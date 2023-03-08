International Women's Day: A holistic approach to empower female farmers of India is a need of the hour

Over 45 per cent of the jobs in India are in the agricultural sector. Women make up 75 per cent of this workforce and yet the first image we think of when we think of farmers is that of a man. Not that they don’t deserve their due but it would be fair to say that the female farmers of India get the short end of the stick.

In spite of carrying the double burden of work at home and at the farm, she remains in the background. With many men from farming communities compelled to move to urban areas for better financial opportunities, women are left to do the heavy lifting in the farms. Empowering women in agriculture will have a lasting impact on the vitality of rural India.

Re-imagine traditional approaches to farming

Exploring new possibilities in farming involves re-evaluating farming practices and transforming conventional norms in farming. Farmers should be trained in new farming techniques such as modern irrigation methods, crop rotation, crop protection methods and crop diversification. They should be encouraged to plant a variety of fruits, vegetables and millet. Millet farming requires considerably less water than rice farming. Additionally, planting trees has proven to be beneficial in creating a healthy ecosystem. It can improve green cover, reduce soil erosion and maintain soil quality.

Plantation of high-value trees at the periphery of the farms can be harnessed to provide a sustained income. Teak and bamboo trees can be lucrative sources of income.

Another area that deserves attention is the creation of water bodies and trenches in rural areas. Conserving rainwater will help meet the agricultural requirements throughout the year. Rainwater harvesting provides farmers with immeasurable benefits – it saves water resources, reduces soil erosion, improves yield and drives sustainable growth.

There should also be awareness building on the effects of climate change and how they can navigate this shift.

Foster entrepreneurship: Paving the path for women agripreneurs

If sharing technical know-how with women farmers will increase crop yield then providing them with information on how to understand the supply chain and access the market can have a far-reaching impact. It’s important that rural women look at farming from the point of view of profitability and not only survival.

One way to approach this is by developing smallholder collectives that will facilitate aggregation and give the women farmers bargaining power. It will also help them have a more straightforward link with the market.

These vital adjustments will improve conditions in the farms, reduce migration to the cities, create local jobs and revitalize the economic landscape of rural India.

No step is too small

Moreover, we can all take personal steps to contribute to the upliftment of rural female farmers. We can be mindful of our purchases, buy local and support organizations that aid the development of rural female farmers. We can also look at volunteer opportunities with organizations that are dedicated to providing educational resources and training to women engaged in farming. Or a simple act of spreading awareness about the situation can help the deserving community of rural female farmers.

Positive steps in the right direction will go a long way in empowering women farmers in India which will inadvertently promote growth and prosperity for everyone.

The author is an environmentalist, Grow-Trees.com. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.