How Xi Jinping's 'peacemaker’ image is in sharp contrast to his behaviour at home and on borders

In a striking display of amity and comity, Russian President Vladimir Putin saw Chinese President Xi Jinping to his car following four-and-a-half hours of discussions at the Kremlin. As the world’s eyes were trained on the high-level diplomatic encounter, curiosity and conjecture were rife concerning the contents of their exchange. Recently, China brokered a historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, traditional foes in The Middle East, paving the way for renewed cooperation and stability in West Asia. Buoyed by this accomplishment, President Xi’s interlocutors and observers alike wondered whether he had stumbled upon a transformative formula that could halt the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It is beyond doubt that the West will express a keen interest in the substance of the recent discussions between the two heads of state, and whether any surprises might emerge akin to the recent photograph circulated widely in Beijing featuring China’s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, and Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, confirming the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two Middle Eastern nations. Should President Xi succeed in mediating a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it would represent a significant diplomatic triumph for China vis-à-vis its archrival, the United States. The White House continues to bear the sting of the recent Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement.

Preacher but no practioner

Preceding President Ji’s visit to Moscow, the Chinese foreign ministry released a 12-point statement outlining the country’s position on resolving the Ukraine crisis. Although the statement underscored the significance of fostering diplomatic ties and mutual respect among nations, regrettably, China exhibited a certain reluctance in putting these principles into practice. While the precepts were conveyed, the example thereof was absent.

In its sermon on ‘Respecting the sovereignty of all countries’ the Chinese foreign ministry statement said, “Universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld. All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. All parties should jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations and defend international fairness and justice. Equal and uniform application of international law should be promoted, while double standards must be rejected.”

As a matter of record, India and China have a long-standing territorial dispute along the Himalayan border spanning from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. While the United States acknowledges Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, China asserts that it is a part of South Tibet and has demonstrated a tendency to infringe upon the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control. Recent incidents, such as the Galwan clash in May 2020 and the border skirmish with Indian troops in October and December last year, serve as prominent examples of China’s provocative behaviour.

China’s assertive territorial claims over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which are under the administration of Japan, have resulted in a significant escalation of tensions. In fact, this month, Tokyo has deployed a considerable number of troops, including missile units, to its newly established garrison on Ishigaki island in the Okinawa prefecture, a move that signifies Japan’s preparedness to protect its territorial sovereignty.

China has been embroiled in territorial disputes with various countries in the South China Sea region, including the Philippines, over the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, and with Vietnam over ownership of the Spratly Islands and a maritime boundary in the Gulf of Tonkin. The sensitive geopolitical issue of Taiwan is also a long-standing dispute, fraught with tension and is a potential source of instability. Furthermore, China has also asserted territorial claims over Bhutan’s Doklam Plateau.

Moreover, China is currently involved in a territorial dispute with Nepal over the border area of Humla, situated in the northwest region of the Hindu country. The dispute is rooted in the varying interpretations of border demarcation agreements signed between the two countries in 1961 and 1963. In 2020, tensions were further intensified when China released a new official map, claiming the Humla region as its own, thereby creating further complications in the ongoing dispute.

Given how rapidly the Chinese military is modernising itself and has been often used as an instrument to instil fear among its neighbours through aggressive posture what it preached in ‘China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis’ can’t be more farcical.

It said: “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly.”

Although the statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aimed at Russia and Ukraine conflict, the itself exposes the hypocritical stance that Beijing is adopting towards India and Taiwan through frequent military incursions. Isn’t it irony abound when it says — “Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control.”

The statement also includes China’s lessons on humanity: “Humanitarian operations should follow the principles of neutrality and impartiality, and humanitarian issues should not be politicized.” Is this approach not applicable in the Chinese province of Xinjiang which often reports of widespread human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority by the Chinese government? Allegations of forced labour, arbitrary detentions, political indoctrination, religious repression and cultural erasure have now become so routine that nothing much happens after a Chinese denial.

Nevertheless irrespective of what it preaches, it is of paramount importance from a global perspective that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine be resolved expeditiously and should China endeavour to act as a catalyst, it must be cognizant of the fact that its own conduct must exemplify the principles it espouses.

Xi Jinping and Global Civilization Initiative

During his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party of China’s dialogue with world political parties, President Xi conveyed China’s aspirations to share its wisdom with the international community, in order to foster greater understanding and cooperation between nations and to prevent a “clash of civilizations”. He further emphasized the need for concerted efforts to navigate the current period of turbulence and uncertainty.

“We are ready to work together with the international community to open up a new prospect of enhanced exchanges and understanding among different peoples and better interactions and integration of diversified cultures. Together we can make the garden of world civilizations colourful and vibrant,” The Global Times said quoting President Xi.

While this sounds tremendous as a part of a written speech, the reality is unfortunately gloomy. Due to violent intervention on many occasions by China, the Tibetan culture is on the verge of extinction, a community thrown out of their homes and a future fast collapsing into uncertainty. Before dishing out such discourse for the global audience isn’t it fair to see if all is good at home?

The Global Civilization Initiative comes after the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative which the Chinese president advocated in his first and second terms as president respectively but to make it acceptable globally China must first represent itself as a trustworthy nation and worthy of the stature both the country and the president seek to possess.

Xi Jinping as world leader

It is evident that President Xi seeks to challenge the global leadership role traditionally associated with the Office of the President of the United States, which carries significant weight in international affairs, thereby supplanting President Joe Biden in this capacity. The crisis in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are opportunities on the platter that President Xi is leaving no stone unturned to exploit to make his global footprint invincible as he begins his third term as the president of China.

Perhaps President Xi would do good in remembering his own words which he said in his address at the 70th-anniversary celebration of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October, 2019 and be guided by a true diplomatic spirit and neither arrogance nor aggression.

“Working for the great cause of human peace and progress is the highest calling of mankind, and the Communist Party of China is committed to promoting friendship and peace between peoples and to building a community with a shared future for humanity.”

