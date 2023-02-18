Mahashivratri: Scriptures say worship with a pure heart is what matters the most

Shiva is also known as Bhav, which translates into Sansar or World. Shiva is the essence of this Universe, the meaning of our lives, and the reason for our life and death. He is indestructible, but he is Devta of creation, nourishment and destruction.

No one can foretell his Leela since no one can understand his deeds, not the mortal ones like us. Shiva and his Shakti or Power or as per scriptures Prakriti and Purush are the guardians or the protectors of this earth. They create to destroy so that a new beginning awakens. Life and death are interrelated.

Scriptures mention their stories, but many other stories keep floating in the folklore. People keep eulogising Shiva, his benevolence, and a new story is added. Today is Mahashivratri.

People wait for this day especially the Shaivites so that they can follow ritualistic worship. But many don’t know why Mahashivratri is celebrated. Many believe that Shiva-Parvati were married on this day. Some believe that Shiva destroyed the infamous Yagya of Daksh at Kankhal.

Some believe Shiva drank poison to save the Devtas in the Ocean churning done by Demons or Devtas. Some believe that Ganga came down to earth and Shiva gave her place on his tresses. But Scriptures (Shruti, Smriti, Itihaas and Puranas) do not mention any of these being associated with the stories of folklore, but it does not mean we should discard these beliefs as even Manusmriti 2.6 Medhatithi Bhashya says that we should follow that old culture if it’s good.

वेदोऽखिलो धर्ममूलं स्मृतिशीले च तद्विदाम् ।

आचारश्चैव साधूनामात्मनस्तुष्टिरेव च ॥ ६ ॥

Medhatithi and Manusmriti’s Commentary on 2.6 on old practices follows.

“As regards that Practice, — which consists in what is done, with a view to unknown results, by persons learned in the Veda, —its authoritative character is exactly like that of Recollection (Smṛiti); because that also has its basis in the Veda. On the other hand, wrong Practice is generally based upon visible causes (of greed.), and unlearned persons are apt to commit mistakes; hence they cannot have any authority at all.”

Shiv Puran mentions that Shiva himself narrated his favourite fasts or Vrats to Brahma, Vishnu and Parvati. Shiva says that out of umpteen fasts, Ten Vrats or Fasts are his favourites, namely the ones like Ashtami, Shukla paksha Ekadashi, Krishna paksha Ekadashi, Shukla paksha and Krishna paksha Trayodashi, Mondays, etc.

But Shiva says that his favoured fast is Shivratri falling on Chaturthi of each month. Mahashivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi of Phalgun. Shiv Puran nowhere mentions the Shiv Parvati wedding. It mentions that one should worship the Lingam five times on that day. Each worship must be observed by making different types of offerings. But it also mentions that Shiva is Ashutosh is easily convinced and satisfied, so offering flowing water will suffice. Also, offer Bilva leaves.

Apart from the offerings of other things, Shiva is highly pleased with the offerings of water and Bilva leaves. The only story about Mahashivratri is that of a deer hunter who went to the forest to hunt.

While sitting on a tree with only a vessel of water waiting for his prey, he sees a dear arrive. In excitement, he takes out his bow and arrow and points it towards the Deer. While doing this a few leaves from the tree fall along with a few drops of water on the Shiva Lingam lying below.

This unknowingly done act is repeated five times when one by one member of the Deer family arrives to drink water or offer themselves to be killed by the hunter. After the fifth visitor, Shiva appears there and nullifies all the sins of the hunter. This pardon was the result of offerings done unknowingly by the hunter which was deemed as Shiva worship.

In the end, a particular day is important for worship. But what matters is your worship. Innocent worship changed the life of the Deer hunter. So, it can be concluded that whatever one does, it should be with a pure heart.

Mahashivratri is meant for Shiva worship so do worship Shiva either believing it is his marriage or it was he drinking poison, your Bhav plays an important factor in Shiva worship, Even Shiv Puran, RS 37.19 says “When one truly believes that Bhagwan Shiva will appear here, he not only appears but helps the believer to attain the intended desire.”

The writer is an author and columnist. He tweets with @Anshulspiritual. Views expressed are personal.

