Manipur violence should be an eye-opener: Why Union Territory status to Nagaland is preferable to proposed Nagalim

In a striking irony, what initially began as a peaceful demonstration known as the Tribal Solidarity March in Churachandpur district, organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur, to voice opposition against the granting of reservations to the Meitei community, has tragically plunged Manipur into a relentless cycle of intermittent violence. Despite the sincere endeavours of numerous stakeholders, the unrest that erupted in Manipur on 3 May 2023 continues unabated, claiming nearly 100 lives and leaving many injured. Amid this unsettling situation, there is one word that echoes with a resounding silence, its omission carrying a weighty significance — Nagalim.

What is Nagalim?

Nagalim refers to the proposed Nagalim region, which encompasses the territories inhabited by the Naga people in North East India and parts of Myanmar. The term “Nagalim” is derived from “Naga”, which refers to various ethnic Naga groups indigenous to the region. The Naga people have a distinct culture, language and history that sets them apart from the surrounding communities and the demand for an independent or semi-independent Nagalim has been a significant political issue.

The roots of the Naga separatist movement are not new. It can be traced back to the colonial era when the Naga Hills were under British rule. Soon after India gained independence in 1947, the Naga National Council (NNC) declared independence and launched an armed struggle for a sovereign Naga homeland. This led to a prolonged insurgency that continued for several decades.

Over the years, the Naga separatist movement has undergone various phases including ceasefires, negotiations and sporadic outbreaks of violence. Several factions have emerged within the movement and multiple peace accords have been signed between the Indian government and different Naga groups aiming to find a lasting resolution.

Among these agreements, the most significant peace agreement, known as the Framework Agreement, was signed between the Government of India and the largest Naga rebel group, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), in 2015. This agreement recognises the unique history and identity of the Naga people and seeks to find a mutually acceptable solution.

However, the exact boundaries and political status of Nagalim are still subject to negotiations.

Why Nagalim is a dangerous idea?

History is testimony to the unfortunate reality that Nagas and Meiteis have co-existed in Manipur for decades, but dangerously. The differences between the two communities are not simple as it is rooted in various socio-political factors including issues of identity, land, resources and political representation. The relationship between the Naga and Meitei communities in Manipur has been marked by periods of tension and conflict as well as attempts at reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

The demand for a separate Naga homeland or Nagalim, which has been advocated by some Naga groups, has often been seen as a threat to the territorial integrity and identity of Manipur by the Meitei community, who form the majority in the state. The fear of losing land and political influence has fuelled animosity between the two communities. In 2010, violence erupted between the Naga and Meitei communities in the aftermath of the government’s decision to declare seven Naga-inhabited areas as autonomous districts. The clashes resulted in casualties and led to the imposition of curfews in affected areas.

There are several reasons why Nagalim may turn out to be a dangerous idea forcing a region already in the grip of violence to more violence that may in all likelihood span out of control:

Political instability: The creation of Nagalim could lead to political instability in the region, which is already plagued by ethnic conflicts and insurgencies. The region is home to several different ethnic groups, each with their aspirations and demands. The creation of a new state could exacerbate existing tensions and trigger new conflicts.

Opposition from other northeastern states: Although the exact territorial demarcations of the proposed Nagalim is yet to be known, it is important to note that the discussions regarding Nagalim have often focused on areas primarily inhabited by Naga communities, which are spread across different states in North East India including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It even includes parts of Myanmar. There is no doubt that except for Nagaland all other states will oppose the idea of Nagalim encroaching into their territory. Any such forced movement will only lead to bloodshed akin to a civil war.

Assam-Nagaland border dispute

Nagaland has made territorial claims into large swathes of Assam land in the districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. Although Assam and Nagaland are holding regular talks to resolve the border dispute, there is nothing much to be seen on the ground. Armed miscreants from Nagaland often conduct cowboy-kind raids into Assam villages to terrorise people. In one such tense situation, Assam MLA from Mariani which borders Nagaland in Jorhat district Rupjyoti Kurmi had to run for his life along with his police guards when shots were fired from the Nagaland side.

There were major clashes between the two states along the border resulting in a huge loss of lives and property primarily on the Assam side in 1965, 1968, 1979, 1985, 2007 and 2014. The two states share a 512.1-kilometre border.

The enforcement of Nagalim will thus lead to the major displacement of thousands and thousands of people in Assam leading to major law and order and rehabilitation crisis.

Centre giving more importance to NSCN than needed

Divided into two factions — the NSCN (Isak-Muivah) and the NSCN (Khaplang) — the IM-faction has been long involved in peace talks with the Indian government since the 1990s. The NSCN has proposed the idea of establishing a Nagalim which the Government of India has so far not agreed to. Due to the stalemate in discussion with the NSCN-IM, the Government of India is thinking of signing a peace deal with the Naga National Political Groups, which represent seven other Naga rebel groups participating in the peace process, by sidelining the NSCN. How the NSCN-IM will react to that is too premature to comment but it won’t take it lightly.

The Centre should not be seen giving in to the demands of a militant group which in the name of fighting for the Naga people has a disastrous human rights record taking many lives and destroying property worth crores of rupees. Because of its war on the Indian Union, there was a tremendous burden on the exchequer which the government had to incur to arm its forces to wage its battle against the militant group. Had there been peace, Nagaland would have been a far-developed state today known beyond its pork and pickles. Peace should neither forgive the past entirely nor should it leave pores for future conflict.

Although the Jawaharlal Nehru government signed the 16-point statehood agreement with the Naga People’s Convention ignoring the Naga National Council of Angami Zapu Phizo, the result was a new state was born with a new set of problems which are unresolved until today. Successive governments have either tried to resolve the issue or put it on the backburner but nothing concrete happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying hard to resolve the issue, the mysterious nature of the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement signed on 3 August 2015, has given rise to more questions than answers. The NSCN(IM) seeks to share “sovereign power” and wants a separate constitution and national flag for the Naga people which is an outright impossible demand to be met with.

Why Nagalim should be rejected for good

Giving a nod to Nagalim will not usher peace into the North East rather it will open the floodgate to more problems and many of which will be violent as the ongoing Manipur crisis has shown. Nagalim will just as another battlefront where the same people will continue to kill and fight each other. With the region’s proximity to Myanmar and Chinese borders, it will only be volatile involving the Centre more in dousing the fire rather than truly focusing on the actual goal of India’s Act East Policy. If the concerned groups are steadfast in the demands for a Nagalim at the cost of other people in the region, the Centre should very well employ the method in Jammu and Kashmir and turn Nagaland into a Union Territory. The present government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for its decisive and drastic steps. Well, this will be another one then!

