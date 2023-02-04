It has been observed that with the changing and progressive nature of India’s economic growth and development, India’s youth has a great responsibility to play a significant role in the nation’s rich cultural mosaic and various developments of their respective fields. As India’s youth, specifically those between the ages of 15 and 35, significantly constitutes more than 30 per cent of the nation’s population. This demographic percent is considered as a major pillar of its economic growth and development, because of their most active and productive mindset of society.

With their innovation, creativity, and sheer enthusiasm, the Indian youth can significantly contribute to India’s G20 presidency. India, with its 1.41 billion population, will always remember 1 December 2022, as the day it was given the honour of presiding over the largest multilateral event, i.e., G20.

With the launch of its ‘University Connect’ programme, India’s G20 presidency was formally inaugurated and saw significant youth participation. As expected, in coming years, these young brains or Youths will surely lead India from the front. Prime Minister Modi, in this context, aptly remarks that “today is an unprecedented curiosity in the World to know and understand India. Today, India is being studied in a new dawn. Our current successes are being assessed and unprecedented hopes are being expressed about our future. In such an atmosphere it is the responsibility of the citizens to go beyond these expectations and acquaint the World with India’s capabilities, philosophy, social and intellectual strength”.

Youths are becoming more involved as citizens in a variety of ways, including by influencing social media activity, managing petitions and voting, and taking on bigger roles in decision-making bodies. Youths are becoming more conscious of cultural differences and supporting efforts to foster intercultural dialogue as a result of convergent global trends. Over 80 per cent of youths in G20 nations believe that successful societies integrate people from all backgrounds and cultures, according to the Y20 Global Youth Survey (2020).

However, different nations may have different definitions of integration. To ensure successful implementation, it is essential to make sure that their interests are taken into account while making policy decisions. In order to accelerate the integration of ICT-enabled education for sustainable development, it is necessary to establish a G20 Commission on Youth Education for Sustainable Development. In doing so, the G20 will empower and support youth-led transformative actions in partner countries for climate change and sustainable development.

As expected, the youth can play a significant role while addressing the critical issues related to sustainable development. These young brains, with their knowledge of modern technology and their commitment to the social and environmental issues, can contribute their significant efforts to the development of innovative but sustainable solutions to these emerging concerns.

As a digital native, youth is essential in bridging this technological gap. The amount of missed opportunities to increase transparency, ease of doing business, and expanding public values with digital tools will increase in cost if governments fail to adapt. Pushing transformation around public services requires huge investment and a strong business case for it to be sustainable.

More than ever, governments must empower young people to innovate digitally around public service in order to modernise, (re)build trust, and redesign cradle-to-grave public services. When the next crisis hits, preparation and investment in digital transformation will pay off handsomely.

Even in this globalised era, the youths are also playing a dynamic role in promoting entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With this India’s presidency, the G20 has recognized the relevance of SMEs in driving economic growth and job creation, and thus also committed to promote multiple business prospects. The youth can also contribute in promoting the age of digitalisation and innovation. It has recognized the relevance of digitalisation and sheer commitment to promote the digital economy and other technologies.

India has constantly crafted our policies to suit the genius of our youth under PM Modi’s leadership. The National Education Policy 2020 is a comprehensive and forward-thinking framework based on the fundamental principles of access, equality, quality, affordability, and accountability. It aims to develop each student’s creative potential in line with the demands of the twenty-first century. Our people are the true resource of the nation.

Education provides youth with the chance to instil respect for and an appreciation for diversity, as well as to give those who are marginalised or excluded the means to participate in debates and decision-making. As a result, the argument for inclusivity through education has never been stronger and has become essential in fostering international cooperation and social transformation as well as the development of good values, soft skills, and empathy among society’s members.

The time is now to reimagine education’s role in fostering inclusivity for the largest generation of young people in history. Adopting a holistic approach to education that takes into account the learning, well-being, and social needs and systems that fulfil each learner’s potential requires cooperation between authorities and stakeholders. Therefore, it is appropriate that the G20-related activities under our presidency centre on this partnership. By holding the meetings in more than 50 different locations across the nation, the experience of the presidency will be pan-Indian. Each state government, each Union Territory, and each individual citizen have a stake in the outcome of India’s presidency.

Youths are, undoubtedly, India’s cultural ambassadors because they are the pioneers of our rich heritage. These interactions and exchanges with foreign delegates will lay the groundwork for a long-lasting and mutually beneficial interconnectedness among the young people of all G20 nations. The youth can make a significant contribution by addressing issues related to sustainable development, encouraging entrepreneurship and SMEs, promoting digitalisation and innovation, and giving this G20 a new perspective and fresh ideas. Therefore, it is crucial for the government to recognise, utilise, and involve the youth in India’s G20 presidency for a better, sustainable and progressive future.

The writer is an Assistant Professor in Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi. Views expressed are personal.

