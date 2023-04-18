How Soros propagates his anarchical ideas of 'open society' through political manipulation and educative propaganda

This is the part two of the George Soros’ agenda series.

Read part one here: How George Soros’ attempts to further his anarchist ideas spawned political instability in post-Soviet states

In recent years George Soros’s view on refugees and migration has been subjected to much debate and criticism.

Beyond the post-Soviet space which is the target of Soros for political manipulation as we discussed in part one of the series; of late, he is trying to create a new wedge in European society through his view on refugees. Europe has been grappling with refugee problems, growing radicalisation, and a deep financial crisis in recent years.

However, Soros gives an alternative perspective on the refugee problems. His prescription that European countries should have accepted more refugees from West Asia in the name of “human rights” is also causing much uneasiness in the European countries. As Soros, in a controversial article titled “This Is Europe’s Last Chance to Fix Its Refugee Policy” published in Foreign Policy, suggested that “ It would establish a guaranteed target of at least 300,000 refugees each year who would be securely resettled directly to Europe from the Middle East — a total that hopefully would be matched by countries elsewhere in the world”. This view of Soros sparked an outcry in Europe as people started questioning his motive in giving such a view. In his own native country Hungary, slogans appeared stating that “ Don’t let Soros have the last laugh”. Because of enormous public outcry, Soros’s office in Hungary was also closed down. It has been reported that Soros’s view on migration was also subjected to criticism in other European countries.

Allegations are surfacing over the years that Soros is also involved in influencing the media as well as students of higher education to change their perception.

Soros is not only influencing the political spectrum of many countries, as evident from the above studies but also trying to change the perception of the students of higher education to the beliefs of Soros. For this purpose, Soros has not only opened new Universities but also allocated funds to the Universities and constructing and collaborating with the new Universities. As discussed above , the Soros Foundation, which opened up the Central European University, Budapest, to propagate Open Society ideology, successfully attracted students from the post-Soviet space. It has been reported that many of the students also occupied high positions in many post-Soviet countries. Studied in this University. However the Hungarian government refused permission to operate this University in 2018, citing a violation of rules of the country. Later the University shifted to Vienna as discussed above.

Similarly, this foundation has also started a new University collaboration Programme in Higher education known as Open Society University Network (OSUN) with funding of $ 1 billion with collaboration with Universities globally, including the American University of Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan, BRAC University in Bangladesh, London School of Economics and Chatham House of England to name a few. Though at an official level, this program aims to promote higher education, the primary objective is to spread the ideas of Soros among the University students. By choosing some of the prestigious Universities and Institutes, it appears that Soros is more interested in inculcating his ideas and some of his thoughts, as has been observed in the post-Soviet space and Europe in the mind of young students. Matt Palumbo articulated the same view in a book titled The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros. Palumbo writes through his collaboration with Universities across the globe and heavy funding that Soros tries to influence research and teaching based on his own radical left anarchical and irrational ideology. Similarly, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Yair recently said in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, in January 2023 that Soros has harmed Israel “ by funding anti-Jewish, anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian NGOs that destroy Israeli society from within”.

Looking at some of the mischievous ideological frameworks of both the Open Society and its ideologue Soros, the inferences one can draw are as follows:

The primary objective of the Soros Foundation is to weaken a nation’s capability to govern. Thus in the long run will create a new kind of legitimacy dilemma as one can notice the political development of the post-Soviet countries. In this regard, one can underline here that in the 1960s, Samuel Huntington, in his book Political Order in a Changing Societies , advocated the need for a stronger nation to checkmate the “institutional decay”. Soros is relying too much on Civil Society and its role in political processes and ignoring the part of institutional processes may create political instability in a country . In the longer run there may be frictions within a political system among different civil society groups having their own narrower interests. In this regard, one can cite the example of International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGO) and their role in weakening the state capacities of the post-Soviet and European countries. Thus what is required is a regulated civil society which can play a positive role in the socio-political processes of a country. Attempts should also be made to harness some aspects of traditional civil societies of each country and can be co-opted in the modern democratic traditions. Soros’s approach to migration and refugee issues is going to contribute to a greater anarchy in society. In this regard, it can be stated that Soros, by advocating open migration and free flow of refugees, is putting a stress on the political process of different countries. As the European experience has shown, the flow of refugees from West Asia especially to Europe is creating a new form of societal and economic crisis in these countries. The experience of France as well as of Germany is a classic example of this. Soros’s ideas of loose borders as well as free flow of refugees appears to be both utopian as well as anarchic in nature and having considerable impact on the security of nations. Soros’ approach of influencing Universities through funding with a particular ideological leaning may not augur well for the future of higher education. Some of the social ideas of Soros are quite anarchic in nature and cannot be acceptable in the societal realms.

