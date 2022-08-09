Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan are arriving this Thursday at the box office.

On the festival of Rakhi ceremony, two Bollywood biggies will lock horns with each other at the box office in the form of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The trailers and songs of both the films have struck the right chord with the audience and trade experts are hoping that these two films will end the dry phase of Bollywood at the ticket windows.

Ahead of the release of these biggies, film exhibitor and trade expert, Akshaye Rathi shared his predictions for both the films and said Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha will garner great footfalls across the country. "I think both are films that have two of India's biggest superstars and both are films that really touch upon subjects that hopefully will relate to every Indian across the country because the emotion of brother and sister is such a universal thing and other film, which is Laal Singh Chaddha also speaks about the journey of a man through the journey of India, which again is that something extremely relatable. So, ultimately, where these films land in terms of their opening and their eventual business would be the basis of the merit of these films' storytelling and I'd really like to count on Mr Aamir Khan on that."

Talking about the opening day of both films, he added, "I think Laal Singh Chaddha should have a bare minimum of an opening of around 12 odd crores on day 1 and my guess is like most Aamir Khan's films of this nature it will be a solid word of mouth film, which will pick and sustain fabulously. Raksha Bandhan on the other hand, I think should be able to do an 8 to 10 odd crore on day 1 and again depending on the word of mouth and the reports, hopefully, sustains bare going ahead."

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in prominent roles. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in supporting characters.

