International Women's Day: Breaking stereotypes and ushering change, the golden era for womenkind

Those days when women were compelled to the inner four walls of their homes are getting behind them. In a world full of anarchy and systemic prejudices, women, by their biological attributes were destined for a life of servitude and fear. But isn’t this the narrative spun around by patriarchy and its upholders? Over the years, women have been able to take the bull by the horn, look fear directly in the eye and give it their all toward making a change. And this thirst for bettering their state has brought womankind to where she is today. Women have been bold enough to risk their lives and change the narrative, counter the attacks, and overcome the roadblocks laid ahead of them through the course of the past and present. All for a better future for the little girls destined to evolve into strong, empathetic women. Here’s looking at how far the new-age woman has come.

Role reversals and penetrating the patriarchy: A more gender equal today

With more women in the workforce, we are seeing a shift in how traditional gender roles worked. Women are chipping away at the stereotypical gender norms for good. Both partners are sharing the responsibilities of like cleaning, cooking, and childcaring and laying the way forward for a more gender-equal lifestyle at home and on the outside. Men and women are showing up for each other and adopting an equal partnership. A lot of this is possible due to women, not shying away from calling out the misogyny or injustices, being vocal about their workplace demands, daringly founding their own ventures, climbing the professional ladder, and stepping into their true power potential. We can attribute this shift to education, open dialogue, and positive developments like paternity leaves, menstrual leaves, representation of equal rights in cinema and literature, a more responsive justice system, among others, – thanks to which the world is adapting and becoming gender equal in the true sense.

Bidding bye to the biases: Rise in leadership roles and start-ups

The new-age women are now centred more on developing their identity and career. Women can ace whatever role they take up – whether they are entrepreneurs or homemakers. Women are multitaskers and adapters, shaping the rules as they go ahead. Challenging the inherent hiring biases, more women are climbing up the ladder and taking a seat at the top. In Asia-Pacific itself, around 28 per cent of women are in senior management roles, and in the coming future, this number will increase. Women are now CEOs, senior executives, managers, and key management personnel in every industry. Women are also rocking the status quo and taking the entrepreneurial space by storm. According to the IBEF, more than 15 million women lead their own businesses, and around 45% of start-ups in India are run by women, with several start-ups earning unicorn-level status in the past few years. The Boston Consulting Group also recorded that women-led start-ups generate 10 per cent more cumulative revenue over five-year and harbour a more inclusive work culture. Female founders have shown exceptional skills by being proven multi-taskers, exuding a higher IQ and EQ quotient, more appetite for risk and adaptability, and generating higher revenue, all in all boosting productivity and growth of their ventures.

A toast to the future

This Women’s Day, we remember the powerful yet empathetic women in every room. Challenging the status quo for any set of people on the opposite end of the spectrum of oppressive practices is tough – but as always, women have proved themselves to be tougher. Today’s woman is outliving, outnumbering, and outshining in every department. In the end – we women might have more hardship dealt in our cards, but we sure get to toast to a better, more memorable, and kick-ass story.

The author is Founder and Managing Director, Contemporary Connect. Views expressed are personal.

