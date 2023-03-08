International Women's Day | SHE makes remarkable contributions in North East India amid challenges and opportunities

Northeast India is a region that is home to many remarkable women who have made significant contributions in various fields. Despite facing various challenges and obstacles, women in this region have proven themselves to be leaders and innovators in fields such as politics, sports, the arts, and entrepreneurship.

For instance, Mary Kom, a boxer from Manipur, is a six-time world champion and an Olympic medalist. She is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian parliament. In politics, Agatha Sangma, a Member of Parliament from Meghalaya, has served as the Minister of State for Rural Development and is currently a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs. In the field of entrepreneurship, Rikynti Marwein, a young entrepreneur from Meghalaya, has set up a successful venture that provides eco-friendly alternatives to plastic products. Irom Sharmila, also from Manipur, is a poet and civil rights activist who went on a 16-year-long hunger strike to protest against human rights violations.

On International Women’s Day, which is observed globally on 8 March to honour and advance the accomplishments of women in various fields of society, including social, economic, political, and cultural aspects, the women of India’s North East also rightfully deserve their recognition. International Women’s Day has its roots in the universal female suffrage movement in New Zealand and originated from labour movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century. Although women’s suffrage was granted late in some parts of the world, women have made remarkable achievements in the fields of science, technology, arts, business, and politics throughout history, despite facing various obstacles. Unfortunately, some of these obstacles have led to tragic events, such as the Ecole Polytechnique Tragedy in Canada, where 14 female engineering students were brutally murdered in 1989. The perpetrator, in his suicide note, cited his opposition to feminism as the reason for his horrific actions.

Brave women from India’s North East stood against British Raj

North East India has many exceptional women who have made significant contributions in various fields, but their accomplishments are often overlooked due to the lack of publicity. For instance, Kanaklata Baruah, a young Assamese girl, was shot dead by British police while leading a procession during the Quit India movement in 1942. Her bravery and sacrifice inspired many people in the region to join the struggle for independence. Similarly, Rani Gaidinliu, a spiritual and political leader from the Rongmei Naga tribe in Manipur, led a movement against British rule in the 1930s to drive the British government from Manipur and Nagaland. She spent 14 years in prison but continued to fight for her people’s rights and became a symbol of resistance against colonialism. These remarkable women are just a few examples of countless women whose contributions to society have gone unnoticed and unappreciated.

Women’s participation in Ahom kingdom

The Ahom kingdom (1228-1826), which ruled Assam for centuries together, is one of the longest-documented dynasties in the world, under de facto rulership. During this time, the Ahom kingdom encouraged women to participate in various activities of the state in both the political and social spheres.

Ahom princesses like Mula Gabhoru organised female warriors and fought against invaders, exemplified in her leadership during the war against Turbak in 1532 after her husband was killed in battle. Queen Chao-Ching, a consort of the Ahom king Suklenmung or Garhgayan Raja (1539-52), also took part in advising the King on important matters of the state and played a crucial role in fortifying the then-Ahom capital Gargaon.

Another prominent figure was Princess Joymoti, who sacrificed her life to save her husband and who later became king Gandadhar Singha, saving the motherland from traitors. These women serve as examples of the Ahom Kingdom’s commitment to equality and empowering women to take on significant roles in the state. The women of the bygone Ahom era, along with other success stories of women from Northeast India, demonstrated bravery and administrative acumen, showcasing examples of gender equality and balance in the region’s progress. These historical examples can serve as paragons for current India to create gender equality nationwide.

Challenges to gender equality in modern India

However, despite India’s rapid economic growth, constitutional guarantees of gender equality, and a goal of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025, deep-rooted gender disparities still persist in society. Women in India are continuously breaking the glass ceiling now in different spheres but it is still a long way ahead. India needs a lot of work to do to improver her ranking of 135th out of 146 countries in terms of the global gender gap according to the World Economic Forum’s 2022 report.

While women make up 48% of India’s population, their contribution to the country’s GDP is a mere 17%, compared to China’s 40%. The World Bank has noted that a country cannot achieve its full potential if half of its population is engaged in unproductive and uneconomic activities. Therefore, it is crucial to promote the concept of women’s equal rights and empowerment in politics, economics, and social and cultural development to foster progress and development for the nation as a whole.

The writer is a tech entrepreneur, a mother, a firm believer in women’s empowerment, and a practitioner of Buddhist mindfulness meditation. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.