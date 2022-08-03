How tech has become an integral part of industry in the last two years

The work dynamics are constantly changing and technology is at the centre of the evolution process

In my view, just as stock markets undergo a correction from time to time, so does the adaptation of technology. It keeps knocking at our doorstep but just like any other change we all take our sweet time to adopt however we are quicker when there is no option. So be it pandemics or world wars or financial crises all have given a larger and larger window of opportunity for technology to integrate into the workplace and find its rightful seat on the table.

Technology didn't evolve overnight to meet the challenges faced during the pandemic however because it was ready to be used it came in handy and as we started to use we realised the value and benefits plus above all enormous cost savings. In the new normal, the importance of technology in the workplace cannot be understated. After all, it has become a core component behind the success of modern-day organizations with the remote and hybrid work model.

The emergence of technology in the workplace

From the development of Ethernet in the 1970s to the advent of the internet in the 1990s, technology has been revolutionising workplaces. The introduction of Google transformed business communication and collaboration. The entire world came closer than ever thanks to these technological developments. Nowadays, technology has been completely incorporated into almost every aspect of consumer life as well as business operations. As new technologies develop quickly, workplaces and industries change rapidly.

Workplaces before and after the pandemic

The pandemic has changed it all, without a doubt. Remote work has become the norm with technology as its backbone, but that doesn't mean that physical workspaces have become obsolete. Technology has always played a central role in the organizational process. What the pandemic has done is put technology in the spotlight and elevated its role in the workplace. With the pandemic at its peak, companies relied on technologies to keep their operations going.

As the situation gets back to normal, regardless of popular opinion, employees are expected to report to work. The onus is now on the manager and employer to make those spaces employee-friendly, safe, and technologically advanced. Furthermore, employee well-being is given top priority. According to the NTT 2021 Global Workspace Report, 63 percent, which includes business leaders and CHROs from a variety of industries, rated employee well-being as "very important" to their workplace strategy.

Effects of disruptive technology in the workplace and jobs

On the surface, it appears like the disruption is a result of a pandemic, but even before the pandemic, factors including rapidly advancing technology, a lack of suitable skills, and new working methods were shaking up the ecology of employment and skill development. The outbreak has only sped up the process. As we begin to emerge out of the crisis, business leaders/managers are rethinking and evaluating to prepare their workforces, from recognizing the skills of the future to keeping up with the evolving technological landscape. While emerging technologies put forth challenges for companies and employees, it offers significant benefits. Technology removes time-consuming, repetitive tasks and gives employees more time for strategic and innovative thinking.

Benefits of technology in workplace

Enhance productivity and efficiency: The use of technology in the workplace has witnessed increased productivity and efficiency rapidly. Technology has efficiently replaced manual and tedious and time-consuming processes to increase employees' work efficiency and productivity.

Improves communication and collaboration: Technology brings us closer than ever. Even when the pandemic kept us apart, technology kept us close. It has also proved instrumental to organisations with employees working from home. The use of technology made it simpler than ever to communicate with others, and the organisations collaborated in a way that had never been seen before.

Improves creativity: Technology encourages creativity by providing people with a platform for their thoughts. It significantly contributes to fostering employee creativity at work. It is regarded as the key component of how workers may use their imaginations, generate fresh concepts, and think creatively at work.

Technology enables a safer workplace

Technology was a great enabler when people were confined to their homes for their safety throughout the pandemic with remote work. While technology has made work from home easier, it may also ensure that employees feel comfortable in their settings as they start coming to work again. Like the use of thermal cameras/scanners to detect body temperature, and applications to ensure that all employees always wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms. Apart from the technological application, the office spaces should also be adaptive and designed/re-designed to adhere to safety norms.

Going forward

The work dynamics are constantly changing and technology is at the centre of the evolution process. However, technology and physical spaces must work symbiotically to deliver the best experience for both the employee and the organisation. Finally, it's the technology that will need to adapt to people as well for its own sustainability.

The author is Group CEO - BYLD Group. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.