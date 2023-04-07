Macron’s China visit: Ukraine is just the cover, it’s all about money, honey

French President Emmanuel Macron is on an official visit to China, alongside with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen. The overt reason is that they are both trying to convince Chinese President Xi Jinping not to side with Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. Yet we know very well that Xi will not bend, keeping in mind that China’s natural ally is Russia — and not the European Union.

What is then the real purpose for Macron’s high-profile visit to China?

The French President brings with him a very high-level business delegation hoping to sell to the Chinese the Airbuses, nuclear plants, and all kinds of French technology. Yes, it is a purely an economical trip, couched in diplomatic sugar-coating!

Yet, it is notice worthy: The French President was supposed to visit India in January, but his visit neither materialised, nor was any date announced. However, Macron may have invited Narendra Modi to attend the French National Day celebrations on 14 July.

I have been defending India as a privileged economic investment destination, for France and the West for 30 years. I argued, again and again, that contrary to China, India is a Western-loving democracy, with a sound juridical system in place, where foreign investments are much safer than in China in the long run.

Also, since a few months, in the wake of China zero-Covid policy, and the negative economic consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war in Europe, it has been put across again and again that India has been doing better economically than the rest of the world, including China, and that many Western companies are in the process of relocating away from China to India.

However, it has to be noted that visa rules are increasingly tightened, banking in India for foreigners is more and more difficult, Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) guidelines are more and more stringent, and even Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), which were supposed to be inviolable, are under scrutiny. Therefore, business becomes tough in India, and this may be one of the reasons why Macron preferred to go to China first.

The Central government admitted in the Lok Sabha in December 2022 that as many as 2,783 foreign companies and their subsidiaries ceased operations in India between 2014 and November 2021. Some of these are well-known companies such as Harley Davidson and Ford, Cairn Energy, Holcim, Daiichi Sankyo, Carrefour, Henkel, etc. India should look into the issue and try to remove any niggling issues troubling foreign companies.

Macron’s visit, however, has come as a relief for largely isolated China and Xi Jinping. Beijing was feeling a pinch after its dubious role in Covid-19. To add to it is China’s not-so good economic outlook and aggressive posturings along the borders with its neighbours. Xi’s China has also sharpened its stand on Taiwan, which has brought the nation face to face with Joe Biden’s United States. This may explain why China has given the French President an unusually lavish welcome on a state visit. It’s definitely a sign of Beijing’s growing offensive to woo key allies within the European Union to counter the Americans.

Interestingly, Leyen, who called China “repressive” just before her trip to Beijing, has not received the same reception. She was received with a low-key greeting at the airport and was not being invited to some state functions with Xi and Macron.

The author is a French journalist and author of ‘A History of India as It Happened’ (Garudabooks.com). His upcoming book ‘Aurangzeb’s Iconoclasm: Illustrations from Primary Source’ will be released by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in June. He is also building a museum of true Indian history in Pune. Views expressed are personal.

