Is there a link between osteoarthritis and obesity? Here's what expert says

After a certain age, our bones start becoming weaker and more susceptible to other health issues. One of the most common bone health issues is osteoarthritis which affects millions of people all over the world. It is a condition in which the protective cartilage that cushions the end of the bones and joints, deteriorates over time. It most commonly affects the joints of hands, knees, hips, and spine causing chronic pain along with stiffness. Carrying extra body weight plays a direct role in triggering this progressive condition and increasing the risk factors.

Increased weight adds stress to weight-bearing joints, particularly hips and knees. It has been seen that due to obesity, the risk of osteoarthritis increases by four times and can even progress to other joints. The fat tissues are responsible for producing proteins that can cause harmful inflammation in and around the joints. This protein travels to different parts of the body causing joint destruction in the hands and knees. Obesity can cause a breakdown of the joint tissues more easily taking a toll on the daily activities of a person. Moreover, the progression of the disease becomes faster in obese patients and increases the chances of surgical intervention.

Obesity-related damage in Osteoarthritis is not limited to joints but are linked to other major health problems including cardiovascular ailments, stroke, diabetes, and depression. Exercise is among the best ways to prevent heart and blood sugar problems, but most people suffering from osteoarthritis struggle to get enough physical activity. The combination of inflammation, obesity and lack of exercise creates an endless cycle of weight gain, disability, depression, and poor health.

Ways to manage

Although it is impossible to evade the risk of osteoarthritis but managing a healthy weight can surely make a difference in reducing the risk factors. These include:

Weight management: Though it is difficult for obese people suffering from osteoarthritis to exercise due to persisting pain, one can always try to start with some form of physical activity like stretching or walking for at least 30 minutes. One can also take weight-loss therapies based on the doctor's recommendation.

Diet management: Diet plays a crucial role in reducing weight in patients suffering from osteoarthritis. One must avoid inflammatory foods including sugar, fried foods, saturated fats, full-fat dairy, trans fats, refined carbohydrates, alcohol, and preservatives like MSG. It is recommended to add anti-inflammatory foods in the daily diet as it helps in relieving pain from osteoarthritis. These include fruits, vegetables, lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and whole grains.

Routine check-ups: Monitoring the progression of osteoarthritis is important. Apart from weight management and exercise, it is recommended to stick to the medication prescribed by your doctor to manage the pain. People suffering from this condition must timely visit their doctors to know about their condition. Depending on the progression of the disease, the doctors may suggest an alteration in medication and proper measures can be taken on time.

The author is a Consultant – Orthopedics, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad. Views are personal.

