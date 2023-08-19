Manipur crisis: Why attempts to vilify Assam Rifles have to be defeated

Over three months have passed since violence erupted in Manipur. Sitting room observation of the manner in which the situation in the ‘Land of Emeralds’ seems to state that the atmospherics have become curiouser and curiouser. The prognosis at this point is of the view that what started out as conflict over aspects that have geographical divide and ‘cultural apartheid’ has been hijacked by nefarious political motivations.

The pogroms that are being committed by mobs have snowballed into an unprecedented civil strife. It is being lamented that the wounds could take years to heal.

It is in this background that the Prime Minister’s call from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15 August 2023 that all would soon be well (indeed is improving) has exuded considerable confidence for the people of India. It is also hoped that the proclamation would be viewed by the people who are taking law into their hands in Manipur as a stern warning.

It was quite clear that the Prime Minister is in no mood to provide quarter to the wrongdoers. His appeal to the nation that crime against women would not be tolerated was particularly encouraging. After all the monstrosity of the sad episodes in Manipur when two women’s modesty were outraged has shamed not only India, but right thinking people the world over.

Democracy has its imperfections. Institutions that guide and water it have to be nurtured with care. This is particularly true of a country such as India which is just 76 years old. Indeed, the gestation period, too, takes its time, and if care is not taken there is a fear that aspect may careen out of control.

But it is not as if democratic institutions in the Republic of India are abdicating responsibility. Success stories have showcased pride among the Indian population in the manner in which the judiciary of the country has acted, as has been in evidence when it sought to take active cognisance of the breakdown of law and order in Manipur. All is, therefore, not lost. The Prime Minister’s Red Fort announcement has also underscored the fact that normalcy would soon be restored in the sensitive border state. The Prime Minister’s words have come as a cheerful tiding.

But it is also a truism that democracy has its inherent “flaws” and only continual course correction exercises and a process of “learning-unlearning-relearning” would set the tectonic plates of democratic right. After all, even Plato had stated in one of his immortal dialogues ‘Republic’ that ‘Democracy is an Imperfect Society’.

But to return to Manipur it has been variously analysed that the primary motivation for the violence was political, perhaps even driven and egged on by nefarious forces that were attempting to de-harmonise a milieu that had—despite deep fissures—no obvious history of cultural divide let alone religious colour.

There was a modicum of ‘us and them’ but co-existence was tolerated. But an alien agenda—bent on importing superimposition of the devious kind—not only opened up old the lid of wounds that had been buried for a hundred years and hostility came to the fore and propped up segregation.

The accent of the day therefore should be to resurrect that past and provide for robust ‘third party’ intervention so that the proverbial ‘peace pipe’ may be smoked by the warring groups.

The Assam Rifles is a noble force that had been in the forefront of Internal Security management in the North East. Although there have been certain aberrations in the past, most of its actions including counter insurgency, development of the region and border management have been a saga of celebration. Manned primarily by Riflemen from the North East, the force is led by officers of the Indian army.

This author has had the good fortune of having followed patrols with the force in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap and Changlang, in places such as Manabum Reserve Forest (which he did after fording the Noa-Dihing river in Miao), have gone out with its bravehearts in Ukhrul, all the way to Muivah’s home village, Somdal and have seen its demeanour at close quarters. Indeed, in the last quarter of a century this author has seldom witnessed deliberate indiscretion by the Assam Rifles. Lauded by people of the North East and the rest of India alike, the force has showcased exemplary behaviour.

The Indian army leadership in the entire Eastern Sector and certainly in Manipur has proven itself to be not only a non-partisan force, but one which has traversed great odds to showcase its standards that it is expected to maintain even as it goes about its duties in restoring law and order.

Assam Rifles’ excellent track record ever since 1835—when it was first formed as the ‘Cachar Levy’—is not in doubt. The officer cadre from the Indian army that guides it from Ft. William, Rangapahar, Imphal and Kohima are an extremely committed lot and the competence level is of a high order.

However, a disturbing trend came to the fore recently. The Assam Rifles was unjustly pilloried in Manipur.

The incident in Manipur occurred when the Assam Rifles was attempting to establish a ‘Buffer Zone’ between the warring parties in the Qutubwali Masjid and Pholijang track junction on Kwakta-Pholijang Road. It was attempting to block and prevent movement of terrorists and miscreants that had been responsible for the unrest. Indeed, it is the mandate of the Assam Rifles to ensure peace by resorting to such and sundry other methods.

But an ugly face-off between the Manipur State Commandos and the Assam Rifles ensued as a result of the Assam Rifles’ attempt to prevent terror-actor movement. Matters came to a head when there was reportedly firing by the Manipur State Commandos onto the Assam Rifles which was merely carrying out their duty as per the directions of the Combined HQs that had been set up after trouble broke out in Manipur.

It should be noted that only the Central Para-Military Forces, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles are required to be in the Buffer Zone.

To make matters worse, the Manipur state police filed an FIR against the Assam Rifles.

The incident necessitated a visit to Manipur by the Eastern Army Commander and it was as a result of his wisdom, level-headedness and farsightedness that have—to an extent—cooled frayed tempers.

Incidentally, it is not as if inter-state forces have not fought earlier. It has happened before in the North East. The Assam Police and the police forces of Nagaland and Mizoram have clashed in the past on inter-state borders. But when there is a crisis at hand, it should be the bounden duty (primarily of the state police) to take the lead and, alongside the paramilitary forces and the Indian army try to usher in peace.

But the incident showcased strange behaviour in Internal Security Management, especially as the security forces should—in togetherness—be battling the miscreants. The fact that they should be at loggerheads has raised many eyebrows among national security watchers and students of security such as this author.

The incident does not augur well for India’s national security and certainly not the fragile garrisoned state of Manipur.

One fears that the Manipur state police has become politicised since 3 May 2023 to a considerable extent and are taking a decidedly partisan stance.

The attempt to vilify the Assam Rifles has also not gone down well with many an Indian army veteran who has served and commanded this unique force. The fact that there has also been a move by certain vested interests to restrict (or even move) the Assam Rifles from Manipur can only be seen from the prism of a conspiracy. Such moves have to be defeated.

In any event, it is the problems and predicament that are exhibiting itself in Manipur that must array the sweaty brows of the policy makers in New Delhi in the coming days.

The writer is a conflict theorist and bestselling author. The views expressed are his own. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

