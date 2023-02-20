How to make school-wide curriculum more inclusive

School is the foundation for the development of every child’s knowledge, talent and skills. And it is every child’s right to be provided the best possible education to explore their interests and develop their capabilities for a better future. All the children in a school should be presented with opportunities and enrichment experiences to experiment with their talents.

Schools should aspire to make education inclusive by caring about, acknowledging and honing every child’s learning abilities. Some students may possess greater power to grasp information while others may not. It must be every school’s motto to educate all equally and ensure that no one is left out. Inclusive practices at schools ensure that both gifted children and those who learn differently are catered to equally and provided with improved experiences.

Below are some of the methods by which schools can plan their curriculum to make it more inclusive:

Different modes of assessment

Different methods of assessments give every child the scope to prove themselves through a mode that they are comfortable with and efficient in. Schools can use formative and summative assessments to ensure that the evaluation process is inclusive, not monotonous, and that keeps students engaged. Summative assessments involve tests requiring long in-depth answers, whereas formative assessments are done through projects or multiple-choice question-based exams throughout a class. While some children may struggle in summative tests that examine comprehensiveness, they can do better in formative assessments. This makes the assessment process inclusive and helps in identifying the areas of struggle or the learning gaps of students.

Identification of students’ strengths

An inclusive curriculum attempts to cater to the various interests of all children, allowing each one to dabble in subjects or vocations they want to improve in. Apart from their interest in various subjects, some students may also be good at other activities like singing, art or sports, making it imperative to identify the strengths of students, and to nurture them with the help of an all-encompassing curriculum. Teachers can ask questions during classes or have regular conversations with students to find out the disciplines they excel at or need to improve in. Teachers will be able to identify proficient or struggling students by observing how they perform during group work or analysing their past academic records.

While it can be a challenge for teachers, training initiatives like the Schoolwide Enrichment Program help them to identify the areas of interest of students. Based on the Schoolwide Enrichment Model, the program aids teachers in developing the strengths of students with varying learning styles and pace, through a focus on personalised learning. Students are made to fill up a detailed questionnaire that assists in spotting their strengths.

Integrated teaching

‘Horizontal integration’ of the curriculum is the linking of different subjects which facilitates inclusive learning, as none of the subjects is standalone and all are interconnected in some way. For example, as it is understood that mathematics is everywhere, children can be made aware of its application in astronomy, calculation of time or calendar dates. Such an interesting style of teaching with a complete vision enables students to make connections to real-world activities and helps them to learn various concepts easily. It also makes the learning process more enjoyable and relatable for children.

Inclusive education is ultimately about serving the greater purpose of building a better society. By designing the curriculum according to the above-mentioned methods, schools can ensure equitable chances for students so that everyone gets to achieve their full potential. It also reassures the parents that their children will be treated fairly in schools as they continue their quest for excellence.

The author is the Director, Aditya Birla Education Academy. Views are personal.

