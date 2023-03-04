Interview | ‘Geopolitics Redefined’: A book that aims to salvage ‘punctured truths’ and expose ‘glamorised lies’

A strategic thinker, earth scientist and educationist, K Siddhartha is the author of 50 books and 116 research articles. As a teacher he has had a hand in mentoring over 1,600 students for IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS and other civil services. As he comes up with his latest book, Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths and Glamourised Lies, Firstpost talks to him about the book, and how it is different from other books on geopolitics.

Please tell us about Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths and Glamourised Lies. What pushed you to write this book?

We have been part of the think tank for some time, observing truths dismantled and lies being propagated, including some related to the Ukraine war and India, with no titles or creation to provide solutions. What we see is what exactly does not exist and what we do not know is what exactly exists. And it is being propagated very well. Such things harm the people, that harm humanity. And we have empty examples in this case numerous examples which can prove this point and beyond this as well. This was the basic reason for bringing out this book.

What do you hope readers will gain from reading your book?

This book covers topics which have not been discussed before, such as cyber geopolitics, aviation, the transition from Bharat to India, soft power, and the differences between Bharat and India. It offers readers a deep insight into these topics plus a new perspective, and the ability to gain knowledge from an investigative point of view not talked about in the media.

What the readers can expect in this case is a deep insight into topics either untouched. Second has been a new perspective which has not been available anywhere else. The third is a series of these titles which will be coming up in the future associated with the same book and of course in a different manner. All in all, the third is the ability of the reader to grasp certain things from a point of view and from an investigation from an investigative point of view which has not been talked about in the media in general. This is what the readers are going to be gaining out of this book.

What do you think sets this book apart from other books in the same genre?

There is no shortage of books on this subject, particularly due to its ever-evolving nature. But this book provides an Indian perspective and a country-specific view that is not found in other works.

You have written 50 books till date, which are the top 3 books close to your heart?

All in all, I have been an Earth scientist and being an Earth scientist, the basic qualification I possess is writing about volcanoes, lightning, astronomy, astrophysics and other subjects. One of the books is Physical Geography. This is a book close to my heart largely because it is pretty technical and it is one of the most profusely illustrated books in the whole of the world. It solves every problem that Earth finds as it tries to seek an explanation for. The second book is going to be Nation, State, Territory and Geopolitics. This was one of my first attempts at geopolitics and geopolitical aspects where we talked about countries, internal aspects, concept of nation-state, whether India is a nation or a state or state or nation and so on and so forth.

The third book will be Geography Through Maps. This is one of those books which is profusely illustrative in nature and can be a ready reference point for any person who is willing to study and understand geography.

What are your plans for future book launches? Tell us about your upcoming books.

I will be busy writing a book on geopolitics, which will be decoded in a conversational style for a general audience. Along with this, I am also working on four other books — a book on climate change, combining five of my books into one with a QR code, a book on geography through maps, a book on disaster management and a book on mutual centric development approach. These books will be released in the next one and a half months or two months.

