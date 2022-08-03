The political battle between Huma Qureshi and Sohum is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of Maharani 2.

After impressing with her performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya and others, Huma Qureshi garnered accolades and praises for her portrayal of Rani Bharti in Subhash Kapoor's web show Maharani. After the blockbuster success of the show, the makers dropped the promo of the second season, which will stream from 25th August on Sony LIV.

The second season will start from where the first one concluded. In the first season, we saw the journey of Huma aka Rani Bharti from a typical housewife to an intelligent politician after she is handpicked as CM of Bihar post attack on her husband (CM at that time played by Sohum Shah).

Talking about the second season, we will see Huma returning as CM Rani Bharti and tackling goons, who are harming the state in the name of politics, caste and other issues. While we see several situations rising to political turmoil, Rani is seen saying, "The citizens, leaders and the officers of the state will see how I deal with all these goons." In the political rallies, the actress gives a powerful punchline when she says, "This is a new Bihar. This is Rani Bharti's Bihar."

At the end of the trailer, the Jolly LLB 2 actress is seen saying, "Traditions are made to be broken someday. And I am infamous for breaking them."

Looking at the promo, it seems that Huma Qureshi is set to rule the show with her powerful and magnetic aura as Rani Bharti, who will go against all the big shots of Bihar politics including her husband to bring fair administration for the citizen of the state.

The political battle with some intense and thrilling elements promises to be an engaging watch for the OTT lovers. Apart from Huma and Sohum, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak and Neha Chouhan's performances promise to enhance the show to the next level.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, the show is directed by Ravindra Gautam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.