India’s rich democratic traditions and success of democratic processes

Over the years, India’s consistent economic growth amidst global financial crisis along with rising profile as a global normative power rooted in civilisational ethos have propelled it to play a significant role in shaping the global democratic discourses. The democratic traditions reflected in the holy religious scriptures of India like Vedas, Puranas, Upanishad, Mahabharata and Ramayana. Similarly, Kautilya’s Arthasastra, Sukra Niti, Jataka Katha as well as Chola Kingdom’s inscription, etc can also be attributed to be some of the major sources for tracing out the roots of Indian democratic traditions.

As Binoy Sarkar, much revered Indian Political Scientist, in an article titled “ The Hindu Theory of the State” published in Political Science Quarterly way back in 1921 wrote “State to be an institution ‘ necessary’” to the human race .” (p.90) He further highlights “ State as the means for the furtherance of highest good”.(p.90). In this regard it is essential to mention from the seminal work of Kautilya’s Arthashastra (and translated to English by R. Shamasastry )where he writes “As the duty of a king consists in protecting his subjects with justice”(p.217) . He further writes, “He [King] who does not protect his people or upsets the social order wields his royal sceptre (danda) in vain” (p.218).

The richness of India’s democratic tradition is also aptly reflected in the writings of K P Jayasawal’s book Hindu Polity: A Constitutional History of India in Hindu Times published in 1921, which brought out the Indian traditions of democracy and elected ruler to Sabha and Samiti as mentioned in Vedas. Jayasawal writes “Samiti is the assembly of people”, responsible for “electing and re-electing rajan[The King]”. Jayasawal further write by quoting Rig Veda that “It was King’s duty to attend Samiti.” It has been further mentioned by Jaysawal in his above book by quoting Rig Veda that “Matters of State were discussed in Samiti.” (p.11-12). On the other hand, Sabha means where the “elders meet”. (p.18).

Even in the post-Vedic Age, the democratic traditions of India continued and as reflected in the Chola Administration structure. Similarly Mahatma Gandhi eulogises the Concept of Rama Rajya an “ideal state”, “ruled by the principle of Dharma” (righteousness) . The need to highlight the Indian democratic traditions is to demonstrate the fact that there is vibrant democratic culture and practices existing in the country rooted in ages. Even in the post 1947 era one can notice the continuity of democratic traditions.

The adoption of a parliamentary form of government and inclusive democratic processes as enshrined in the Constitution is a reflection of these traditions. It is a fact that India is the “Mother of Democracy”. Explaining the richness of India’s democratic traditions, Honourable President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her address to the Nation on the 74th Republic Day stated “We have succeeded as a democratic republic because so many creeds and so many languages have not divided us, they have only united us. That is the essence of India”. In her speech she also eulogised rich civilizational glory of India when Hon’ble President Murmu stated “ India is, of course, home to one of the oldest living civilisations” . Civilizational roots of Indian democracy reflect the continuity as well as resilience of India’s democratic practices.

The above speech of Hon’ble President Murmu is also an answer to critics of Indian democratic traditions as well as practices.

Soros instead of understanding the richness of democratic traditions of India, incorrectly should not have made such illogical and irrational statements . By making ludicrous statements Soros is trying to disrupt the democratic processes of India.

Conclusion

A closer look at some of the above irrational ideas of George Soros and his devil agenda of “democracy promotion” underline that he is more interested in spreading instability in different parts of the world. Through his idea of “Open Society”, Soros is promoting the Hobbesian “State of Nature”.

Internal political stability is paramount for a nation, and there is a need to regulate civil society activities. The ideas of democracy can be nurtured in a given socio-cultural and territorial context and cannot be imposed from above.

The author teaches at the School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal.

