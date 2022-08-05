Aamir Khan spoke of his “harmonious” relationship with his two ex-wives, thereby setting instant relationship goals for those watching the show.

Maa Kasam was Aamir Khan’s favourite exclamation on Koffee With Karan. For those who don’t know him, Aamir always has a certain word or phrase as his favourite expression of the week or month which he uses ad nauseam and then discards.

I have never seen Aamir Khan so sporting, so vibrant. Host Karan Johar told me it was not easy getting to ‘this’ side of Aamir. But I am glad he did. For the first time, Aamir was not obsessed about being politically correct in his answers. He took jabs about being ‘boring’ from both his host and his co-guest Kareena Kapoor Khan. But insisted that was not boring.

Admittedly, he was not. Not on Karan’s show. Aamir took allegations of being boring head-on and gave Karan Johar as good as he got.

“Sabke yeh kapde utarte rehte hain (he keeps stripping all his guests)…Someone or the other gets insulted each time,” Aamir hurled the allegation. Karan didn’t know where to look.

Indeed this episode of Koffee was all about countering the caffeine. Aamir Khan threw aside his habitual stiffness to emerge as a star actor and filmmaker who doesn’t mind colleagues taking potshots at him. “Perfectionist,” is not a dirty word. Boring is. Aamir allowed Kareena to get the better of him, every time they spoke on the show. He admitted that he loved Kareena although she taunts him incessantly.

But that, I guess, is the nature of their bonding. He admitted he liked only Kareena in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and nothing else. He took a dig at his own sartorial sense on his chin and enjoyed Karan’s joke about his clothes on the show. The Kurta, the ¾ pants ,the crumpled look were all pulled up for scrutiny.

What I found curious regarding Aamir’s sartorial confessions was his revelation that his ex-wife Kiran Rao still monitored what he wore. Hasn’t their marriage ended?

Aamir spoke of his “harmonious” relationship with his two ex-wives, thereby setting instant relationship goals for those watching the show. Kareena also spoke of her “harmonious” relationship with her husband Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage.

“Saif has had a child in every decade,” Kareena threw this classic line at us with the insouciance that only she can

Even when Karan and Kareena (old friends of fourteen years, by the way) ragged him mercilessly Aamir didn’t wince. “Maa Kasam, mujhe daant-tee hai,” Aamir said affectionately about his co-star.

Who says long-standing co-actors can’t be friends without being lovers?

This was the attitude of a man who drove his Ferrari full speed and now doesn’t mind walking to his destination. Aamir’s saturnine image was happily shattered on the show. It was good to see the three superstars taking jokes on themselves.

About Karan, Aamir said he makes him laugh at the expense of others. Well, this time the joke was on him. And we had a ball.

“Sab wrong bol rahe ho (you are saying all the wrong things),” Aamir chided Karan Johar. For once Karan was at a loss for words.

