reasons why Swami Vivekananda’s speech resonates

Swami Vivekananda’s name is synonymous with a globally visible and ubiquitously relatable tenet of Hindu philosophy. His historic Chicago address at the 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions which introduced not just him but Indian philosophy to the West, is among the most cited philosophic references.

Even for the unversed, even today, when one has to call to action a quick but decisively impenetrable argument of what in a broad brushstroke is deemed “Hinduism”, one leans on Swamiji’s quintessential speech.

On his 160th birth anniversary let’s revisit aspects of this iconic speech and see why it continues to reverberate even more sonorously over time.

The unconventional outset (Sisters and brothers of America)

The very first word he utters is “sisters.” From that first word, he establishes his unfaltering belief in his intrinsic regard for women as equals. As a representative of Hindu, as well as Indian, thought, he shows the centrality of the female force, in fact, its supremacy rooted in religion (worship of Mother Goddess), in nationalism (India as Motherland) and in society. Similarly, in addressing the country, America, not just the ongoing event attendees, he sets the stage for an audience that is as expansive as the relay of the speech, over space and even over time. Finally, in speaking of his audience fraternally, and on behalf of “millions and millions” of Hindus he creates a leitmotif of inclusiveness that is instantly disarming and endearingly charming. The refined language, the processed thought, and their unique marriage:

He speaks with heart force, when he speaks of rising in response or unspeakable joy, or fervent hope, or the death-knell of fanaticism. These are all palpable renditions that underline how erudite he is. This, in the context of his unflinching Indian monk demeanour, has a huge civilizational import – only the oldest and the most diversified of nations can speak (in the person of Swami ji) of a continuous legacy of universal acceptance and tolerance.

With humility, he establishes elevated consciousness

He uses the word “thank you/thanks” more than four times in the first four sentences of his speech and simultaneously he establishes without ambiguity that he is the most ancient order and the mother of all religions. This alone is imbued with so much significance that deciphering it in its entirety may never be possible. The one theme that stays the course is that of humility; for truly it is only the sublimely elevated souls that can also be the humblest.

He speaks of “tolerance”, but he accords “respect”

While showing how he belongs to a country that has the honour of giving refuge in its “bosom” wholeheartedly to anyone who has suffered persecution, he reiterates how he, and his order, believe that all paths lead to the Universal One, of all persons “wending their way to the same goal”, thus according to affirmation and deference to religions and spiritual world orders that cursorily would be at odds with each other. Similarly, his unblinkered and unapologetic criticism of fanaticism is a stance that is innately Indian. Well-read, well-versed and well-positioned to quote any text, he picks the Bhagavad Gita!

It is not without reason that many leaders of Hindu origin and those that have found their way into the Hindu fold choose to take their official oath by the Bhagwat Gita. Swami Vivekananda quotes “a wonderful” doctrine from it during the course of his speech, especially one that, yet again stresses the importance of religious tolerance and the underlying unity in all philosophical strains reiterates the inherent inclusivity that pervades (and should be exemplified in) his belief system and his country.

Swami Vivekananda’s address earned him a standing ovation and established for times immemorial the absolute excellence of his speech: both in essence and in exposition.

Today, as we reflect upon some of the tenets outlined above, the relevance of every single word he spoke becomes evident. We need to be proud of our legacy of universal tolerance and acceptance, of a global fraternity, as has been reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regard to G20, and the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Similarly, the clarion call to dissolve divisiveness, and move towards reclaiming our Right on the table, unequivocally but humbly is very pertinent. And, finally, we need to truly embrace Nari Shakti as we make strides towards encouraging, endorsing, and sometimes enforcing our position as a society that honours our daughters, mothers…and yes, that first word, sisters!

The author is associated with BlueKraft Digital Foundation. Views are personal.

Click here to read the full text of Swami Vivekananda’s speech.

