How technology and social media have changed the nature of sports

Sports has been witnessing a remarkable change, thanks to technology which affects how the game is broadcast, how players train, and how fans and sportspersons interact with each other. One of the biggest catalysts has been social media. Till the early 2000s, there was hardly any competition in sports reporting. One had to wait till the arrival of morning newspapers to realise the wins and losses. But now, the competition is in real time, as and when the sporting event takes place. Stories are now “broken” on Twitter.

One can gauge the importance of technology in sports from the fact that in the year 2019, the global sports technology market was valued at $24.14 billion. And by 2027, it is expected to be worth $65.41 billion, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.5 per cent between 2020 and 2027.

The optimum usage of technology is most prominently visible in the transformation of a stadium into what is now called a smart stadium. A smart stadium uses technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) to create an experience that is both personalised and immersive, thus giving fans and viewers a seamless experience all through the game.

One of the best examples of sports developing in sync with technology is the way the 2022 FIFA World Cup was played last year in Qatar. For example, the official match ball — known as Al-Rihla, which means “journey” in Arabic — was reportedly the “most environment-friendly ball till date”. It was the first ball to feature connected ball technology — a sensor in the centre of the ball transmits data 500 times per second, providing insight into the ball’s movement.

However, nothing exhibits the depth of technology in a sporting event than Formula 1 (F1), where advanced sensors are used to access real-time information for teams and fans. For example, the 300 sensors that are fitted in an F1 car can transmit data that allow the team to automatically detect any issues with the car that might affect the driver’s performance.

Technology has also influenced how a player is trained. High-tech sensors and tracking systems, video cameras and AI have all merged to create the ultimate feedback mechanism. Nothing escapes the eyes of sporting coaches and trainers today. AI makes connections that humans can’t see. The end result is a tech-trained player both upskilled and upscaled.

At the heart of any sports today are the fans. Sports bodies across the world are creating new forms of communications to bring the players and fans closer. Innovative social media content is created for fans with their players’ best moments on and off the field. All this makes sports an engaging phenomenon, much unlike in the past when the two largely operated in their respective silos.

Fan is at the centre of it all. There are several sporting websites that now work with this format in mind. EssentiallySports, for instance, founded in 2014 by Harit Pathak, Jaskirat, and Suryansh, is among the new-age sports websites that aim to bring out sports stories from the “fan’s perspective” by embracing technology, data analytics, and immersive storytelling techniques to provide readers with an unparalleled sports experience. The website, which began its journey as a sports blog created by fans, for fans, and driven by “love for cricket”, has over the years evolved into a multi-sport news website that delivers the latest news, articles, features, and updates on global sports such as UFC, NBA, NFL, F1, boxing, etc.

Sports journalism has witnessed a remarkable evolution in recent years, thanks to the innovative efforts of organisations that have embraced the digital era — and of course social media. Over the last few years, digital technology has transformed almost every aspect of the sports reporting and watching, with social media adding new drama to it. According to a report, over three-quarters of sports fans in India use social media as a primary channel for video viewing.

Today, a sports fan isn’t just fine with watching the game live; he wants a more personalised experience with greater access to his sporting hero(es). He wants access to behind-the-scenes action, pre-game and post-game moments, and opportunities to interact with the biggest names in sports. Personalisation is the key, for it not just attracts audience attention but also keeps them coming back again and again. In the era of social media and technological excellence, the audience/fan is at the centre of the entire scheme of things.

The writer is an entrepreneur and a wannabe novelist busy finishing her first book. The views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.