Narco epidemic among students may mar India story, nation needs war on drugs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi often mentions that one of the biggest secrets behind India’s spectacular and widely acknowledged rise in the nation’s young demography, coupled with two other Ds of democracy and diversity. More than 50% of India’s 1.4 billion people are below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35.

This oceanic demographic swathe is the nerve centre of the nation’s growth, the heart of its innovation and disruptive ideas, and the muscle of its future workforce.

But there is a silent and sinister predator on the prowl which could sink its teeth in the India story: the growing drug culture.

From gateway herbal stuff like marijuana and hash to opioids like cocaine and heroin to chemicals like LSD and ecstasy have long found its way to youngsters. But the scope and viciousness of the current threat is extraordinary.

Children as young as 14 and 15 are being targeted, dealers have infiltrated places in and around schools and colleges making access as easy as buying bubble gum, and party drugs which cripple the nervous system like methamphetamine (meth) and meow meow are available cheap.

In spite of recent massive drug seizures in Gujarat and Andhra — ports are the biggest entry points — narcotics seem to be manufactured, shipped and sold freely. Drugs have not just scuppered Punjab and Kashmir. They are at our doorstep, preying on our children, making it seem ‘cool’ and an essential lifestyle to ‘belong’ and fit in with the hip peer set.

Methamphetamine — also known as ice or crystal meth — is a highly addictive psychostimulant which has powerful euphoric effects similar to cocaine. But its use can lead to dysfunctionality, terrible lows, violent behaviour, permanent emotional damage, and death. The danger to society is perhaps a lot more than cocaine because meth is cheaper — Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per gram across Indian cities.

In Mumbai, from Bandstand to Colaba causeway and from Powai to Versova, drugs like meth are ubiquitous and accessible with stunning ease. Paan shops sell ‘popat paan’ laced with meth or cigarettes with meow meow dust.

A couple of years ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned the owner of Bandra’s most popular paan shop, Muchhad Panwala, in connection with a 200-kg marijuana seizure.

In Bengaluru, which has a huge population of young IT professionals and students, recreational drugs are being sold everywhere. Gangs, many of them filled with Africans, cook meth and meow meow in mobile units or in places like Kamanahalli to avoid being busted. They then supply it to local Kannadiga youngsters who fall for it and soon begin peddling to get money to fund their addiction. They in turn sell it to students and professionals coming from other parts of the country to live in Bengaluru.

A recent Indian Express investigation shows that the drug menace could be a bigger challenge to Kashmir than even militancy. One addict walks into a Srinagar OPD every 12 minutes. There has been a 75% jump in OPD cases in 2022-23 over previous year. About 90% of Kashmir’s drug users are in the age group of 17-30.

In terms of availability, Delhi-NCR is not far behind. Upscale schools, colleges, and nightlife zones are major selling points. Students have the peddler’s contact stored in their phones.

In May, the Noida police busted a meth lab run from a three-storey residential building in Theta-2, Greater Noida, and recovered at least 46 kg of crystal meth valued at Rs 200 crore, besides raw material that is estimated to be worth about ₹100 crore.

The same month, the Noida police raided another meth lab operated by foreign nationals from a two-storey residential building in Greater Noida. They recovered at least 30 kg of meth and raw material. Two foreigners were arrested in a gang believe to have eight Nigerians and a man from Senegal.

The drug problem is growing and it stalks India’s young and brightest minds. A 2017-18 nationwide survey by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was conducted in all 36 states and Union territories involving 10 medical institutes and 15 NGOs. More than 1,500 people collected field data.

The National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre and All India Institute of Medical Sciences were at the forefront.

Around 15.8 million children aged between 10 and 17 years were addicted to substances in India, the Indian government informed the Supreme Court in 2022 based on this survey.

When the youth of the world’s most promising economy are at such wide and immediate danger, there needs to be massive, coordinated action by both government and citizens.

This could be three-pronged.

First, make the laws watertight and ruthless, just like Singapore. Under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, punishment ranges from six months to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years. Under Section 31A of the Act, one may get the death penalty but in repeated offences and rarest cases. Since the government intends to radically upgrade the colonial-era Indian Penal Code to Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, it can introduce extensive and exemplary punishment for drug sellers.

Second, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the best officers from the local police should team up and form task forces which raid individuals and establishments selling drugs, catching not just the mules but going right up to mafia bosses who run the cartels.

There is so much money in drugs that cartels obviously get quite a few local cops on the payroll. If an example is made out of some of these corrupt cops, the rest will fall in line.

Third, the government and big corporate houses under CSR can carry out high-visibility awareness campaigns involving celebrities and make Indian’s realise the extent of this menace. A helpline on which citizens can call and anonymously report the sale and use of narcotics can give law enforcement authorities a trove of information and leads.

The Narendra Modi government is apparently keen on ensuring a drugs-free India. This is the time to plan and act.

Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

